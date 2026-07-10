Mamdani instructs NYers to turn their thermostats UP during the heatwave, a man is made to feel like a guest in his own home by his wife's boyfriend, and Ro Khanna exposed!



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Chapters:

00:00 - Death by Dodger

01:01 - AR Glasses for editing

02:25 - Acting makes you weird

10:40 - Elliott Page in the Oddyssey

14:47 - DATES - Go to https://punchup.live/ryanlong and https://punchup.live/dannypolishchuk for tickets!

15:14 - Batgirl

18:28 - Communist takeover

28:00 - AD - Quince - Go to https://quince.com/boyscast to get free shipping on your order & 365 day returns

29:57 - AD - Factor - Go to https://factormeals.com/boyscast50OFF and use code boyscast50off to get 50% off your first box & free daily greens per box

31:42 - Ro Khanna

40:00 - The thermostat is too damn high

42:56 - No AC in Europe

45:51 - Climate change event cancelled due to heat

46:43 - Pride should be in a colder month to facilitate people with chronic illness

49:11 - Pope not traditional enough?

50:36 - Non-married couples may get right to share assets after breakups

53:50 - Father's day

55:05 - New term alert - Goblintimacy

59:48 - Matt Walsh is Sanctimonious

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1:06:18 - USA 250

1:07:39 - Ireland popping off (heads)

1:13:02 - Huffpo warns about Trump-aligned July 4th

1:15:56 - "My wife's boyfriend made me feel like a guest in my own home"

1:33:56 - The Miniature wife / feeder documentary

1:35:05 - Wrap up