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Last of the Nintendogs: A NINTENDO PODCAST

Jeff Grubb's Game Mess
LeisureVideo Games
Last of the Nintendogs: A NINTENDO PODCAST
Latest episode

253 episodes

  • Last of the Nintendogs: A NINTENDO PODCAST

    252: LET ME SEE THEM NUN WITH BIG GUNS! FIRE EMBLEM FORTUNE'S WEAVE DIRECT

    08/05/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    wait that came out wrong!

    Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"

    Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
    Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
  • Last of the Nintendogs: A NINTENDO PODCAST

    251: POKOPIA DLC RELEASE DATE LEAKED

    07/29/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    This is like crack cocaine for cozy gamers

    Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"

    Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
    Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
  • Last of the Nintendogs: A NINTENDO PODCAST

    250: SPLATOON RAIDERS REVIEW

    07/22/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Is this a shlooter?

    Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"

    Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
    Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
  • Last of the Nintendogs: A NINTENDO PODCAST

    249: SWITCH 2 OLED ON THE HORIZON?

    07/15/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    If true... give me 2 please

    Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"

    Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess
    Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
  • Last of the Nintendogs: A NINTENDO PODCAST

    248: RHYTHM HEAVEN GROOVE REVIEW AND ORBITALS PREVIEW!!

    07/08/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    That Ado track is fire!
    Check 90s Disney! https://90sdisney.com/

    Remember our motto: "BUY A SHIRT!"

    Merch: https://game-mess.creator-spring.com
    Patreon: https://patreon.com/gamemess 
    Discord: https://discord.gg/gamemess
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About Last of the Nintendogs: A NINTENDO PODCAST
A Nintendo podcast from Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti.
Podcast website
LeisureVideo Games

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