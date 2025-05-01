Recharge with Kevin Bacon: From Footloose to Philanthropy

Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon joins David Ko to discuss his iconic 40+ year career spanning from "Footloose" to "Apollo 13" and "A Few Good Men." Beyond the spotlight, Kevin reveals his commitment to giving back through SixDegrees.org, demonstrating how fame can become a platform for meaningful change. He also opens up about the #IGETIT campaign, a new initiative aimed at promoting empathy, understanding, and meaningful action around mental health.With refreshing candor, he reflects on his early hunger for fame before eventually embracing the true craft of acting.Kevin shares valuable life lessons about personal growth, humility, and one regret that might surprise listeners: wishing he'd said "no" more often throughout his career. His perspective emphasizes that longevity matters more than perfection, and that even disappointing experiences contribute to professional development and personal wisdom.The episode blends humor with profound insights, offering listeners both entertainment and practical wisdom about navigating life's unpredictable journey with grace and resilience, regardless of whether you're pursuing stardom or simply seeking inspiration.