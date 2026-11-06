On this week's show, I answer a handful of audience questions from the Take Control launch, talk about the suggestions I've gotten so far, run down the Linux news since the end of Dual Boot Diaries, share a big list of things I've done to make my computing life better, answer listener questions, and more!

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Links Promised:

Aftermath's We Must Kill Windows

The Take Control Github Repo

Fastmail Signup

Epic is bringing EAC v2 (and Fortnite) to Linux

Bazzite for Jailbroken PS5s

Linux Kernel 7.1 Drops Intel 486 Support

KDE Plasma 6.8 Release Notes

Gnome 51 Release Notes

Niri Compositor Settings for Noctalia v5

REISUB keys page on the Arch Wiki

This week's homework is to fix something about your computer that annoys you! If you have something that's annoying you, but don't know how to fix it, post in the Discord and we'll figure it out!



SPONSOR: This week's show is brought to you by Fastmail. Fastmail is email for people like you and me. For a free, no credit-card required 30-day trial, go to https://join.fastmail.com/will and sign up today!



(00:00) - Cold Open



(00:44) - Intro - Questions from Ep 1, Show Git, and More



(06:35) - News - Epic Working on Linux-Compatible Easy Anti-Cheat for Fortnite



(17:10) - News - Play PC Games on Your Jailbroken PS5 Using Bazzite



(18:16) - News - The Linux Kernel No Longer Supports the Intel 486 Processor



(19:15) - News - KDE Plasma 6.8 and Gnome 51 Released



(22:26) - News - What News Do You Want to See Here?



(23:22) - How Will Has De-Enshittified/Un-Shittified/Whatever We're Going to Call This



(36:17) - Questions - Curtis on VR Support in Linux



(38:30) - James - Figuring Out What You Need to Know and Don't Need to Know and Investigating Errors



(46:20) - Question - John Has a Good Linux Starter Project



(48:30) - Question - Jon on File Permissions and chmod 777



(53:14) - Question - Nate and REISUB Keys



(58:49) - Homework - Fix Something That Annoys You On Your Computer and Tell Me About It



(01:01:19) - Outro



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