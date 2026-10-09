It might be the 4th time, but it's always the first time here on Page 7 Dark Sided and the news just keeps gettin' more dystopian and dark as we go! Kelly Clarkson appears to live and die by her AI waifu which causes disappointment all around. When life gives Dakota Johnson a bowl of limes, she LIES, and that's startin' to melt Jackie and Kara! Kara can't do 31 for 31, but she's all ready to talk 'bout Christa Pike! There's supposedly a celebrity assistant that's bein' used as a cosmetic surgery test dummy, and who do you think the celebrity might be?! Speakin' of plastic surgery, it's everyone's homework to watch 'The Swan: Behind the Mirror'! Then we got a rage inducing EVIL LIST of 'Celebrities Who Were Convicted Of Horrible Crimes, But Still Managed To Have Careers' and we're lobbin' BLINDZ back and forth! PLUS SO MUCH MORE!!!!



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