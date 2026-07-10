Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsComedyThe Boyscast with Ryan Long
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Boyscast with Ryan Long
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Boyscast with Ryan Long

The Boys
Comedy
The Boyscast with Ryan Long
Latest episode

361 episodes

  • The Boyscast with Ryan Long

    New York Times Says You Should Date Your Co-Workers again, & Why Athletes Wives are Banned From Games

    07/10/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    #Metoo is officially over (don't take the bait,) German soccer team loses their cool because their wives showed up, and Graham Platner's campaign implodes.
     
    SUPPORT THE BOYSCAST!
    Go to https://patreon.com/theboyscast for a premium episode every week plus bonus content
     
    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS!
    Mint Mobile - Go to http://mintmobile.com/boyscast to get unlimited premium wireless for $15 a month!
    Fitbod - Go to https://fitbod.me/boyscast to get 25% off your subscription
    Marek Health - Go to https://marekhealth.com and use code BOYSCAST to get 10% off Marek Health and Marek Diagnostics
     
    Upcoming Shows: 
    Boston - July 17
    Denver - July 23-25
    Albuquerque- July 31-Aug 1
    Nashville - Aug 12/13
    Kansas City - Aug 14/15
    Tacoma - Sept 17-19
    Phoenix - October 16-17
    Edmonton- Nov 5,6,7
    Calgary - Nov 12-14
    DC - Dec 3-5 
    Providence - Dec 10-12
    Punchup.live/ryanlong
     
    Danny Shows:
    Tacoma, WA - July 15th
    Spokane, WA - July 16th
    Atlantic City, July 19th
    Punchup.live/dannypolishchuk
     
    Ryans: https://youtube.com/ryanlongcomedy @ryanlongcomedy
    Dannys Channel: https: youtube.com/dannypolishchuk @dannyjokes 
    FELLAS FELLAS MERCH! http://ryanlongstore.com
     
    To advertise on this podcast please email: ad-sales@libsyn.com with Subject: Boyscast
     
    Ryan @ryanlongcomedy
    Danny @dannyjokes
    Instagram: @ryanlongcomedy
    Twitter: @ryanlongcomedy
    Facebook.com/ryanlongcomedy
    tiktok @ryanlongcomedy 
    AUDIO  PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-boyscast-with-ryan-long/id1498829489
     
    Chapters:
     
    00:00 - Danny loves a wedding
    00:55 - Intro
    01:22 - Taylor Swift
    02:58 - Mr. Wonderful
    03:46 - Freedom Fuel / Trump Coin
    11:03 - Disappointing 4th
    16:27 - Dates - Go to https://punchup.live/ryanlong and https://dannycomedy.com for tickets!
    16:50 - Graham Platner's got a lot of skeletons
    21:26 - Germany's wives
    30:21 - AD - Mint Mobile - Go to http://mintmobile.com/boyscast to get unlimited premium wireless for $15 a month
    32:00 - AD - Fitbod - Go to https://fitbod.me/boyscast to get 25% off your subscription
    33:45 - NYT Says it's ok to date coworkers again
    49:07 - The rise of socialism
    56:58 - Pastor sez cough up the cash or you're gay
    1:01:12 - AD - Marek Health - Go to https://marekhealth.com and use code BOYSCAST to get 10% off Marek Health and Marek Diagnostics
    1:02:46 - Chinese "companion" robots are coming / Male horniness epidemic
    1:11:31 - Danny shares his expertise on Patriot Front
    1:20:50 - Tulpa Time
  • The Boyscast with Ryan Long

    The Communists Want to Take Away Our Air Condition & Redditor Meets His Wife's Boyfriend

    07/02/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    Mamdani instructs NYers to turn their thermostats UP during the heatwave, a man is made to feel like a guest in his own home by his wife's boyfriend, and Ro Khanna exposed!
     
    SUPPORT THE BOYSCAST!
    Go to https://patreon.com/theboyscast for a premium episode every week plus bonus content
     
    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS!
    Quince - Go to https://quince.com/boyscast to get free shipping on your order & 365 day returns
    Factor - Go to https://factormeals.com/boyscast50OFF and use code boyscast50off to get 50% off your first box & free daily greens per box
    MeUndies - Go to https://meundies.com/boyscast and use code BOYSCAST for 50% off and free shipping
    Shopify - Go to https://shopify.com/boyscast to sign up for your free trial today
     
