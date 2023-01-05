Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sheologians

  • Sheologians & Cultish Present: MLMs & Pyramid Schemes
    In this painfully long episode (but still less painful than someone you haven't seen from high school messaging you about their new "business opportunity") we are joined by the dudes from Cultish to discuss MLMs & being a Christian. Can Christians be a part of MLM? What is our Christian duty towards business and making money? Let's chat! The post Sheologians & Cultish Present: MLMs & Pyramid Schemes appeared first on Sheologians.
    5/8/2023
    1:50:13
  • The Poet of Wichita
    This week Joy tells the unbelievable story of Ruth Finley & the poet of Wichita. Plagued by threatening letters, stalked at her work and at home, Ruth Finley was truly a woman pushed to the brink. Finally she was abducted by her stalker and barely escaped to survive. Eventually a new detective is brought in who starts to see patterns in the case that crack it wide open...or did he? Join us! The post The Poet of Wichita appeared first on Sheologians.
    5/1/2023
    1:17:17
  • The Unsolved Mystery Around Angela Hammond
    In this episode, after we discuss some fun listener emails, Summer tells the story of Angela Hammond. She was four months pregnant when her fiancé witnessed her being abducted. Thirty years later, a ransom note is released that might have clues to her whereabouts. Join us! The post The Unsolved Mystery Around Angela Hammond appeared first on Sheologians.
    4/24/2023
    45:44
  • Free to Change
    In this episode we talk the value of letting relationships change you. Your church should change you. Your marriage should change you. You don't get to cut & run at the first sign of discomfort. Let it happen! The post Free to Change appeared first on Sheologians.
    4/17/2023
    40:40
  • Egalitarian Infection Sites
    The American public school system has explicitly catechized generations of Americans to believe that egalitarian thinking is the only way to achieve some kind of utopia for the most amount of people. In this episode we talk through areas that you might unwittingly egalitarian in your thinking. Join us! The post Egalitarian Infection Sites appeared first on Sheologians.
    4/10/2023
    1:04:25

