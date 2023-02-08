OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast

The “Below Deck Boys” John Farley and Sean Cole breakdown every episode of Bravo’s Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The Overboard Netwo...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 106
Luke and Laura get Fired!
Hosts John Farley and Sean Cole breakdown the sixth and seventh episodes of Below Deck Down Under Season Two. They give their instant reactions to Luke and Laura's dismissal from "NORTHEN SUN" and discuss the events leading up to their firing. They also chat about Culver's brief tenure as bosun and do a quick preview of what's to come this season.
8/8/2023
27:49
A Love Pentagon?
Hosts John Farley and Sean Cole breakdown episodes four and five of Below Deck Down Under Season 2. They discuss: Luke hooking up with Laura, Harry's "game" with Margot; and Chef Tzarina not checking preference sheets. The boys also hand out episode awards and debate who'll get fired first between Adam and Laura. Follow @OverBoard_Pod on Twitter to keep up on all the Below Deck Action. Enter a chance to win a “Pro-Daisy Podcast” hat by leaving a review on Apple podcasts and sending a screenshot of that review to our email.
8/2/2023
33:08
Everyone Loves Margot & Hates Adam
The Below Deck Boys are back for two dramatic episodes of Below Deck Down Under Season Two. Hosts John Farley and Sean Cole breakdown this Season’s second and third installments which feature the development of a potential love triangle between Margot, Harry, and Luke. Also, the boys discuss: Culver's return to television; Laura being passive aggressive with Aesha ; and Adam alienating the other members of the deck team. John and Sean also hand out episode awards and breakdown the flirting styles of Harry and Luke. Follow @OverBoard_Pod on Twitter to keep up on all the Below Deck Action. Enter a chance to win a “Pro-Daisy Podcast” hat by leaving a review on Apple podcasts and sending a screenshot of that review to our email.
7/25/2023
33:43
Sailing Yacht Reunion Bombshells & The Most Memorable Moments of Season Four
The Below Deck Boys are back for the dramatic reunion of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season Four. Hosts John Farley and Sean Cole breakdown the contentious back and forth between Colin and Daisy, including the revelation that they were hooking up prior to the season. The Boys also discuss: Andy and the crew piling on Gary; Captain Glenn's subtle girlfriend brag; and the status of Ileisha and Chase. Lastly, John and Sean name their most memorable moments of the season and how Season Four compares to Seasons Two and Three. Follow @OverBoard_Pod on Twitter to keep up on all the Below Deck Action. Enter a chance to win a “Pro-Daisy Podcast” hat by leaving a review on Apple podcasts and sending a screenshot of that review to our email.
7/19/2023
32:56
Below Deck Down Under Premiere & Initial Crew Rankings
The Below Deck Boys are back for the dramatic Season Premiere of Below Deck Down Under Season Two. Hosts John Farley and Sean Cole give their thoughts on every crew member, discuss the charter guests going night swimming, and give their Initial Crew Rankings. Enter a chance to win a “Pro-Daisy Podcast” hat by leaving a review on Apple podcasts and sending a screenshot of that review to our email.
The “Below Deck Boys” John Farley and Sean Cole breakdown every episode of Bravo’s Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The Overboard Network also features “Sports Banter with John & Sean” which focuses on the NFL and the big sports topics of the week.