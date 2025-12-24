Talking PLURIBUS: Episode 9 Breakdown & Discussion (Season Finale)
12/24/2025 | 1h 21 mins.
The Season 1 finale of PLURIBUS is here, and we’re breaking down how it all ends. Join Phil TheIssuesGuy for full analysis, finale reactions, lingering questions, and what might come next after Episode 9. Watch the LIVE full video version on Phil's YouTube . And he is Live after every episode! And Huge Thanks to Tony Teflon for joining. Check out Tony's channel!
Talking PLURIBUS: Episode 8 Breakdown & Discussion
12/19/2025 | 1h 50 mins.
Episode 8 of PLURIBUS is here, and we’re breaking down everything that happened.Join Phil TheIssuesGuy for analysis, theories, favorite moments, and speculation on what’s coming next.What a season can't wait to see what happens on the season finale!
Talking PLURIBUS: Episode 7 Breakdown & Discussion
12/12/2025 | 2h 4 mins.
Episode 7 of PLURIBUS — “The Gap” — gets the full Talking PLURIBUS treatment. Phil give a full breakdown all the key moments, character beats, and theories from the episode. Listen for scene analysis, hot takes, and what this means going forward.Subscribe for weekly PLURIBUS audio drops and more TV deep dives.
Talking PLURIBUS: Episode 6 Breakdown & Discussion
12/05/2025 | 2h 35 mins.
Episode 6 of PLURIBUS is here — titled “HDP” — and we’re diving deep into everything that went down.Join Phil TheIssuesGuy for theories, analysis, favorite moments, and where the series might go next.Watch the LIVE version on YouTube every Thursday night at 10:30 PM ET.Follow for weekly PLURIBUS content & community discussion!
Talking PLURIBUS: Episode 5 Breakdown & Discussion
11/26/2025 | 2h 9 mins.
Episode 5 of PLURIBUS is here — titled “Got Milk” — and we’re diving deep into everything that went down.Join Phil TheIssuesGuy for theories, analysis, favorite moments, and where the series might go next.Watch the LIVE version on YouTube every Thursday night at 10:30 PM ET.Follow for weekly PLURIBUS content & community discussion!
TALKING PLURIBUS