Take The North: A Chicago Bears Podcast

[FULL EPISODE] Ryan Poles & Kevin Warren explain the Matt Eberflus firing

Bears executives have offered explanations for why the team decided to fire head coach Matt Eberflus. In this episode, Dan Wiederer and Mark Grote react to what team president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles had to say about the move. Did we get any satisfactory answers for why this season has failed so miserably? And what are the Bears looking for in their next head coach? Does interim head coach Thomas Brown meet those qualifications? To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices