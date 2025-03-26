In this first season of Play to Find Out, Quinns and his all-star team tackle accursed 1984 fantasy role-playing game Skyrealms of Jorune. Expect thriddles, giggits, woffens, and enough moon energy to get a pibble thisting.Join the Quinns Quest Patreon to hear the rest of this season and for so much more!Credits:Performed by Quinns, Emily Johnson and Rob Morgan.Editing and design by Kate Sanders.Original score by Will Savino.Additional editing was provided by Brian Flaherty of Many Sided Media.
1:39:38
[TRAILER] Play to Find Out
