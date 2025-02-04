Trump takes steps to shutter USAID and gives Musk unprecedented access to federal systems
President Trump is pushing new boundaries by taking steps to shutter an entire government agency without warning and giving his close adviser, Elon Musk, unprecedented access to federal systems. Laura Barrón-López reports.
The potential national and global impact of USAID's closure
The U.S. agency tasked with overseeing foreign aid is put on the chopping block with potential risks for national security. Lisa Desjardins reports on the mass layoffs within the U.S. foreign aid program and the possible effects here and abroad.
'This work needs to continue': Sen. Coons says USAID helps keep America safe
The U.S. agency tasked with overseeing foreign aid is put on the chopping block with potential risks for national security. To discuss the fallout over USAID's future, Amna Nawaz spoke with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a member of both the Senate foreign relations and judiciary committees.
News Wrap: Crews begin recovering wreckage of passenger jet from Potomac River
In our news wrap Monday, crews started recovering several parts of the passenger jet that collided mid-air with a military helicopter, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Norfolk Southern for the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and Secretary of State Rubio said he welcomes Panama's decision to let its participation in China's global infrastructure plan expire.
date 2025-02-04
A look at how tariffs work and the impact they have on the economy
President Trump's tariff plans are leaving people with many questions about when they have been used in the past, what kind of effect they have had, how that squares with the president's arguments and their potential impact now. Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports.
