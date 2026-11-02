Windows unveiled its Surface Laptop Ultra & Surface RTX Spark Dev Box at its recent Surface event. Google's SynthID Detector is open to everyone now to check for AI-made media. OpenAI agents attempted to hack Wikipedia and its tools to make unauthorized edits. And AI tools are now flooding into underground cybercrime markets.



Windows 11 market share creeps upwards as cost of staying on Windows 10 set to double.



Everything announced at Microsoft's Windows and Surface event.



Trump: Anyone saying "AI" is "THE ENEMY!" The White House uses it.



Google opens SynthID Detector to everyone to check for AI-made media.



Google invests millions in Mark Zuckerberg's efforts to create a 'virtual cell'.



OpenAI to flood your eyeballs with visual ads.



OpenAI agents tried to hack Wikipedia tools and flooded it with traffic.



Anthropic AI model went rogue, submitted fake unsolved murder tip.



OpenAI is pissing off a bunch of mathematicians — again.



Scoop: AI companies plot "day after" scenarios for public revolt.



Hackers steal 8 million citizens' records from Danish government database.



AI tools flood into underground cybercrime markets.



Ledger wallet tampering suspected after reports of crypto thefts.



FBI arrests founder of ransomware negotiation firm.



These midterm races will decide data centers' political fate.



Paramount completes $111B Warner merger, creating "Skydance" behemoth.



HBO Max, Paramount+, and Discovery+ "will unify into a single service".



Spotify opens new front in war on fair use.



The U.S. Army's desert tech test shows long road to AI warfare.



The AI boom is making the world's cheapest smartphones disappear.



Oracle, Broadcom and SpaceX seek blockbuster debt deals to pay for AI chips.



A mysterious nonprofit run by SpaceXAI's top lawyer is paying the salaries of government workers.



Man vs. 'Terminator'-like robot in a cage. California called tt illegal.



The inside story of Roku's sale to Fox.



Host: Leo Laporte



Guests: Wesley Faulkner, Richard Campbell, and Janko Roettgers



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