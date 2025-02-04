Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsPBS News Hour - Segments
Listen to PBS News Hour - Segments in the App
Listen to PBS News Hour - Segments in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

PBS News Hour - Segments

Podcast PBS News Hour - Segments
PBS NewsHour
Don't have time for a full news hour? Listen to the PBS News Hour, segment by segment. Our full coverage of politics, science, arts, health, national and intern...
NewsDaily News

Available Episodes

5 of 101
  • Trump takes steps to shutter USAID and gives Musk unprecedented access to federal systems
    President Trump is pushing new boundaries by taking steps to shutter an entire government agency without warning and giving his close adviser, Elon Musk, unprecedented access to federal systems. Laura Barrón-López reports. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
    --------  
    8:46
  • The potential national and global impact of USAID&#8217;s closure
    The U.S. agency tasked with overseeing foreign aid is put on the chopping block with potential risks for national security. Lisa Desjardins reports on the mass layoffs within the U.S. foreign aid program and the possible effects here and abroad. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
    --------  
    3:44
  • &#8216;This work needs to continue&#8217;: Sen. Coons says USAID helps keep America safe
    The U.S. agency tasked with overseeing foreign aid is put on the chopping block with potential risks for national security. To discuss the fallout over USAID's future, Amna Nawaz spoke with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a member of both the Senate foreign relations and judiciary committees. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
    --------  
    6:08
  • News Wrap: Crews begin recovering wreckage of passenger jet from Potomac River
    In our news wrap Monday, crews started recovering several parts of the passenger jet that collided mid-air with a military helicopter, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Norfolk Southern for the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and Secretary of State Rubio said he welcomes Panama's decision to let its participation in China's global infrastructure plan expire. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
    --------  
    5:33
  • A look at how tariffs work and the impact they have on the economy
    President Trump's tariff plans are leaving people with many questions about when they have been used in the past, what kind of effect they have had, how that squares with the president's arguments and their potential impact now. Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
    --------  
    5:55

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About PBS News Hour - Segments

Don't have time for a full news hour? Listen to the PBS News Hour, segment by segment. Our full coverage of politics, science, arts, health, national and international news is included in this feed in easy-to-digest 5 to 10 minute segments. Segments are published each night by 9 p.m. Is this not what you're looking for? Don't miss our other podcasts for our full show, Brooks and Capehart, Politics Monday, Brief but Spectacular, and more. Find them in iTunes or in your favorite podcasting app. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders
Podcast website

Listen to PBS News Hour - Segments, Pod Save America and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

PBS News Hour - Segments: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast PBS News Hour - Brooks and Capehart
    PBS News Hour - Brooks and Capehart
    Politics, News
  • Podcast PBS News Hour - Full Show
    PBS News Hour - Full Show
    News, Daily News
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/4/2025 - 11:42:42 AM