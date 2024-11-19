Powered by RND
The Bench WOW Podcast

Tettles
A World of Warcraft Podcast by YumyTV, Tettles, and Squishei.
LeisureVideo Games

Available Episodes

  • Ep. 18 - Season 2 Dungeon Pool Announced & Delve vs M+ Gearing
    1:53:28
  • Ep. 17 - Special 30th Anniversary Episode
    52:56
  • Ep. 16 - Warcraft 30th Anniversary? Raid TOO Hard?
    1:55:35
  • Ep. 15 - GROWL VS TETTLES
    1:57:12
  • Ep. 14 - 11.0.5 Bugs and Challenger's Peril Nerfs
    1:50:57

About The Bench WOW Podcast

