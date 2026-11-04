We could finally see Apple launch new smart home products this month. iPhone Duo apparently has a 'replaceable' folding display layer to help minimize crease visibility. Apple is changing Full Disk Access in macOS. And Apple's latest AirPods, AirPods 5, get a better reparability score from iFixit!... from 0 to 2.



Apple is finally ready to enter its next big category: the smart home.



'Get Ready' to pre-order the iPhone Duo starting October 12.



Apple says iPhone Duo has 'replaceable' folding display layer to minimize crease.



iPhone Duo inner display has a replaceable $19 top layer.



Apple's reportedly developing a smart home camera that doesn't record video.



iCup Supply Specialist.



iOS 27.2 adds new Messages feature that's already a favorite.



iPhone 18 Pro Max cameras are Apple's best yet, but only when you squint.



Apple is changing Full Disk Access in macOS.



iFixit teardown of the new AirPods 5 reveals first real repairability improvement.



Apple & American Academy of Pediatrics team up for new Screen Time guide.



Watch Elton John give the first-ever performance at Apple Music Hall.



Apple's $634 million Apple Watch patent bill just got even bigger.



Don't change the subject, Apple tells OpenAI over its lawsuit.



Apple Music is getting a new logo.



Ron Johnson "Shop Different" review.



Picks of the Week



Christina's Pick: VMPal



Leo's Picks: Mac Studio Server & Hermes Conduit



Andy's Pick: True Lemon Packets



Jason's Pick: The Universe, Controlled



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