Recharge with Chelsea Handler: Unapologetic Resilience
Comedian and author Chelsea Handler joins David Ko to discuss her seventh New York Times bestseller "I'll Have What She's Having" and her remarkable journey to self-acceptance. Chelsea recounts her entrepreneurial childhood—from spiked lemonade stands to a neighborhood babysitting business—before sharing how a disastrous Montreal Comedy Festival performance paradoxically launched her career.With heartfelt appreciation, she credits her third-grade teacher Mrs. Schekman for instilling the confidence that would define her career. Chelsea's therapeutic journey becomes a central theme as she discusses processing grief, family dynamics, and developing unshakable self-assurance despite public criticism.The conversation explores practical mental health practices including meditation and quality sleep, while Chelsea offers refreshingly straightforward advice on resilience: embrace failure as essential to growth and maintain authenticity regardless of consequences.Chelsea reveals her personal recharging methods—skiing in beautiful environments and helping others—while emphasizing the transformative power of gratitude. The episode balances humorous anecdotes with thoughtful reflections on finding joy and purpose in a highly visible career, concluding with details about her upcoming standup special and Las Vegas residency.
--------
48:05
Recharge with Kevin Bacon: From Footloose to Philanthropy
Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon joins David Ko to discuss his iconic 40+ year career spanning from "Footloose" to "Apollo 13" and "A Few Good Men." Beyond the spotlight, Kevin reveals his commitment to giving back through SixDegrees.org, demonstrating how fame can become a platform for meaningful change. He also opens up about the #IGETIT campaign, a new initiative aimed at promoting empathy, understanding, and meaningful action around mental health.With refreshing candor, he reflects on his early hunger for fame before eventually embracing the true craft of acting.Kevin shares valuable life lessons about personal growth, humility, and one regret that might surprise listeners: wishing he'd said "no" more often throughout his career. His perspective emphasizes that longevity matters more than perfection, and that even disappointing experiences contribute to professional development and personal wisdom.The episode blends humor with profound insights, offering listeners both entertainment and practical wisdom about navigating life's unpredictable journey with grace and resilience, regardless of whether you're pursuing stardom or simply seeking inspiration.
--------
1:02:20
Trailer: Recharge
Get ready for Recharge with David Ko, a five-part limited podcast series launching this May in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.Hosted by David Ko, CEO of Calm and bestselling author of Recharge: Boosting Your Mental Battery, One Conversation at a Time, the series explores a vital question: How do we replenish our mental energy in a world that constantly drains us?Drawing from his own journey and the lessons from his book, David sets the stage for a series designed to normalize mental health conversations, break the stigma, and empower you to take charge of your mental well-being.Subscribe now and join us on the path to recharging—one conversation at a time.
