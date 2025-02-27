Powered by RND
The Bleacher Nation Cubs Podcast

Brett Taylor, Michael Cerami, Betsperts, Bleacher Nation
The Bleacher Nation Cubs Podcast
SportsBaseball

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Bleacher Nation Cubs Podcast Episode 1
    Join Brett and Michael as they kick off the Bleacher Nation Cubs Podcast (Presented by Ankin Law)! In this debut episode, they set the stage for what’s to come—breaking down Cubs news, analysis, and everything in between. Get to know the hosts, hear their thoughts on the team's offseason, the latest news on Nico Hoerner/Matt Shaw, and find out what makes this podcast a must-listen for Cubs fans. Follow Michael on Twitter 👉🏼    / michael_ceramiFollow Brett on Twitter 👉🏼    / brett_a_taylorFollow Bleacher Nation on Twitter 👉🏼    / bleachernation Follow Michael on Bluesky 👉🏼    / @michael-cerami.bsky.socialFollow Brett on Bluesky 👉🏼    / @brett-taylor.bsky.socialFollow Bleacher Nation on Bluesky 👉🏼    / @bleachernation.bsky.social Visit our Website 👉🏼  bleachernation.comVisit Ankin Law's Website 👉🏼  ankinlaw.com
    --------  
    31:46
  • Welcome to The Bleacher Nation Cubs Podcast
    Michael Cerami introduces you to The Bleacher Nation Cubs Podcast!
    --------  
    1:18

About The Bleacher Nation Cubs Podcast

The Bleacher Nation Cubs Podcast is your go-to source for smart, entertaining, and insightful Chicago Cubs talk. Hosted by Brett Taylor and Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation, this show dives into everything Cubs fans need to know. New episodes Thursdays.
Podcast website

