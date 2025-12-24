Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTV & FilmTALKING PLURIBUS
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
TALKING PLURIBUS
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

TALKING PLURIBUS

Phil TheIssuesGuy
TV & FilmAfter Shows
TALKING PLURIBUS
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • TALKING PLURIBUS

    Talking PLURIBUS: Episode 9 Breakdown & Discussion (Season Finale)

    12/24/2025 | 1h 21 mins.

    The Season 1 finale of PLURIBUS is here, and we’re breaking down how it all ends. Join Phil TheIssuesGuy for full analysis, finale reactions, lingering questions, and what might come next after Episode 9. Watch the LIVE full video version on Phil's YouTube . And he is Live after every episode! And Huge Thanks to Tony Teflon for joining. Check out Tony's channel!

  • TALKING PLURIBUS

    Talking PLURIBUS: Episode 8 Breakdown & Discussion

    12/19/2025 | 1h 50 mins.

    Episode 8 of PLURIBUS is here, and we’re breaking down everything that happened.Join Phil TheIssuesGuy for analysis, theories, favorite moments, and speculation on what’s coming next.What a season can't wait to see what happens on the season finale!

  • TALKING PLURIBUS

    Talking PLURIBUS: Episode 7 Breakdown & Discussion

    12/12/2025 | 2h 4 mins.

    Episode 7 of PLURIBUS — “The Gap” — gets the full Talking PLURIBUS treatment. Phil give a full breakdown all the key moments, character beats, and theories from the episode. Listen for scene analysis, hot takes, and what this means going forward.Subscribe for weekly PLURIBUS audio drops and more TV deep dives.

  • TALKING PLURIBUS

    Talking PLURIBUS: Episode 6 Breakdown & Discussion

    12/05/2025 | 2h 35 mins.

    Episode 6 of PLURIBUS is here — titled “HDP” — and we’re diving deep into everything that went down.Join Phil TheIssuesGuy for theories, analysis, favorite moments, and where the series might go next.Watch the LIVE version on YouTube every Thursday night at 10:30 PM ET.Follow for weekly PLURIBUS content & community discussion!

  • TALKING PLURIBUS

    Talking PLURIBUS: Episode 5 Breakdown & Discussion

    11/26/2025 | 2h 9 mins.

    Episode 5 of PLURIBUS is here — titled “Got Milk” — and we’re diving deep into everything that went down.Join Phil TheIssuesGuy for theories, analysis, favorite moments, and where the series might go next.Watch the LIVE version on YouTube every Thursday night at 10:30 PM ET.Follow for weekly PLURIBUS content & community discussion!

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About TALKING PLURIBUS

Weekly after-show recap, breakdown, and discussion for the Apple TV series PLURIBUS — created by Vince Gilligan. Join Phil and Joe every week as they analyze each episode in depth, debate fan theories, and react live to the twists and mysteries. Call or text 781-990-8509, or send voice messages to [email protected] to get your thoughts on the next show! Live every week at 10:30 PM EST at youtube.com/philtheissuesguy Available everywhere podcasts are found. #PLURIBUS #AfterShow #Recap #Podcast #VinceGilligan
Podcast website
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Listen to TALKING PLURIBUS, Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

TALKING PLURIBUS: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/2/2026 - 12:55:27 PM