    Upcoming Shows: 
    Boston - July 17
    Denver - July 23-25
    Albuquerque- July 31-Aug 1
    Nashville - Aug 12/13
    Kansas City - Aug 14/15
    Tacoma - Sept 17-19
    Phoenix - October 16-17
    Edmonton- Nov 5,6,7
    Calgary - Nov 12-14
    DC - Dec 3-5 
    Providence - Dec 10-12
    Punchup.live/ryanlong
     
    Danny Shows:
    Tacoma, WA - July 15th
    Spokane, WA - July 16th
    Atlantic City, July 19th
    Punchup.live/dannypolishchuk
     
    Ryans: https://youtube.com/ryanlongcomedy @ryanlongcomedy
    Dannys Channel: https: youtube.com/dannypolishchuk @dannyjokes 
    FELLAS FELLAS MERCH! http://ryanlongstore.com
     
    To advertise on this podcast please email: ad-sales@libsyn.com with Subject: Boyscast
     
    Ryan @ryanlongcomedy
    Danny @dannyjokes
    Instagram: @ryanlongcomedy
    Twitter: @ryanlongcomedy
    Facebook.com/ryanlongcomedy
    tiktok @ryanlongcomedy 
    AUDIO  PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-boyscast-with-ryan-long/id1498829489
     
    Chapters:
    00:00 - Death by Dodger
    01:01 - AR Glasses for editing
    02:25 - Acting makes you weird
    10:40 - Elliott Page in the Oddyssey
    14:47 - DATES - Go to https://punchup.live/ryanlong and https://punchup.live/dannypolishchuk for tickets!
    15:14 - Batgirl
    18:28 - Communist takeover
    28:00 - AD - Quince - Go to https://quince.com/boyscast to get free shipping on your order & 365 day returns
    29:57 - AD - Factor - Go to https://factormeals.com/boyscast50OFF and use code boyscast50off to get 50% off your first box & free daily greens per box
    31:42 - Ro Khanna
    40:00 - The thermostat is too damn high
    42:56 - No AC in Europe
    45:51 - Climate change event cancelled due to heat
    46:43 - Pride should be in a colder month to facilitate people with chronic illness
    49:11 - Pope not traditional enough?
    50:36 - Non-married couples may get right to share assets after breakups
    53:50 - Father's day
    55:05 - New term alert - Goblintimacy 
    59:48 - Matt Walsh is Sanctimonious 
    1:02:52 - AD - MeUndies - Go to https://meundies.com/boyscast and use code BOYSCAST for 50% off and free shipping
    1:04:39 - AD - Shopify - Go to https://shopify.com/boyscast to sign up for your free trial today
    1:06:18 - USA 250
    1:07:39 - Ireland popping off (heads)
    1:13:02 - Huffpo warns about Trump-aligned July 4th
    1:15:56 - "My wife's boyfriend made me feel like a guest in my own home"
    1:33:56 - The Miniature wife / feeder documentary
    1:35:05 - Wrap up
  • The Boyscast with Ryan Long

    THE GREAT AI DEBATE w/ Andrew Yang

    06/26/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Andrew Yang joins the Boys to discuss UBI, the inevitable AI takeover, and how to prepare for an uncertain future.
     
    SUPPORT THE BOYSCAST!
    Go to https://patreon.com/theboyscast for a premium episode every week plus bonus content
     
    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS!
    Shipstation - Go to https://shipstation.com for a 60 day free trial with full access
    Hims - Go to https://hims.com/boyscast for your FREE online consultation
    Marek Health - Go to https://marekhealth.com and use code BOYSCAST to get 10% off Marek Health and Marek Diagnostics
     
    Upcoming Shows: 
    Boston - July 17
    Denver - July 23-25
    Albuquerque- July 31-Aug 1
    Nashville - Aug 12/13
    Kansas City - Aug 14/15
    Tacoma - Sept 17-19
    Phoenix - October 16-17
    Edmonton- Nov 5,6,7
    Calgary - Nov 12-14
    DC - Dec 3-5 
    Providence - Dec 10-12
    Punchup.live/ryanlong
     
    Danny Shows:
    Tacoma, WA - July 15th
    Spokane, WA - July 16th
    Atlantic City, July 19th
    Punchup.live/dannypolishchuk
     
    Ryans: https://youtube.com/ryanlongcomedy @ryanlongcomedy
    Dannys Channel: https: youtube.com/dannypolishchuk @dannyjokes 
    FELLAS FELLAS MERCH! http://ryanlongstore.com
     
    To advertise on this podcast please email: ad-sales@libsyn.com with Subject: Boyscast
     
