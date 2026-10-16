Arthur Hayes is a crypto trading pioneer who co-founded BitMEX exchange, creator of the perpetual futures contract that now drives trillions in crypto volume, and is now CIO of the investment firm Maelstrom. His new project Ai project Flop Network is a decentralized marketplace where Ai agents buy computing power using a new form of cryptocurrency.



What happens to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies if artificial intelligence continues to accelerate and is able to solve quantum computing or public cryptography? Nic discusses the potential scenarios for the crypto market, Bitcoin forks, doomsday scenarios, market signals to watch for, whether China or North Korea could be involved, and what he expects to happen.

Thank you for tuning in. If you can spare 5 seconds to leave a review/rating on iTunes or Spotify. It helps grow the show so I can continue to host great guests.

This episode is brought to you by Kraken by Payward. Get Kraken and use code CONVERGENCE1000 to unlock a $1,000 funded account once you pass the challenge at https://www.kraken.com/features/funded



Disclaimer: Terms apply. Not investment advice. Crypto trading involves risk of loss and is offered to US customers through Payward Interactive, Inc. View legal disclosures at kraken.com/legal/disclosures. Securities and brokerage services offered by Kraken Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Digital asset services offered by Payward Interactive Inc., (NMLS ID:1843762) a FINCEN registered money services business, not a member of FINRA/SIPC and not FDIC insured. Kraken Funded is an unregulated service. Funded traders onboard with Payward Oceanic Ltd. Evaluation fees apply and are non-refundable for each attempt once trading begins, regardless of outcome. Availability varies by jurisdiction.

(00:00) Intro

(00:27) Bitcoin to 1 Million

(00:57) Why Governments Always Print Money

(03:31) Is AI Stealing Bitcoin's Liquidity?

(04:30) AI Is a Waste of Money

(06:11) Zcash vs. Ethereum

(07:29) Why Only a Few Coins Win

(10:38) China's Coming Money Printing

(11:51) Stablecoins vs. Local Currencies

(14:03) AI Model Companies Are Worthless

(15:17) What Is the Flop Network?

(16:29) Sponsored by Kraken

(17:28) Why Agents Won't Use Stablecoins

(18:56) Agent Poetry and Trading Competitions

(21:17) Why Flop Could Outgrow Bitcoin

(22:52) Is Tokenization the Supercycle?

(24:43) Is Saylor Still Relevant?

(26:12) Will Central Banks Buy Bitcoin?

(27:29) Is Quantum Risk Overhyped?

(27:54) The Most Dangerous Consensus Trade

(29:35) Arthur's Picks: Ethena and Uniswap

(30:20) Why ETH Will Outperform









Convergence is produced by DELPHI MEDIA, LLC, a member of the DELPHI DIGITAL family of companies. This content is solely for educational and informational purposes and is not, and should not be construed as, legal, tax, investment, or financial advice. Delphi is not a financial, tax, or legal advisor. You are expressly advised to consult with a professional advisor before making any investment decisions. Also, the views expressed by Podcast guests do not necessarily reflect those of Delphi.