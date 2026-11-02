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20 episodes
TWiT 1108: Bad AI Vibes - Why Tech Leaders Miss the Mark on AI's Real Impact11/02/2026 | 2h 44 mins.Are we headed for a slow-motion collapse of the AI bubble, or is this just the next phase of tech's endless hype cycle? The panel digs into Apple's hardware bets, the latest in self-driving cars, and what a more human-centered tech future might look like.
Binance says 90% of its $6.3 billion hack losses are now covered
FBI says North Korea was responsible for the Binance hack
Apple unveils its first touchscreen laptop: The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display
Sam Altman says its "quite terrible" for your PCs to have RAM, because of course datacenters need it more
AI execs may be too out of touch to build for the general public
Anthropic expected to receive high 'junk' rating from credit agencies following IPO, FT report says
Chinese Executive Close to Nvidia CEO Suspected of Giving China Information
The Internet Might Need to Be Rebuilt From Scratch
Doordash to acquire Instacart for $17B
Grok releases seven minutes of its AI Odyssey
Meta built a humanoid robot, but it's only for internal research
RIP Patrick Stewart
Host: Devindra Hardawar
Guests: Anthony Ha and Paris Marx
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TWiT 1107: Spicy Hinges - Apple's 1st Foldable, GM Forward 2026, & PHP Vulnerabilities10/25/2026 | 2h 44 mins.Apple's folding iPhone Duo lands with unique new features, an evolving developer scene, and early hardware hiccups that raise eyebrows. Also, a PHP bug threatens 70% of the world's websites while AI rapidly changes how exploits are found and patched. Find out how a single overlooked flaw sparked a global scramble and what it reveals about the fragile backbone of the modern web.
iPhone Duo review
GM outlines plan for next-gen EV platform, Level 4 autonomous cars
TechCrunch Mobility: Blue-green is the color of autonomy (NHTSA proposes cyan AV lights)
Spotify launches its first native in-car app, on Audi's Android Automotive cars
Hackers Exploited the PHP Vulnerabilities Days Before They Were Patched
The non-gamer CEO racing to save Microsoft's Xbox
Saudis Aided Family of Engineer Accused of Bugging OpenAI, Prosecutors Say
How iTunes came back from the dead
Host: Mikah Sargent
Guests: Glenn Fleishman, Allison Johnson, and Sam Abuelsamid
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TWiT 1106: The 10-Day Reply Guy - RAMageddon, HomeView, Ikigai, & the Flying Tesla Roadster10/19/2026 | 2h 51 mins.Apple's long-delayed kitchen device and Tesla's flying car spectacle make this panel one you won't want to miss! Data center delays, AI-driven job shakeups, and real-time debates on the real winners in broadband show that the tech landscape isn't just shifting; it's being rebuilt in real time.
The Tesla Roadster should go into production in 2028, but don't get your hopes up - Engadget
Order to limit Starshield for Ukraine came from inside White House, sources say
Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra review: RTX Spark in a straight-up beautiful Windows PC
America's $10tn AI infrastructure boom is starting to fray
Apple's HomeView Offers Tantalizing Preview of a Future Robotic Version
Apple blames 'extraordinary' demand as foldable iPhones sell out
F.B.I. Arrests OpenAI Employee Accused of Planting Bug in Office
Meta and Apple, Longtime Foes, Team Up to Put Open-Weight AI on Macs
Amazon has over 1 million robot workers. What's next for human employees?
How to track Flock cameras using MapQuest
Host: Leo Laporte
Guests: Gina Smith and Jason Calacanis
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TWiT 1105: Agents Gone Wild - Windows' New Surface Laptop Ultra & RTX Spark Dev Box!10/12/2026 | 2h 53 mins.Windows unveiled its Surface Laptop Ultra & Surface RTX Spark Dev Box at its recent Surface event. Google's SynthID Detector is open to everyone now to check for AI-made media. OpenAI agents attempted to hack Wikipedia and its tools to make unauthorized edits. And AI tools are now flooding into underground cybercrime markets.