    Ryan @ryanlongcomedy
    Danny @dannyjokes
    Instagram: @ryanlongcomedy
    Twitter: @ryanlongcomedy
    Facebook.com/ryanlongcomedy
    tiktok @ryanlongcomedy 
    AUDIO  PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-boyscast-with-ryan-long/id1498829489
     
    Chapters:
    00:00 - Introduction
    02:27 - Noble Mobile
    13:39 - Capital / AI / Attention
    22:55 - Call Centers / Waymo
    26:34 - AD - Shipstation - Go to https://shipstation.com for a 60 day free trial with full access
    28:26 - AD - Hims - Go to https://hims.com/boyscast for your FREE online consultation
    30:13 - DATES - Go to https://punchup.live/ryanlong and https://punchup.live/dannypolishchuk for tickets!
    30:32 - What are the outcomes after the AI takeover?
    40:40 - What are the odds the government spends the money wisely?
    42:37 - How much did AI factor into proposing UBI?
    48:05 - Everyones a populist now / Bernie
    52:15 - Proposal for the boys
    56:36 - Counterpoint
    1:02:48 - AD - Marek Health - Go to https://marekhealth.com and use code BOYSCAST to get 10% off Marek Health and Marek Diagnostics
    1:04:17 - If you were president could you enact UBI right away? / National debt
    1:13:50 - DOGE
    1:16:35 - Getting kicked off social media and losing your income
    1:23:50 - Is AI overhyped / Can it replace human creativity?
    1:28:04 - If you were 20 right now what would you do? / What would you study in university?
    1:37:34 - Wrap up / Plugs
  • The Boyscast with Ryan Long

    California's Gay Certification Program, UFC Drama, Trillionaires & Terry Crew's Fap Addiction

    06/19/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    California can now certify that your company is Gay, UFC 250 causes drama, and Terry Crews loudly announces that he is addicted to jorkin it.
     
    SUPPORT THE BOYSCAST!
    Go to https://patreon.com/theboyscast for a premium episode every week plus bonus content
     
    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS!
    Mars Men - Go to https://mengotomars.com and use code BOYSCAST for 50% off for life, free shipping and 3 free gifts
    Fitbod - Go to http://fitbod.me/boyscast for 25% off your subscription
    Shopify - Go to https://shopify.com/boyscast to sign up for your $1-per-month trial today
    Hims - Go to https://hims.com/boyscast for your FREE online consultation
     
    Upcoming Shows: 
    Spokane - June 18-20
    Boston - July 17
    Denver - July 23-25
    Albuquerque- July 31-Aug 1
    Nashville - Aug 12/13
    Kansas City - Aug 14/15
    Tacoma - Sept 17-19
    Phoenix - October 16-17
    Edmonton- Nov 5,6,7
    Calgary - Nov 12-14
    DC - Dec 3-5 
    Providence - Dec 10-12
    Punchup.live/ryanlong
     
    Danny Shows:
    Tacoma, WA - July 15th
    Spokane, WA - July 16th
    Atlantic City, July 19th
    https://dannycomedy.com
     
    Ryans: https://youtube.com/ryanlongcomedy @ryanlongcomedy
    Dannys Channel: https: youtube.com/dannypolishchuk @dannyjokes 
    FELLAS FELLAS MERCH! http://ryanlongstore.com
     
    To advertise on this podcast please email: ad-sales@libsyn.com with Subject: Boyscast
     
    Ryan @ryanlongcomedy
    Danny @dannyjokes
    Instagram: @ryanlongcomedy
    Twitter: @ryanlongcomedy
    Facebook.com/ryanlongcomedy
    tiktok @ryanlongcomedy 
    AUDIO  PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-boyscast-with-ryan-long/id1498829489
     
    Chapters:
     
    00:00 - Spacex
    00:19 - Riots in NYC versus Toronto
    03:30 - Terry Crews is a gooner
    08:55 - Fake online store because women be shopping
    13:43 - DATES - Go to https://punchup.live/ryanlong and https://punchup.live/dannypolishchuk for tickets!
    14:03 - Crazy Burger King ad from New Zealand
    18:28 - Elon Musk and his Trillions
    31:49 - AD - Mars Men - Go to https://mengotomars.com and use code BOYSCAST for 50% off for life, free shipping and 3 free gifts
    33:58 - AD - Fitbod - Go to http://fitbod.me/boyscast for 25% off your subscription
    35:42 - Headlines about Elon
    39:26 - Ashley Sinclair going ham
    47:38 - Sketches predicting the future - Gay Business Certification
    56:02 - CN Tower celebrates literally everything
    58:28 - Michelle Obama is a man?
    1:03:53 - AD - Shopify - Go to https://shopify.com/boyscast to sign up for your $1-per-month trial today
    1:04:54 - AD - Hims - Go to https://hims.com/boyscast for your FREE online consultation
    1:06:56 - Bargatze getting sprayed
    1:11:02 - Paltrow blasted
    1:16:18 - SPLC updates
    1:21:53 - Cross burning
    1:26:00 - Witch Drama
    1:38:34 - Wrap up
  • The Boyscast with Ryan Long

