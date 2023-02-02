Out There is a podcast that explores big questions through intimate stories in the great outdoors. More
Moonlight
We've all had moments when we feel lost. Sometimes it's literal; sometimes it's emotional. Either way, it's unnerving. And lonely. This episode takes us from the deserts of California to the jungles of the Philippines, and explores how one young woman got back on track, when she lost her way, both literally and figuratively.
5/4/2023
32:04
Living Without Hope
When someone is diagnosed with a terminal illness, there's often a flood of difficult emotions. Grief. Depression. Learning to live without hope. But more and more, people are experiencing that kind of anguish even when they're perfectly healthy. In this episode, we bring you the story of a young man named Jacob Erickson, who almost died from climate anxiety — before a pivotal moment in nature rekindled his will to live.
4/20/2023
33:09
Secrets of the Earth
This season, we're exploring the theme SECRETS OF THE EARTH. Each episode, we'll share a story about an outdoor experience that uncovered new truths. Through introspective personal narratives, we'll harness the power of nature to make sense out of our lives and give us a fresh look at humanity. Here's a little taste.
4/6/2023
2:00
This Is How You Win the Time War
Clock time is a human invention. So it shouldn't be a box that confines us; it should be a tool that helps us accomplish the things we care about. But consider the system of standard time, first imposed by the railroad companies in the 1880s. It constrains people who live 1,000 miles apart—on opposite edges of their time zones—to get up and go to work or go to school at the same time, even though their local sunrise and sunset times may vary by an hour or more. And it also consigns people who live on the eastern edges of their time zones to ludicrously early winter sunsets. For over a century, we've been fiddling with standard time, adding complications such as Daylight Saving Time that are meant to give us a little more evening sunlight for at least part of the year. But what if these are just palliatives for a broken system? What if it's time to reset the clock and try something completely different? This is a guest story from the podcast Soonish, first published in 2021.
3/2/2023
59:24
Notes in the Trees
Most parents would never consider leaving their kids in the dark woods at night, and letting them find their way back. But the Dutch do just that. They call it Dropping. This is a guest episode from Nocturne, a podcast that explores the night and how thoughts, feelings and behaviors transform in the dark.