Windows 11 market share creeps upwards as cost of staying on Windows 10 set to double.
Everything announced at Microsoft's Windows and Surface event.
Trump: Anyone saying "AI" is "THE ENEMY!" The White House uses it.
Google opens SynthID Detector to everyone to check for AI-made media.
Google invests millions in Mark Zuckerberg's efforts to create a 'virtual cell'.
OpenAI to flood your eyeballs with visual ads.
OpenAI agents tried to hack Wikipedia tools and flooded it with traffic.
Anthropic AI model went rogue, submitted fake unsolved murder tip.
OpenAI is pissing off a bunch of mathematicians — again.
Scoop: AI companies plot "day after" scenarios for public revolt.
Hackers steal 8 million citizens' records from Danish government database.
AI tools flood into underground cybercrime markets.
Ledger wallet tampering suspected after reports of crypto thefts.
FBI arrests founder of ransomware negotiation firm.
These midterm races will decide data centers' political fate.
Paramount completes $111B Warner merger, creating "Skydance" behemoth.
HBO Max, Paramount+, and Discovery+ "will unify into a single service".
Spotify opens new front in war on fair use.
The U.S. Army's desert tech test shows long road to AI warfare.
The AI boom is making the world's cheapest smartphones disappear.
Oracle, Broadcom and SpaceX seek blockbuster debt deals to pay for AI chips.
A mysterious nonprofit run by SpaceXAI's top lawyer is paying the salaries of government workers.
Man vs. 'Terminator'-like robot in a cage. California called tt illegal.
The inside story of Roku's sale to Fox.
Host: Leo Laporte
Guests: Wesley Faulkner, Richard Campbell, and Janko Roettgers
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TWiT 1104: Real Gs Move in Silence Like Lasagna - An AI Data Center in Space?10/05/2026 | 2h 56 mins.Is Gemini 4 truly so capable, as claimed by Google? OpenAI unveils Dots to rival Meta's Muse. Google's Project Suncatcher prototype satellite is now in orbit. And should we be worried about the possible 'catastrophic' risks with AI, as reported in a leaked IPO filing by Anthropic?
OpenAI pauses training its most powerful models after rogue agents target government.
Google announces Gemini 4 and says it's so capable that only 'trusted cyber defenders' can have it right now
OpenAI ignored employees' warnings about safely testing A.I. models.
I quit OpenAI because its culture is broke.
OpenAI unveils Dots, new A.I. agents to rival Meta's Muse.
Google's early attempt to pay websites for AI answers is struggling.
Muse creates detailed profiles of all your friends and family.
Our project Suncatcher prototype satellite is in orbit.
Amazon writes scary blog warning communities not to block data centers.
The 7-year-old Nvidia Shield TV is now $100 more expensive due to AI.
EXCLUSIVE: Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs.
Anthropic warns of 'catastrophic' AI risks in its own IPO filing.
NVIDIA releases software platform to stop AI agents from misbehaving.
Exclusive: Full list of attendees at White House AI lunch.
Trump orders US government to call AI 'Super Intelligence'.
The Pentagon taps Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey to help decide what the military should do next.
Exclusive: Army creates autonomy command amid Hegseth's robo-warfare push.
New AI czar unveils goals, members of White House task force.
Newsom signs 13 AI bills, including a ban on AI-only firings.
Robert X. Cringely.
Host: Leo Laporte
Guests: Doc Rock and Louis Maresca
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About This Week in Tech (Video)
This Week in Tech is the top-ranked flagship tech podcast from TWiT.tv. Every Sunday, Leo Laporte and a roundtable of insiders explore the week's hottest tech news from AI to robots, and PCs to privacy. When it comes to tech, TWiT is IT.You can join Club TWiT for $10 per month and get ad-free audio and video feeds for all our shows plus everything else the club offers...or get just this podcast ad-free for $5 per month. New episodes every Sunday.Podcast website
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