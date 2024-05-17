FULL LENGTH: "It's Wicked! It Has to Be Earned!" (with Ariana Grande)
SPOILERS AHEAD!! We were beyond thrillified to sit down with Ariana Grande to talk about her journey with Wicked -- from early fandom to playing the role of Glinda on screen. And in this full length episode, you'll hear our whole conversation, spoilers and all. Like a certain song's new ending and the fan favorite line Ariana put her foot down to keep in the movie. Plus, the boys check in after their fifth and third times seeing the film.
1:41:20
64. “This Story Deserves the Best of Us” (with Cynthia Erivo)
Our hearts are leaping in the giddiest of whirls, because today on the pod we’re talking to the one and only Cynthia Erivo. Together, we talk through her Wicked origins at drama school, the magic that happened when she sang with Ariana Grande for the first time and why there was no such thing as a small day on set while making the Wicked movies. Plus, her Elphaba audition story is so incredible that you’ll have to hear it to believe it.
1:18:45
63. "It's Wicked! It Has to Be Earned!" (with Ariana Grande)
We were beyond thrillified to sit down with Ariana Grande to talk about her journey with Wicked from early fandom to playing the role of Glinda on screen. Listen in as we obsess over the Wicked OBC, recount her five rounds of auditions for the films and learn of the agreement she made with Cynthia Erivo before filming began. Plus, hear what happened when she told Kristin Chenoweth she was auditioning for the role of Glinda in the movies!
1:13:51
62. "We're Off to See The Movie!" (with Quincy & Kevin)
Thanks to some amazing folks at NBC Universal, the SentMen had an unbelievable opportunity to see the Wicked movie ahead of tickets going on sale. Naturally, we have a LOT to say. In this episode, you’ll hear us talk about Cynthia Erivo’s striking characterization of Elphaba, Ariana Grande’s unrecognizable portrayal of Galinda. PLUS, we went to see The Big Gay Jamboree!
39:47
61. “Vouchin’ for the Wicked” (with Quincy & Kevin)
The release of Wicked Part One is zooming towards us like a belting witch on an enchanted broomstick and there is a LOT to talk about. Listen in as the Sent Men weigh in on the movie’s ads, the Wicked Barbie dolls, the newly released character posters and more. PLUS, Ariana’s line deliveries and Cynthia’s powerful, powerful “act two” dress.
