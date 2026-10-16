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202 episodes
- Arthur Hayes is a crypto trading pioneer who co-founded BitMEX exchange, creator of the perpetual futures contract that now drives trillions in crypto volume, and is now CIO of the investment firm Maelstrom. His new project Ai project Flop Network is a decentralized marketplace where Ai agents buy computing power using a new form of cryptocurrency.
What happens to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies if artificial intelligence continues to accelerate and is able to solve quantum computing or public cryptography? Nic discusses the potential scenarios for the crypto market, Bitcoin forks, doomsday scenarios, market signals to watch for, whether China or North Korea could be involved, and what he expects to happen.
Thank you for tuning in. If you can spare 5 seconds to leave a review/rating on iTunes or Spotify. It helps grow the show so I can continue to host great guests.
This episode is brought to you by Kraken by Payward. Get Kraken and use code CONVERGENCE1000 to unlock a $1,000 funded account once you pass the challenge at https://www.kraken.com/features/funded
Disclaimer: Terms apply. Not investment advice. Crypto trading involves risk of loss and is offered to US customers through Payward Interactive, Inc. View legal disclosures at kraken.com/legal/disclosures. Securities and brokerage services offered by Kraken Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Digital asset services offered by Payward Interactive Inc., (NMLS ID:1843762) a FINCEN registered money services business, not a member of FINRA/SIPC and not FDIC insured. Kraken Funded is an unregulated service. Funded traders onboard with Payward Oceanic Ltd. Evaluation fees apply and are non-refundable for each attempt once trading begins, regardless of outcome. Availability varies by jurisdiction.
(00:00) Intro
(00:27) Bitcoin to 1 Million
(00:57) Why Governments Always Print Money
(03:31) Is AI Stealing Bitcoin's Liquidity?
(04:30) AI Is a Waste of Money
(06:11) Zcash vs. Ethereum
(07:29) Why Only a Few Coins Win
(10:38) China's Coming Money Printing
(11:51) Stablecoins vs. Local Currencies
(14:03) AI Model Companies Are Worthless
(15:17) What Is the Flop Network?
(16:29) Sponsored by Kraken
(17:28) Why Agents Won't Use Stablecoins
(18:56) Agent Poetry and Trading Competitions
(21:17) Why Flop Could Outgrow Bitcoin
(22:52) Is Tokenization the Supercycle?
(24:43) Is Saylor Still Relevant?
(26:12) Will Central Banks Buy Bitcoin?
(27:29) Is Quantum Risk Overhyped?
(27:54) The Most Dangerous Consensus Trade
(29:35) Arthur's Picks: Ethena and Uniswap
(30:20) Why ETH Will Outperform
Convergence is produced by DELPHI MEDIA, LLC, a member of the DELPHI DIGITAL family of companies. This content is solely for educational and informational purposes and is not, and should not be construed as, legal, tax, investment, or financial advice. Delphi is not a financial, tax, or legal advisor. You are expressly advised to consult with a professional advisor before making any investment decisions. Also, the views expressed by Podcast guests do not necessarily reflect those of Delphi.
- Nic Carter is an investor, Founding Partner at Castle Island Ventures, previously founded Coin Metrics, and researcher.
What happens to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies if artificial intelligence continues to accelerate and is able to solve quantum computing or public cryptography? Nic discusses the potential scenarios for the crypto market, Bitcoin forks, doomsday scenarios, market signals to watch for, whether China or North Korea could be involved, and what he expects to happen.
Thank you for tuning in. If you can spare 5 seconds to leave a review/rating on iTunes or Spotify. It helps grow the show so I can continue to host great guests.
This episode is brought to you by Kraken by Payward. Get Kraken and use code CONVERGENCE1000 to unlock a $1,000 funded account once you pass the challenge at https://www.kraken.com/features/funded
Disclaimer: Terms apply. Not investment advice. Crypto trading involves risk of loss and is offered to US customers through Payward Interactive, Inc. View legal disclosures at kraken.com/legal/disclosures. Securities and brokerage services offered by Kraken Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Digital asset services offered by Payward Interactive Inc., (NMLS ID:1843762) a FINCEN registered money services business, not a member of FINRA/SIPC and not FDIC insured. Kraken Funded is an unregulated service. Funded traders onboard with Payward Oceanic Ltd. Evaluation fees apply and are non-refundable for each attempt once trading begins, regardless of outcome. Availability varies by jurisdiction.
