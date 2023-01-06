3. Michael Brooks & Brad Otton, Settebello: Opening An Award-Winning Neapolitan Pizzeria With No Restaurant Experience, Just Passion For Good Pizza

In 1990, Michael Brooks and Brad Otton landed in Italy as natives of Colorado and Washington respectively, never having had authentic Italian food let alone bonified pizza napoletana. After falling in love with the life-changing culinary offerings of Italian cuisine, they found it difficult to enjoy anything remotely close to what they had in Italy back home. After years of dreaming about their own Neapolitan pizzeria, Brad finally opened their first location in Henderson with subsequent locations in partnership with Michael in Salt Lake City, Summerlin, Pasadena, and Oxnard to follow. Their story is one of overcoming challengings not without a less-than-ideal pilot restaurant location, staffing issues, and virtually zero restaurant experience between the two of them. As the late Jonathon Gold so perfectly said after dining at one of their California locations, "The pizza at Settebello is closer to real Naples pizza than any place that has ever existed in Los Angeles".