FULL LENGTH: "It's Wicked! It Has to Be Earned!" (with Ariana Grande)

SPOILERS AHEAD!! We were beyond thrillified to sit down with Ariana Grande to talk about her journey with Wicked -- from early fandom to playing the role of Glinda on screen. And in this full length episode, you'll hear our whole conversation, spoilers and all. Like a certain song's new ending and the fan favorite line Ariana put her foot down to keep in the movie. Plus, the boys check in after their fifth and third times seeing the film.