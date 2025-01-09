Welcome to the Play Nature Podcast! Hosted by Rusty Keeler, this is your guide for supporting outdoor play, protecting childhood, and letting kids be kids. Join Rusty to uncover the wonders of outdoor play and learn what tools you already have to create joyful, natural play experiences for all seasons, all weather, and all children. Let’s make the world a better place by saying “Yes!” to play. Learn More: rustykeeler.com | @rusty_keeler_designs

In the first episode of the Play Nature Podcast, host Rusty Keeler shares his mission of connecting children with nature through outdoor play and natural playscapes. In a world where children are indoors and on screens more than ever, Rusty’s encouraging words that “it doesn’t take huge things to make a huge difference” make creating meaningful outdoor experiences feel attainable. As a seasoned playscape designer, Rusty discusses the importance of free play, risky play, and natural experiences in fostering creativity and resilience in children. This episode lays the foundation for future conversations about practical design ideas, inspiring stories, and the philosophy of play. Join Rusty as he invites parents, educators, and designers to rethink childhood and prioritize nature in kids' lives. Get ready to be inspired and start transforming play—one outdoor play experience at a time! Learn More: rustykeeler.com | @rusty_keeler_designs Rusty’s FREE Outdoor Loose Parts Guide

Welcome to Play Nature Podcast, a podcast dedicated to celebrating the beauty and benefits of outdoor, nature-based play—for all children (and us adults too!) Hosted by Rusty Keeler, a passionate play advocate, with over 30 years of experience designing natural playscapes, writing about nature and risky play, and traveling the world to champion the power of play, Rusty’s Play Nature Podcast is your guide for supporting outdoor play, protecting childhood, and letting kids be kids. From willow huts and mud kitchens to sunflower houses and kale forests, Rusty will delve into the magic of natural materials, loose parts, messy play, and even the value of risky play in children’s lives. You’ll discover practical ways to nurture play in your own backyard, neighborhood, school, or community. Join Rusty Keeler to uncover the wonders of outdoor play and learn what tools you already have to create joyful, natural play experiences for all seasons, all weather, and all children. Let’s make the world a better place by saying “Yes!” to play. Learn More: rustykeeler.com | @rusty_keeler_designs