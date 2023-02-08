OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast

Sailing Yacht Reunion Bombshells & The Most Memorable Moments of Season Four

The Below Deck Boys are back for the dramatic reunion of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season Four. Hosts John Farley and Sean Cole breakdown the contentious back and forth between Colin and Daisy, including the revelation that they were hooking up prior to the season. The Boys also discuss: Andy and the crew piling on Gary; Captain Glenn's subtle girlfriend brag; and the status of Ileisha and Chase. Lastly, John and Sean name their most memorable moments of the season and how Season Four compares to Seasons Two and Three. Follow @OverBoard_Pod on Twitter to keep up on all the Below Deck Action. Enter a chance to win a “Pro-Daisy Podcast” hat by leaving a review on Apple podcasts and sending a screenshot of that review to our email.