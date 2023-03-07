Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
TSN 1050 Radio
Spend the afternoon with the boys guilt free. Hang out with Hayes, Noodles and the O-Dog as they talk Leafs, sports and pretty much everything that catches their attention.
Sports
  OverDrive - June 30, 2023 - Hour 3
    Hour 3 to wrap up the week on OverDrive with Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill & Jamie McLennan as the guys get into whether Justin Holl could actually return for the Leafs and tip-off NBA Free Agency with ESPN NBA Sideline Reporter Izzy Gutierrez. As well we do the final edition of Dear Hayesy-B for this season & get to our FanDuel Best Bets!
    6/30/2023
    45:50
  Dear Hayesy-B - June 30th, 2023
    The final edition of Dear Hayesy-B for the season as we hand out advice to everyone who needs it.
    6/30/2023
    16:58
  OverDrive - June 30, 2023 - Hour 2
    Hour 2 as we continue a Mail it in Friday brought to you by Boston Pizza as the guys are joined by TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson ahead of the start of Free Agent Frenzy to give his thoughts on the William Nylander situation & the Ryan Reaves connection to Toronto. As well we get into the Jays matchup versus the Red Sox tonight, Ryu making a rehab start & the upcoming start of NBA Free Agency!
    6/30/2023
    46:13
  Mike Johnson on Adin Hill, with his view of the Nylander situation & what he makes of the Ryan Reaves/Leafs rumours
    TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson joined the OverdDrive guys earlier today ahead of the start of Free Agent Frenzy tomorrow. He touched on how he would handle the William Nylander situation & whether he would be on board with the Leafs signing Ryan Reaves.
    6/30/2023
    22:40
  OverDrive - June 30, 2023 - Hour 1
    Hour 1 to kick off a Mail it in Friday brought to you by Boston Pizza with Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill & Jamie McLennan. The guys get into a big day for Noodles & discuss what kind of limit the Leafs need to set for William Nylander's next deal. TSN Hockey Host James Duthie stops by ahead of the start of Free Agent Frenzy and we get into the start of NBA Free Agency tonight.
    6/30/2023
    46:15

About OverDrive

Spend the afternoon with the boys guilt free. Hang out with Hayes, Noodles and the O-Dog as they talk Leafs, sports and pretty much everything that catches their attention.
