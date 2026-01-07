Seaweed Brain: A Percy Jackson Podcast

Percy Jackson Episode 206: Nobody Gets The Fleece (ft. brief words from Aryan Simhadri)
1/07/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
IT'S OUR FAVORITE EPISODE OF THE WHOLE SEASON, and we have Mal from Demigod Debut here to help us discuss the pure cinema of shooting a frame within a frame, fatal flaw CRASHOUTS, monster/mythic linguistics, Kronipulation, Grovipulation, and WHY THIS EPISODE IS AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER SEASON 1 EPISODE 13Check out Mal's pod Demigod Debut: https://open.spotify.com/show/7AuQplWr0nGeEK1tdnEayC?si=28ce7f46016f4f00
Percy Jackson Episode 205: We Check Into C.C.'s Spa and Resort
12/31/2025 | 1h 53 mins.
AAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. We have Robert from The Dam Media Page joining us this week to help us make sense of the percabeth screaming that is filling our brains and our hearts. Fatal flaws, adaptive choices, Grover as Mother Mary, MORTAL TETHERS, EARRINGS, and MORE. I cannot believe we're really here! WE are the fish gossiping at the bottom of Siren Bay, listen at 2x speed maybe, enjoy <3Follow Robert + their many podcasts on all the things! https://linktr.ee/Thedammemepage
Percy Jackson TV Writer Shae Worthy Discusses Episode 204!
12/27/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
We couldn't be more excited to have writer of Episode 204, Shae Spence Worthy on the podcast this week! Listen to their incredible career journey, their love of Thalia Grace, and uncovering Cult Half-Blood in the writer's room. And if you stick around, there may even be some poetry reading if you're lucky...
Percy Jackson Episode 204: Clarisse Blows Up Everything (ft. Leah Sava Jeffries, Charlie Bushnell)
12/26/2025 | 1h 14 mins.
It only took me two seconds to see how special this episode is. We have KYLE PRUE in the house this week to help us break down this absolutely phenomenal episode full of mentally unstable women and one super chill teenage boy. Stay tuned later today for our interview with episode writer, Shae Worthy!Watch Kyle's show RABBIT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW-VsxYXEnIOrder How to Piss Off Men: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/how-to-piss-off-men-kyle-prue/1145185303
Percy Jackson & The Olympians Cast & Producers Chat Episodes 1-4 (ft. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Daniel Diemer, Dior Goodjohn, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, and Rick Riordan)
12/24/2025 | 26 mins.
Very special episode alert! We are so thrilled to share our full interviews with Aryan Simhadri, Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Walker Scobell, Daniel Diemer, Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Craig Silverstein, and RICK RIORDAN from our Percy Jackson & The Olympians Season 2 press junket day. We were so grateful to be included in this and learned so much- like for example, did you know you have to slate at the beginning of these things?Big thanks to the Disney PR team, Scenario PR, our PATRONS whose generous pledges helped us pay for Ubers around LA, and the cast and creators of this show for being so open with their hearts and minds when we walk in these rooms and start interrogating them like this.Finally, please be merciful on the video editing, we are a PODCAST which used to mean I would only ever touch Logic Pro and I taught myself DaVinci Resolve today in order to edit these 5 minute interview clips together and it is frankly a miracle this is out on time.Now go listen to our Episode 204 analysis!
