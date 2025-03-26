Powered by RND
Play to Find Out

Many Sided Media
Play to Find Out is an actual play podcast that brings notorious old games from the 80s and 90s back to the table.
Available Episodes

  • S1E1 · Skyrealms of Jorune
    In this first season of Play to Find Out, Quinns and his all-star team tackle accursed 1984 fantasy role-playing game Skyrealms of Jorune. Expect thriddles, giggits, woffens, and enough moon energy to get a pibble thisting.Join the Quinns Quest Patreon to hear the rest of this season and for so much more!Credits:Performed by Quinns, Emily Johnson and Rob Morgan.Editing and design by Kate Sanders.Original score by Will Savino.Additional editing was provided by Brian Flaherty of Many Sided Media.
    1:39:38
  • [TRAILER] Play to Find Out
    Play to Find Out is an actual play podcast that brings notorious old games from the 80s and 90s back to the table.A Quinns Quest Podcast
    1:57

About Play to Find Out

