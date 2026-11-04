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20 episodes
- Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro with touchscreen capabilities at its LA event last week. Apple shared its fourth-quarter results on Monday. And Siri Recap and Live Rewind debuted in the latest watchOS beta.
Apple unveils groundbreaking MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and Touch for the first time on Mac.
The inside story of why Apple finally brought a touch display to the Mac.
Apple reports fourth quarter results.
Siri Recap and Live Rewind debut in watchOS beta.
Safari update brings vertical tabs, adaptive dark mode, AI integration.
Picks of the Week
Christina's Pick: PopSocket Low-Pro Grip
Andy's Pick: Snapseed 4.2
Stephen's Pick: Baseus AM72 iPhone Duo MagSafe Battery
Hosts: Jason Snell, Andy Ihnatko, and Christina Warren
Guest: Stephen Robles
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MBW 1048: The Cupertino Coffin - New MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Before Apple's 'Pro and Tell' Event!10/27/2026 | 2h 1 mins.People are starting to get their iPhone Duo in hand! Are the reports of the iPhone Duo's screen cracking a concern for the product's viability? And Apple unveils a new iPad Mini and updated MacBook Pro and iMac with the M6 chip!
Phone Duo review: The future is foldable.
iPhone Duo: 24 hours in the Splash Zone.
Some iPhone Duo displays are cracking, seemingly all in the same way.
Apple's foldable iPhone Duo draws early complaints of the screen cracking.
iPhone Duo teardown: the most repairable foldable has a huge screen problem.
Novelty apps for the iPhone Duo: Toastie, Duo-Man, Tiny Computers, Delta, and RadPad.
Building for iPhone Duo, in app developers' own words.
Apple gives iPad mini its biggest update ever.
Apple introduces the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6.
Apple unveils new iMac with M6.
Hello again, ten years later.
Picks of the Week
Andy's Pick: ChicagoFLF Regular
Stephen's Pick: Check the Weather v2
Shelly's Pick: Metal Braided USB-C Cables
Hosts: Jason Snell and Andy Ihnatko
Guests: Shelly Brisbin and Stephen Hackett
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MBW 1047: Warm Up Your Zombie Arms - Pro and Tell: MacBook Pro Event Is Officially Coming!10/20/2026 | 1h 49 mins.Apple is holding its "Pro and Tell" event on October 28th in Los Angeles. If you ordered the iPhone Duo, will you be getting yours in 2027, like a lot of people? And how will Apple's HomeView handle loading new apps onto the device?
Apple announces October 28 "Pro and Tell" event.
Apple to launch touch-screen MacBook, new iPad Mini at October event.
Apple calls iPhone Duo pre-order demand 'extraordinary' as shipping dates slip.
iPhone Duo is sold out for Christmas as shipping estimates slip to 2027.
Apple retail staff told to warn against iPhone Duo walk-in purchases.
Apple TV price history.
Third-party HomeView apps? Think CarPlay.
Apple and Meta team up to make Muse AI model run on Mac computers.
Picks of the Week
Glenn's Pick: Vevor Automatic Tape Cutter
Andy's Pick: Tom Bihn Small Cafe Bag
Christina's Pick: You Can See Everything
Hosts: Jason Snell, Andy Ihnatko, and Christina Warren
Guest: Glenn Fleishman
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MBW 1046: Trust Agnes! - Apple Unveils its Apple HomeView and Apple Home Collection10/14/2026 | 2h 31 mins.Apple held its "Welcome Home" event, debuting Apple HomeView and Apple Home Collection, a lineup of new smart home accessories in partnership with LG. Apple also unveiled its Apple TV 4K. And will Apple finally debut its Touchscreen MacBook Pro later this month?
Meet Apple HomeView, a new way to enjoy entertainment and manage the home.
Introducing Apple Home Collection, a new lineup of smart home accessories.
Apple unveils the new Apple TV 4K, supercharged by Siri AI.
Apple set to debut touch-screen MacBook and new iPad Mini in late October.
You can now start the iPhone Duo pre-order process.
iPhone Duo has a book-like two-page Quick Look layout.
Apple discloses deal to hire team and license tech from personalized podcast startup Huxe.
Apple may have to officially support Apple Intelligence removal on Macs to protect sales.
Tim Cook, Elton John, King Charles launch Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs.
'Remnants' – Ti West directed the first immersive horror movie for the Apple Vision Pro.
After a 10-year redemption arc, No Man's Sky is coming to the iPhone and iPad.
Picks of the Week
Christina's Pick: Sprout Pi
Jason's Pick: HA Green + Claude
Leo's Pick deskflow/desktflow
Andy's Pick: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Andy Ihnatko, Jason Snell, and Christina Warren
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MBW 1045: The iCup Specialist - Will We Finally See an Apple Smart Home Device?10/07/2026 | 2h 25 mins.We could finally see Apple launch new smart home products this month. iPhone Duo apparently has a 'replaceable' folding display layer to help minimize crease visibility. Apple is changing Full Disk Access in macOS. And Apple's latest AirPods, AirPods 5, get a better reparability score from iFixit!... from 0 to 2.
Apple is finally ready to enter its next big category: the smart home.
'Get Ready' to pre-order the iPhone Duo starting October 12.
Apple says iPhone Duo has 'replaceable' folding display layer to minimize crease.
iPhone Duo inner display has a replaceable $19 top layer.
Apple's reportedly developing a smart home camera that doesn't record video.
iCup Supply Specialist.
iOS 27.2 adds new Messages feature that's already a favorite.
iPhone 18 Pro Max cameras are Apple's best yet, but only when you squint.
Apple is changing Full Disk Access in macOS.
iFixit teardown of the new AirPods 5 reveals first real repairability improvement.
Apple & American Academy of Pediatrics team up for new Screen Time guide.
Watch Elton John give the first-ever performance at Apple Music Hall.
Apple's $634 million Apple Watch patent bill just got even bigger.
Don't change the subject, Apple tells OpenAI over its lawsuit.
Apple Music is getting a new logo.
Ron Johnson "Shop Different" review.
Picks of the Week
Christina's Pick: VMPal
Leo's Picks: Mac Studio Server & Hermes Conduit
Andy's Pick: True Lemon Packets
Jason's Pick: The Universe, Controlled
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Andy Ihnatko, Jason Snell, and Christina Warren
Download or subscribe to MacBreak Weekly at https://twit.tv/shows/macbreak-weekly.
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About MacBreak Weekly (Video)
MacBreak Weekly covers all things Apple: Leo, Andy Ihnatko, Jason Snell, and Christina Warren analyze every bit of news from the most interesting company in tech. From AI to Vision Pro, iPad to iPhone, these Apple experts know-all and tell-all.You can join Club TWiT for $10 per month and get ad-free audio and video feeds for all our shows plus everything else the club offers...or get just this podcast ad-free for $5 per month. New episodes every Tuesday.Podcast website
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