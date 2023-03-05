Last of the Nintendogs: A NINTENDO PODCAST

095: JEFF WON'T SPOIL ZELDA

Tears of the Kingdom has leaked, and it's everywhere. Well, everywhere except for this podcast because Mike and Jeff are good boys. But while everyone is busy avoiding spoilers, Marvel's Midnight Suns is permanently avoiding the Switch, Mario made $1 billion at the box office, and Monolith Soft is raising salaries. Also, Mike and Jeff want to know your ideas for Nintendo based challenges. Join them, won't you?