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The Everything Feed - All Packet Pushers Pods

Packet Pushers
Technology
The Everything Feed - All Packet Pushers Pods
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1850 episodes

  • The Everything Feed - All Packet Pushers Pods

    N4N069: An Engineer’s Perspective on Agentic AI (Sponsored)

    11/05/2026 | 59 mins.
    If you’re working on your CCNA you’re learning a lot of CLI, configuration tasks, and so on. But if AI can handle that for you, how much CLI do you really need to know? On today’s sponsored episode, Sergio Freitas, an Engineering Director at Cisco, joins Ethan and Holly to explain how AI agents are... Read more »
  • The Everything Feed - All Packet Pushers Pods

    LIU026: Girard Kavelines: Life Sucks – Dealing with Burnout

    11/05/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Network and security engineer Girard Kavelines joins Alexis and Kevin to discuss his journey in tech, the realities of balancing a demanding career with raising seven children, and his approach to overcoming burnout. Together they discuss the intersection of IT disciplines, the value of career flexibility, and finding motivation through content creation and community engagement.... Read more »
  • The Everything Feed - All Packet Pushers Pods

    D2DO318: Navigating Open-Source Model Providers

    11/04/2026 | 43 mins.
    Kyler and Ned are joined by Mo Moustafa, creator of Ollybot, to explore the complexities of running open-source models through OpenRouter. Together they delve into model tuning, experiments with model providers, the roiling chaos that is the current state of inference as a service, and more. Packet Pushers by Meter Episode Links: Watch this episode... Read more »
  • The Everything Feed - All Packet Pushers Pods

    NAN136: Outcome-Oriented Automation: Building What Matters (Sponsored)

    11/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Network automation projects often stall or face disruption when management can’t see tangible business outcomes. In this sponsored episode, Alex Henthorn-Iwane and Kyle Scarmardo of Gluware join Eric Chou to explore Outcome-Oriented Automation to avoid the merry-go-round of justification. Together they dive into how to make the right abstraction choices and how to align technical... Read more »
  • The Everything Feed - All Packet Pushers Pods

    HW092: Probe Request – a Wi-Fi Community Project

    11/03/2026 | 25 mins.
    Keith Parsons talks with Stephen Cooper about Probe Request, a free community driven mentoring platform designed to connect Wi-Fi and networking professionals. Stephen explains how Probe Request helps junior engineers by pairing them with experienced mentors willing to share their expertise. By making professional guidance more accessible Stephen is hoping Probe Request can break down... Read more »
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