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3 episodes
- On this week's show, I answer a handful of audience questions from the Take Control launch, talk about the suggestions I've gotten so far, run down the Linux news since the end of Dual Boot Diaries, share a big list of things I've done to make my computing life better, answer listener questions, and more!
SUPPORT THE SHOW: Take Control of Your Tech is powered by you, the listener! Support the show and get an ad-free audio feed, access to the subscriber-exclusive Discord, and early access to the audio version of the episode (when possible). Go to https://takecontrol.content.town/subscribe to find out more!
Links Promised:
Aftermath's We Must Kill Windows
The Take Control Github Repo
Fastmail Signup
Epic is bringing EAC v2 (and Fortnite) to Linux
Bazzite for Jailbroken PS5s
Linux Kernel 7.1 Drops Intel 486 Support
KDE Plasma 6.8 Release Notes
Gnome 51 Release Notes
Niri Compositor Settings for Noctalia v5
REISUB keys page on the Arch Wiki
This week's homework is to fix something about your computer that annoys you! If you have something that's annoying you, but don't know how to fix it, post in the Discord and we'll figure it out!
SPONSOR: This week's show is brought to you by Fastmail. Fastmail is email for people like you and me. For a free, no credit-card required 30-day trial, go to https://join.fastmail.com/will and sign up today!
(00:00) - Cold Open
(00:44) - Intro - Questions from Ep 1, Show Git, and More
(06:35) - News - Epic Working on Linux-Compatible Easy Anti-Cheat for Fortnite
(17:10) - News - Play PC Games on Your Jailbroken PS5 Using Bazzite
(18:16) - News - The Linux Kernel No Longer Supports the Intel 486 Processor
(19:15) - News - KDE Plasma 6.8 and Gnome 51 Released
(22:26) - News - What News Do You Want to See Here?
(23:22) - How Will Has De-Enshittified/Un-Shittified/Whatever We're Going to Call This
(36:17) - Questions - Curtis on VR Support in Linux
(38:30) - James - Figuring Out What You Need to Know and Don't Need to Know and Investigating Errors
(46:20) - Question - John Has a Good Linux Starter Project
(48:30) - Question - Jon on File Permissions and chmod 777
(53:14) - Question - Nate and REISUB Keys
(58:49) - Homework - Fix Something That Annoys You On Your Computer and Tell Me About It
(01:01:19) - Outro
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- Welcome to the first episode of Take Control of Your Tech! On this episode, Will explains why this show exists, shares what you need to know about the eMudra and PHP security issues that happened last week (and how to secure your devices) and answers listener questions!
This week's show is sponsored by Fastmail. If you want a great email provider that can help you take control of your inbox, give you single-use Masked Emails for questionable account signups, and make adding new email aliases for your domain collection a breeze, give Fastmail a try.
Ars Technica has had great coverage of the eMudhra cert story and the PHP vulnerability.
There's also a Plex vulnerability which I wasn't aware of when I recorderd this.
The command I used to extend my Fedora Server's root drive is sudo lvextend --resizefs --extents +50%FREE /dev/mapper/<volume name>
(00:00) - Start
(00:00) - Cold Open
(01:13) - Intro - What Is Take Control?
(14:09) - Ad Break
(15:23) - The News - eMudhra Cert Vulnerability
(20:49) - News - PHP Remote Code Exploit
(24:57) - Linux Talk - Transitioning to Noctalia v5
(35:34) - Ad Break
(36:30) - Turning a Broken Laptop Into a Home Server
(44:47) - Listener Questions!
(01:02:11) - Wrap Up - Support the Show!
★ Support this podcast ★
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About Take Control of Your Tech
A weekly podcast from Will Smith about making your technology work for you. Find out more and support the show at https://takecontrol.content.townPodcast website
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