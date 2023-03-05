Last of the Nintendogs: A NINTENDO PODCAST

A Nintendo podcast from Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti. More
097: IS ZELDA ACTUALLY THAT GOOD?
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting universal acclaim, but are we part of the universe? Turns out that yes. We are. That's a good-ass video game. We talk about it a lot on this episode as well as Nintendo ending Pac-Man 99.
5/17/2023
1:50:06
096: SWITCH SLOWDOWN
Jeff's out this week, so the Game Mess's resident Wonder Twins Mike and AJ team up to talk about the Switch's declining hardware numbers, recent software sales numbers, and all the other news of the week. After that, they take the community's questions and definitely don't insult anyone.Join them, won't you?
5/10/2023
2:17:13
095: JEFF WON'T SPOIL ZELDA
Tears of the Kingdom has leaked, and it's everywhere. Well, everywhere except for this podcast because Mike and Jeff are good boys. But while everyone is busy avoiding spoilers, Marvel's Midnight Suns is permanently avoiding the Switch, Mario made $1 billion at the box office, and Monolith Soft is raising salaries. Also, Mike and Jeff want to know your ideas for Nintendo based challenges. Join them, won't you?
5/3/2023
1:13:57
94: DIDN'T WANT TO DISRUPT
On this episode, things get off to a professional and efficient start. Mike covers the Nintendo news while Mike stabs himself with a screwdriver. It's a really good podcast. Then, the dogs answer your questions and discuss Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp and more. Join them, won't you?
4/26/2023
1:48:28
93: TUNNEL OF LOVE
Mama mia! The Mario movie is making a lot of money. Now that everyone is hooked on the brothers, we discuss what Nintendo attractions Universal should bring to its park next. Also, Nintendo Switch Online has new Genesis games and more in the news.