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Jay'sAnalysis

Jay Dyer
ArtsComedy
Jay'sAnalysis
Latest episode

1333 episodes

  • Jay'sAnalysis

    Tucker Carlson & Jay Dyer: Demons in Hollywood CIA Secret Societies Lone Gunmen Epstein Attacks on Christianity

    07/15/2026 | 1h 57 mins.
    Tucker is here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGttrUON87gWfU6dMWm1fcA

    Superchats at any time here: https://streamlabs.com/jaydyer/tip Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bA/join Philosophy Course is here: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/philosophy101 Set up recurring Choq subscription with the discount code JAY60LIFE for 60% off now https://choq.com Subscribe to my site here: https://jaysanalysis.com/membership-account/membership-levels/ Music by Dr Evo the Producer, Jay Dyer and Amid the Ruins 1453 https://www.youtube.com/@amidtheruinsOVERHAUL Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bA/join

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/jay-sanalysis--1423846/support.
  • Jay'sAnalysis

    DEBATE: Jay Dyer vs Captain Tazaryach: Trinitarian Vs Unitarian -Modern Day Debate

    07/13/2026 | 3h 16 mins.
    Superchats at any time here: https://streamlabs.com/jaydyer/tip Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bA/join Get started with Bitcoin here: https://www.swanbitcoin.com/jaydyer/ Philosophy Course is here: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/philosophy101 Set up recurring Choq subscription with the discount code JAY60LIFE for 60% off now https://choq.com Subscribe to my site here: https://jaysanalysis.com/membership-account/membership-levels/ Music by Dr Evo the Producer, Jay Dyer and Amid the Ruins 1453 https://www.youtube.com/@amidtheruinsOVERHAUL Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bA/join

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/jay-sanalysis--1423846/support.
  • Jay'sAnalysis

    THEY STOLE EVERYTHING! THE RELIGION BUSINESS: Nathan Apffel & Jay Dyer

    07/12/2026 | 59 mins.
    Superchats at any time here: https://streamlabs.com/jaydyer/tip Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bA/join Get started with Bitcoin here: https://www.swanbitcoin.com/jaydyer/ Philosophy Course is here: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/philosophy101 Set up recurring Choq subscription with the discount code JAY60LIFE for 60% off now https://choq.com Subscribe to my site here: https://jaysanalysis.com/membership-account/membership-levels/ Music by Dr Evo the Producer, Jay Dyer and Amid the Ruins 1453 https://www.youtube.com/@amidtheruinsOVERHAUL Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bA/join

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/jay-sanalysis--1423846/support.
  • Jay'sAnalysis

    DEBATE: Can We Have Ethics without God Jay Dyer Vs Jack Sezer - Modern-Day Debate

    07/12/2026 | 3h 23 mins.
    MDD is here https://www.youtube.com/@ModernDayDebate

    Superchats at any time here: https://streamlabs.com/jaydyer/tip Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bA/join Get started with Bitcoin here: https://www.swanbitcoin.com/jaydyer/ Philosophy Course is here: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/philosophy101 Set up recurring Choq subscription with the discount code JAY60LIFE for 60% off now https://choq.com Subscribe to my site here: https://jaysanalysis.com/membership-account/membership-levels/ Music by Dr Evo the Producer, Jay Dyer and Amid the Ruins 1453 https://www.youtube.com/@amidtheruinsOVERHAUL Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bA/join

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/jay-sanalysis--1423846/support.
  • Jay'sAnalysis

    Crazy DEBATE! SNEAKO vs JONES, Fabians & Islam & The WEST! -Jay Dyer

    07/10/2026 | 2h 30 mins.
    Today we cover the Alex Vs Sneako debate and his stupid grift, the attack on our civilization by a host of demonic ideals and open calls and debate on ANY TOPIC! Call in here: https://x.com/JayDyer/status/2075307566570049926?s=20 Superchats at any time here: https://streamlabs.com/jaydyer/tip Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bA/join Philosophy Course is here: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/philosophy101 Set up recurring Choq subscription with the discount code JAY60LIFE for 60% off now https://choq.com Subscribe to my site here: https://jaysanalysis.com/membership-account/membership-levels/ Music by Dr Evo the Producer, Jay Dyer and Amid the Ruins 1453 https://www.youtube.com/@amidtheruinsOVERHAUL Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnt7Iy8GlmdPwy_Tzyx93bA/join

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/jay-sanalysis--1423846/support.
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About Jay'sAnalysis
The best audio selections from Jay Dyer.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/jay-sanalysis--1423846/support.
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