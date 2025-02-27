Bleacher Nation Cubs Podcast Episode 1

Join Brett and Michael as they kick off the Bleacher Nation Cubs Podcast (Presented by Ankin Law)! In this debut episode, they set the stage for what's to come—breaking down Cubs news, analysis, and everything in between. Get to know the hosts, hear their thoughts on the team's offseason, the latest news on Nico Hoerner/Matt Shaw, and find out what makes this podcast a must-listen for Cubs fans.