    Victoria secret stock Soars after Firing fat models, New York City's on Fire, & SPLC's Hate Hoax

    06/12/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Victoria's secret tries a novel approach of hiring attractive models, a man shot on Bronx bus by rogue headphone dodger, and SPLC was buying Klan robes?
     
    SUPPORT THE BOYSCAST!
    Go to https://patreon.com/theboyscast for a premium episode every week plus bonus content
     
    SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS!
    Quince - Go to https://quince.com/boyscast to get free shipping on your order & 365 day returns
    Factor - Go to https://factormeals.com/boyscast50OFF and use code boyscast50off to get 50% off your first box & free daily greens per box
    Marek Health - Go to https://marekhealth.com and use code BOYSCAST to get 10% off Marek Health and Marek Diagnostics
     
    Upcoming Shows: 
    Spokane - June 18-20
    Boston - July 17
    Denver - July 23-25
    Albuquerque- July 31-Aug 1
    Nashville - Aug 12/13
    Kansas City - Aug 14/15
    Tacoma - Sept 17-19
    Phoenix - October 16-17
    Edmonton- Nov 5,6,7
    Calgary - Nov 12-14
    DC - Dec 3-5 
    Providence - Dec 10-12
    Punchup.live/ryanlong
     
    Danny Shows:
    Cleveland - June 12th
    Portland, ME - June 14th
    Tacoma, WA - July 15th
    Spokane, WA - July 16th
    Atlantic City, July 19th
    https://dannycomedy.com
     
    Ryans: https://youtube.com/ryanlongcomedy @ryanlongcomedy
    Dannys Channel: https: youtube.com/dannypolishchuk @dannyjokes 
    FELLAS FELLAS MERCH! http://ryanlongstore.com
     
    To advertise on this podcast please email: ad-sales@libsyn.com with Subject: Boyscast
     
    Ryan @ryanlongcomedy
    Danny @dannyjokes
    Instagram: @ryanlongcomedy
    Twitter: @ryanlongcomedy
    Facebook.com/ryanlongcomedy
    tiktok @ryanlongcomedy 
    AUDIO  PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-boyscast-with-ryan-long/id1498829489
     
    Chapters:
     
    00:00 - Go Knicks
    03:59 - Headphone dodgers on subway / man shot on Bronx bus
    16:35 - NYC turns you into a monster
    20:24 - Indian man doesn't care for trans education
    21:26 - Restaurant idea
    26:38 - Victoria's Secret brings sexy back
    31:48 - AD - Quince - Go to https://quince.com/boyscast to get free shipping on your order & 365 day returns
    33:41 - AD - Factor - Go to https://factormeals.com/boyscast50OFF and use code boyscast50off to get 50% off your first box & free daily greens per box
    35:51 - Chinese robot kicks kid
    38:26 - SPLC funded Klan?
    52:47 - Statues going back up
    56:04 - Austin Metcalf verdict
    1:04:54 - AD - Marek Health - Go to https://marekhealth.com and use code BOYSCAST to get 10% off Marek Health and Marek Diagnostics
    1:06:39 - Dates - Go to https://punchup.live/ryanlong and https://punchup.live/dannypolishchuk for tickets!
    1:07:12 - Alec Baldwin
    1:10:08 - People picking up the scraps
    1:11:14 - Man fakes Down Syndrome to get free diaper changes
    1:16:54 - Youtuber aborts child because of Down Syndrome
    1:29:25 - Tik Tok female matchmakers saying women's standards are too damn high
    1:37:01 - Wrap up
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About The Boyscast with Ryan Long
Official Podcast of the Boys - If you're a chick keep cruising sister. Hosted By the CEO of the Boys: Ryan Long @ryanlongcomedy and the man the legend Danny Polishchuk @dannyjokes. Ryan and Danny go through the wildest articles and more.
Podcast website
Comedy

Listen to The Boyscast with Ryan Long, The Joe Rogan Experience and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Boyscast with Ryan Long: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.2| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/12/2026 - 1:52:51 PM
A company fromMADSACK