(00:00) Intro
(00:50) Bitcoin Investor Unrest
(02:08) Finding Risks and Ideas Early
(05:36) Why Bitcoin Needs Upgrade
(07:10) Satoshi Warning About Quantum
(10:06) What Quantum Computers Can Break
(11:46) Sponsored by Kraken
(12:41) Crypto Market Examples
(16:14) Lessons from the Bitcoin Cash Fork
(17:49) The Unavoidable Risk for Bitcoin
(19:54) Race Between China and US
(22:01) The Base Case: Who Gets the BTC
(25:21) Why BlackRock or Coinbase Can't Help
(29:48) Michael Saylor Opinion of Quantum
(34:29) Warning from Google
(36:01) Are Altcoins like ZEC or ETH Safe?
(38:20) How Markets Could React
(41:22) Could This Boost Price
(44:01) The Scariest Part About Quantum Risk
(47:16) Is it Already Too Late?
(48:41) How Ai is Accelerating Risk
(50:08) What Happens Next
Convergence is produced by DELPHI MEDIA, LLC, a member of the DELPHI DIGITAL family of companies. This content is solely for educational and informational purposes and is not, and should not be construed as, legal, tax, investment, or financial advice. Delphi is not a financial, tax, or legal advisor. You are expressly advised to consult with a professional advisor before making any investment decisions. Also, the views expressed by Podcast guests do not necessarily reflect those of Delphi.
- Guests: Daniel Matuszewski is Co-Founder at CMS Holdings, one of the industry's more prolific funds. Zaheer Ebtikar is the Chief Investment Officer and founder of Split Capital, a hedge fund specializing in liquid token investments.
This episode is a deep dive into the circumstances that led to the cascading liqudiation selloff on Oct 10th, what it means moving forward, why this will happen again, bearwhale shortseller, alts vs BTC, cycle inflection points, new launches in Q4, altcoin ETFs, too many coins thesis, and more...
Thank you for tuning in. If you can spare 5 seconds to leave a review/rating on iTunes, I appreciate it. If you share the show on Twitter, I'll reply everytime! 🔥
- Guest: Travis Kling is the CIO at Ikigai Asset Management, a crypto hedge fund. In this episode we discuss his 3 part thesis for 2024 which went viral after it accurately predicted how strange crypto would behave this cycle. We explore financial nihilism, the rise of memecoins, billions of dollars in FTX redemptions hitting the market, Bitcoin seperating itself from everything else, how the presidential election will impact prices, which sectors could emerge as the new meta, quiet quitting, and more.
Thank you for tuning in. If you can spare 5 seconds to leave a review/rating on iTunes, I appreciate it. If you share the show on Twitter I'll reply everytime! 🔥
This episode is brought to you by Mantle Network, an Ethereum L2 backed by a $4.4 billion treasury, one of the largest in the industry. Recently, Mantle has emerged as one of the most popular L2 who offering the most rewarding opportunities. Go checkout the Mantle Rewards Station today to start earning airdrop rewards from top projects, INSTANTLY. Visit the Mantle Rewards Station here: https://www.mantle.xyz/rewards-station
This episode is brought to you by Polkadot, a Layer-0 blockchain that brings a multi-chain vision creating an ecosystem for boundless innovation. Join the Polkadot community and learn about Polkadot 2.0 here: https://polkadot.network/
- Crash (@CrashiusClay69) is one of most successful memecoin traders this bull cycle & has gained a loyal following of over 120k people who follow his analysis for new coins, trades, or themes to watch. We discuss how he finds big wins early, making his first million, the mental battle of trading, knowing when to sell, Base vs Solana, his personal strategy, top picks, and more.
Thank you for tuning in. If you can spare 5 seconds to leave a review/rating on iTunes, I appreciate it. If you share the show on Twitter I'll reply everytime! 🔥
This episode is brought to you by Mantle Network, an Ethereum L2 backed by a $4.4 billion treasury, one of the largest in the industry. Recently, Mantle has emerged as one of the most popular L2 who offering the most rewarding opportunities. Go checkout the Mantle Rewards Station today to start earning airdrop rewards from top projects, INSTANTLY. Visit the Mantle Rewards Station here: https://www.mantle.xyz/rewards-station
This episode is brought to you by Polkadot, a Layer-0 blockchain that brings a multi-chain vision creating an ecosystem for boundless innovation. Join the Polkadot community and learn about Polkadot 2.0 here: https://polkadot.network/
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About Convergence
Convergence - finance, crypto, Ai and frontier technology are each blending together to reshape how the world works faster than ever before. Conversations with the people investing in that frontier or creating it.Podcast website
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