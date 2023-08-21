Welcome to Set the Pace

Set the Pace Presented by New Balance is the official podcast of New York Road Runners. We invite you to join us on this journey filled with life-changing stories and running insights. Join hosts Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of New York Road Runners, and Meb Keflezighi, 2009 New York City Marathon champion and Olympic medalist, every Thursday in conversation with inspiring athletes, from everyday enthusiasts to elite marathoners, to hear stories of perseverance, drive, and dedication. Plus, Meb will share his training tips to help you get ready for November 5!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.