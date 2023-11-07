Take The North: A Chicago Bears Podcast

[FULL EPISODE] Ryan Poles & Kevin Warren explain the Matt Eberflus firing
Bears executives have offered explanations for why the team decided to fire head coach Matt Eberflus. In this episode, Dan Wiederer and Mark Grote react to what team president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles had to say about the move. Did we get any satisfactory answers for why this season has failed so miserably? And what are the Bears looking for in their next head coach? Does interim head coach Thomas Brown meet those qualifications?
40:37
BONUS: Dan Wiederer discusses Bears' firing of Matt Eberflus on 670 The Score
Our Dan Wiederer joined Mark Grote and Gabe Ramirez on 670 The Score to continue reacting to the Bears' firing of head coach Matt Eberflus on Friday. It was a historic move for the franchise, as it marked the first time in the team's 105-year history that it fired a head coach in the middle of a season. What have we learned in the 24 hours since the move was made?
25:25
How secure is Ryan Poles' job?
Dan Wiederer and Mark Grote turn their attention to Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who has now had to fire the first head coach he hired. How secure is his job going forward?
10:34
How will this coaching change affect Caleb Williams?
Dan Wiederer and Mark Grote discuss the turmoil that Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has had to deal with in his rookie season. How will the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus affect him going forward?
9:10
Matt Eberflus is the first Bears head coach ever fired in season
Dan Wiederer and Mark Grote discuss the Bears' firing of head coach Matt Eberflus. It marked the first time the franchise has ever fired their head coach during the middle of a season. What happened that led to this decision?
Dan Wiederer and Mark Grote host Take The North, which covers the latest Chicago Bears news and storylines every week. The duo promises to bring you informed, compelling, honest and responsible analysis of all the latest topics surrounding Da Bears.