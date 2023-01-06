A podcast for people who eat, sleep, and breathe all things food. Interviews with people who have shaped the gastronomic world with stories behind their restaur... More
4. Crystelle Pereira: From Beginner Baker to GBBO Finalist & Cookbook Author In 3 Years
Crystelle Pereira began cooking in her mother's kitchen at a very young age, but it wasn't until 2019, just before the lockdown of 2020, that Crystelle's family requested that she start baking. After dabbling in several cake recipes and decorating techniques at home, Pereira's family encouraged her to apply for the 2021 season of Great British Bake Off. Thinking there was no chance she'd get on the show and after nearly a dozen rounds of interviews and applications, Crystelle received the call that she had been chosen as one of the 12 finalists on what she affectionately refers to as "Bake Off". From successes and challenges in the GBBO tent to her post-Bake Off life including her stunning new cookbook "Flavor Kitchen", we discuss it all on this episode of That Was Delicious. Resources: Connect with Crystelle on Instagram (US Book Tour Details Here) Connect with Crystelle on Tiktok Buy Crystelle's Cookbook on Amazon Connect with Female Foodie on Instagram
6/12/2023
1:07:33
3. Michael Brooks & Brad Otton, Settebello: Opening An Award-Winning Neapolitan Pizzeria With No Restaurant Experience, Just Passion For Good Pizza
In 1990, Michael Brooks and Brad Otton landed in Italy as natives of Colorado and Washington respectively, never having had authentic Italian food let alone bonified pizza napoletana. After falling in love with the life-changing culinary offerings of Italian cuisine, they found it difficult to enjoy anything remotely close to what they had in Italy back home. After years of dreaming about their own Neapolitan pizzeria, Brad finally opened their first location in Henderson with subsequent locations in partnership with Michael in Salt Lake City, Summerlin, Pasadena, and Oxnard to follow. Their story is one of overcoming challengings not without a less-than-ideal pilot restaurant location, staffing issues, and virtually zero restaurant experience between the two of them. As the late Jonathon Gold so perfectly said after dining at one of their California locations, "The pizza at Settebello is closer to real Naples pizza than any place that has ever existed in Los Angeles”. Resources: Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana Website Connect with Settebello on Instagram Connect with Female Foodie on Instagram
6/12/2023
52:33
2. Si Foster, A Bountiful Kitchen: The Full Story Behind This Cookbook Author's Beloved Brand & Cult Following
Si Foster is known and loved by thousands as the creator and talent behind A Bountiful Kitchen, but this episode takes a deep dive into the often untold story of A Bountiful Kitchen. From her unique childhood as a Japanese American to learning how to cook as a young adult to the early days of ABK, this episode illustrates how this self-taught cook built a highly trusted brand and cult following by doing as she states in her motto: "Cook A Meal, Create A Memory." Resources: Si's Cookbook Si's Instagram Connect with Female Foodie on Instagram
6/12/2023
1:35:49
1. Brooke Eliason, Female Foodie: Starting A Food Blog at Age 20 Led to the Career & Lifestyle of My Dreams
Meet your host of That Was Delicious, Brooke Eliason. In this episode, Brooke shares the three chapters of her life that contributed to her immense love for all things food. From taking overexposed point-and-shoot- pictures of food as a child to countless waitressing jobs to her early 20s when she started her humble Blogspot Blog (named "My Eats. My Thoughts." originally), this episode is a deep dive into how Female Foodie came to be and where it is now. This episode also introduces what you can expect on the show, including interviews with people who have shaped the gastronomic world with stories behind their restaurants, products, brands, and recipes. Thank you for being here. Let’s eat. Resources: Female Foodie Website Female Foodie App Female Foodie Italy Tours Connect with Brooke on Instagram
6/12/2023
57:34
That Was Delicious - Trailer
A podcast for people who eat, sleep, and breathe all things food. Interviews with people who have shaped the gastronomic world with stories behind their restaurants, products, brands, and recipes. Let’s eat. Subscribe and listen here on apple podcasts, or listen here on spotify. Female Foodie Instagram Female Foodie Website
