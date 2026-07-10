California can now certify that your company is Gay, UFC 250 causes drama, and Terry Crews loudly announces that he is addicted to jorkin it.
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Chapters:
00:00 - Spacex
00:19 - Riots in NYC versus Toronto
03:30 - Terry Crews is a gooner
08:55 - Fake online store because women be shopping
13:43 - DATES - Go to https://punchup.live/ryanlong and https://punchup.live/dannypolishchuk for tickets!
14:03 - Crazy Burger King ad from New Zealand
18:28 - Elon Musk and his Trillions
31:49 - AD - Mars Men - Go to https://mengotomars.com and use code BOYSCAST for 50% off for life, free shipping and 3 free gifts
33:58 - AD - Fitbod - Go to http://fitbod.me/boyscast for 25% off your subscription
35:42 - Headlines about Elon
39:26 - Ashley Sinclair going ham
47:38 - Sketches predicting the future - Gay Business Certification
56:02 - CN Tower celebrates literally everything
58:28 - Michelle Obama is a man?
1:03:53 - AD - Shopify - Go to https://shopify.com/boyscast to sign up for your $1-per-month trial today
1:04:54 - AD - Hims - Go to https://hims.com/boyscast for your FREE online consultation
1:06:56 - Bargatze getting sprayed
1:11:02 - Paltrow blasted
1:16:18 - SPLC updates
1:21:53 - Cross burning
1:26:00 - Witch Drama
1:38:34 - Wrap up