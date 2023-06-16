Popcorn Culture is brought to you by J and Ben Carlin aka the SuperCarlinBrothers on YouTube. The two are most well known for the The Pixar Theory, Rampant Pred...
187 - Thank God It’s FriJ
Ben and J discuss: how to get the office hype on a Friday morning, Spirit Week outfits, Ben’s first time with expendable money, family photos, compelling villains, Vin Diesel, Ben’s boat, and the joy of fixing things Show Notes: Heroes - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heroes_(American_TV_series) Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ballad_of_Songbirds_and_Snakes Fight Club - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fight_Club Thanos - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thanos Tangled - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tangled The Lion King - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Lion_King Join the Miles Managed Virtual Race! https://www.mypacer.com/organizations/wp97096/invite Org Code: WP97096Miles Managed Merch - https://carlinbrothersmercantile.com/collections/miles-managedSupport the Show and Vote for Host: https://www.patreon.com/popcornculture Get your own GMA stickers: https://carlinbrothersmercantile.com/products/gma-stickersGet Your Bingo Card: https://bingobaker.com#f805834af83dce50 Email the show: [email protected] Discuss the Podcast on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PopcornCulture/ Follow the Show on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apopcast Follow SCB on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlinbrothers/ Follow SCB on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@popcornculturepodDiscuss the Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHfIbq9thHPC8yrKjAdJgDA Alternate Titles: Approachability of ColorsThe Brown Shirt ProblemThe Vin Diagram Lemme Tell Ya About Spark PlugsThe Real Journey is the Parts We Replace Along the WayHopes and Dreams and Scotch TapeAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/7/2023
1:07:07
186 - The Video Game SPECIAL!
Ben and J discuss: seaglass, sharing Harry Potter and Star Wars with their kids, Diablo 4, Tears of the Kingdom and Star Fox games, physically making money, taking apart electronics, Ultimate Alliance, a mysterious chapter in Wise Man’s Fear, and weird audio edits. Show Notes: Diablo 4 - https://diablo4.blizzard.com/en-us/ Tears of the Kingdom - https://www.zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/ Star Fox 64 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Fox_64 Catch Me If You Can - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catch_Me_If_You_Can Home Alone 3 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Home_Alone_3 Ultimate Alliance - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marvel:_Ultimate_Alliance Wise Man’s Fear - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wise_Man%27s_Fear The Final Empire - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mistborn:_The_Final_Empire Join the Miles Managed Virtual Race! https://www.mypacer.com/organizations/wp97096/invite Org Code: WP97096Miles Managed Merch - https://carlinbrothersmercantile.com/collections/miles-managedSupport the Show and Vote for Host: https://www.patreon.com/popcornculture Get your own GMA stickers: https://carlinbrothersmercantile.com/products/gma-stickersGet Your Bingo Card: https://bingobaker.com#f805834af83dce50 Email the show: [email protected] Discuss the Podcast on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PopcornCulture/ Follow the Show on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apopcast Follow SCB on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlinbrothers/ Follow SCB on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@popcornculturepodDiscuss the Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHfIbq9thHPC8yrKjAdJgDA Alternate Titles: Polished MemoriesJust Like the 20s - Roarin!But How Do You MAKE Money?Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/30/2023
1:12:59
185 - JET SKIS!
Ben and J discuss: the chaos of vacationing with 7 kids, first time jet-skiing, Grandpa’s three-wheeler, validation, trusting your gut, and test taking. Join the Miles Managed Virtual Race! https://www.mypacer.com/organizations/wp97096/invite Org Code: WP97096Miles Managed Merch - https://carlinbrothersmercantile.com/collections/miles-managedSupport the Show and Vote for Host: https://www.patreon.com/popcornculture Get your own GMA stickers: https://carlinbrothersmercantile.com/products/gma-stickersGet Your Bingo Card: https://bingobaker.com#f805834af83dce50 Email the show: [email protected] Discuss the Podcast on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PopcornCulture/ Follow the Show on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apopcast Follow SCB on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlinbrothers/ Follow SCB on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@popcornculturepodDiscuss the Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHfIbq9thHPC8yrKjAdJgDA Alternate Titles: Death of Vacation SelfBad ValidationTest AnxietyAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/23/2023
58:30
184 - Constant Catastrophizing
Ben and J discuss: dark sodas vs. clear sodas, the Spotlight Effect, Fire Tower and Catastrophizing, the triangle of success, Madden, Pickleball, mobile games, and competitive card games. Join the Miles Managed Virtual Race! https://www.mypacer.com/organizations/wp97096/invite Org Code: WP97096Miles Managed Merch - https://carlinbrothersmercantile.com/collections/miles-managedShow Notes: Ice Age The Dawn of Dinosaurs - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ice_Age:_Dawn_of_the_Dinosaurs Fire Tower - https://www.amazon.com/Tower-Board-Game-Award-Winning-Competitive/dp/B07HHJ6FNR Madden - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madden_NFL Kingdom Rush - https://www.kingdomrush.com/ Diablo - https://diablo4.blizzard.com/en-us/ Marvel Snap - https://www.marvelsnap.com/ Support the Show and Vote for Host: https://www.patreon.com/popcornculture Get your own GMA stickers: https://carlinbrothersmercantile.com/products/gma-stickersGet Your Bingo Card: https://bingobaker.com#f805834af83dce50 Email the show: [email protected] Discuss the Podcast on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PopcornCulture/ Follow the Show on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apopcast Follow SCB on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlinbrothers/ Follow SCB on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@popcornculturepodDiscuss the Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHfIbq9thHPC8yrKjAdJgDA Alternate Titles: Dark Soda High HorseWe Didn’t Quit!Sticky Hands!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/16/2023
1:11:22
183 - Garage Mahal
Ben and J discuss: the luckiest man alive, Ted Lasso coming to an end, Miles Managed, furniture restoration, potentially installing a hot tub, and the overarching Pop narrative. Join the Miles Managed Virtual Race! https://www.mypacer.com/organizations/wp97096/invite Org Code: WP97096Miles Managed Merch - https://carlinbrothersmercantile.com/collections/miles-managedShow Notes: Ted Lasso - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ted_Lasso The Fault in Our Stars - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Fault_in_Our_Stars Game of Thrones - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Game_of_Thrones Hunger Games - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hunger_Games Rugrats - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rugrats Support the Show and Vote for Host: https://www.patreon.com/popcornculture Get your own GMA stickers: https://carlinbrothersmercantile.com/products/gma-stickersGet Your Bingo Card: https://bingobaker.com#f805834af83dce50 Email the show: [email protected] Discuss the Podcast on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PopcornCulture/ Follow the Show on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apopcast Follow SCB on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlinbrothers/ Follow SCB on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@popcornculturepodDiscuss the Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHfIbq9thHPC8yrKjAdJgDA Alternate Titles: SAT Shower Curtain Happily Never AfterAnd Can I Get A Hot Tub?!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Popcorn Culture is brought to you by J and Ben Carlin aka the SuperCarlinBrothers on YouTube. The two are most well known for the The Pixar Theory, Rampant Predictions of your favorite upcoming movies, Harry Potter Trivia Fiends, and for being a pair of man childs. Man children? Men Children. None of those seem right. You get the point. Anyway, they wanted a way to talk more in depth about their theories and BEYOND! And this is their solution.