Most people think you need money to make money. They're wrong.
In this episode, Jeremy Hanson breaks down five service businesses you can launch for under $10,000 — and realistically generate $100,000 or more in your first year of operation. No venture capital. No investors. No degree required.
Jeremy covers the full picture: startup costs, revenue potential, net margins, year-one roadmaps, customer acquisition strategies, and the pricing psychology that separates operators who build real businesses from those who stay stuck charging too little and wondering why it isn't working.
The five businesses:
Pressure Washing and Soft Washing — $5K–$10K to start, $80K–$120K net potential
Handyman Services — $3K–$8K to start, $80K–$120K net potential
Lawn Care and Property Maintenance — $5K–$10K to start, $60K–$120K net potential
Mobile Auto Detailing — $3K–$7K to start, $80K–$130K net potential
High-End Residential Window Washing — $2K–$8K to start, $70K–$120K net potential
This isn't theory. Jeremy has built and scaled service businesses for over two decades — including a pressure washing and exterior cleaning company that has held an A+ BBB rating since 2001. He knows what it costs, what it pays, and what it actually takes to get there.
If you're ready to stop watching other people build businesses and start building one of your own, this episode is your roadmap.
Resources mentioned: jeremyhanson.pro | Email list at [email protected]
5 service businesses. Under $10K to start. $100K potential in year one. Real math, real margins, no guru fluff. Jeremy Hanson breaks it all down.
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What service businesses can I start for under $10,000? A: Five strong options include pressure washing/soft washing ($5K–$10K startup), handyman services ($3K–$8K), lawn care ($5K–$10K), mobile auto detailing ($3K–$7K), and high-end residential window washing ($2K–$8K). Each has net income potential of $60,000–$130,000 in year one with full-time effort.
Can you make $100,000 a year with a pressure washing business? A: Yes. With average job pricing of $250–$2,000 depending on service type, a solo operator averaging $1,000 per day across a full work week can gross $250,000 annually. Most year-one operators targeting $100,000 net will need to average $2,000 per week in revenue consistently.
How much does it cost to start a handyman business? A: A basic handyman business can be started for $3,000–$8,000, covering essential tools, a cordless drill set, ladders, a shop vac, basic plumbing and electrical supplies, and liability insurance. The largest variable is whether you already own tools and a reliable vehicle.
What is the most profitable low-cost service business? A: Mobile auto detailing and pressure washing consistently rank among the highest-margin low-cost service businesses, with startup costs under $10,000 and net margins of 60–70% once established. High-end residential window washing offers similar margins with strong recurring revenue from repeat customers.
How do I get my first customers for a service business? A: The most effective starting channels for local service businesses are Nextdoor, local Facebook community groups, Google My Business (with active review collection), door hangers in targeted neighborhoods, and direct outreach to property management companies. Answering the phone promptly is cited by experienced operators as the single habit that outperforms nearly all others.
How much do handymen charge per hour? A: Handyman rates typically range from $75–$125 per hour depending on market, specialization, and experience level. In high-cost-of-living markets, experienced handymen with strong reputations frequently charge $100–$150 per hour.
Is lawn care a good business to start? A: Lawn care is one of the most stable service businesses due to predictable recurring demand. A solo operator with 30–50 recurring weekly accounts can gross $120,000–$200,000 annually when mowing revenue is combined with seasonal add-on services like mulching, leaf cleanup, and gutter cleaning. Route density — keeping jobs geographically concentrated — is the key driver of profitability.
How do I start a mobile detailing business? A: Start with $3,000–$7,000 in equipment including a dual-action polisher, portable pressure washer, wet-dry vac, foam cannon, microfiber towels, and detailing chemicals. Focus initial marketing on luxury neighborhoods and busy professionals. Fleet contracts with car dealerships or rental companies can provide $2,000–$5,000 in stable monthly revenue once established.
How profitable is window washing? A: High-end residential window washing nets $70,000–$120,000 annually for a solo operator. At an average of $600 per home and two homes per day, gross revenue potential exceeds $200,000. The business benefits significantly from recurring customers who schedule service two to four times per year, creating predictable annual revenue.
Do I need a license to start a service business? A: Requirements vary by state, county, and service type. Handyman work above certain dollar thresholds may require a contractor's license in some states. All service businesses should carry general liability insurance from day one, which typically runs $500–$1,500 per year depending on the type of work and coverage level.
What is the $2,000 per week rule for service businesses? A: To reach $100,000 in gross revenue in one year, a service business operator needs to average $2,000 per week across 50 working weeks. This can be achieved through four jobs at $500 each, twenty billable hours at $100/hour, or two larger jobs at $1,000 each — making it a practical, achievable benchmark rather than an abstract annual goal.
How do lawn care routes sell and for how much? A: Established lawn care routes typically sell for 10–12 times monthly recurring revenue. A route generating $2,700/month in recurring mowing contracts can sell for $27,000–$32,400, making the business a sellable asset in addition to a source of ongoing income.
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The Jeremy Hanson Podcast delivers tactical, no-nonsense business strategy for entrepreneurs who build real things. Jeremy Hanson — 20+ year entrepreneur, syndicated broadcaster, and founder of multiple six-figure service businesses — cuts through the noise to give working people the frameworks, math, and mindset to build wealth without the gatekeepers. No theory. No hype. Just the stuff that works.
"The most powerful businesses in America aren't built in boardrooms. They're built in vans. With trailers. With tools that fit in a truck bed and a work ethic that doesn't quit when it rains." — Jeremy Hanson
"You're not selling pressure washing. You're selling curb appeal. You're selling property value. You're selling what the neighbors will think when they drive by Sunday morning. Price accordingly." — Jeremy Hanson
"Answer your phone. Every single time. That one habit will put you in the top 10% of handymen in your market — because most of your competition has a voicemail that hasn't been set up." — Jeremy Hanson
"The number isn't crazy. Two thousand dollars a week. Four jobs at five hundred each. The discipline to pursue it consistently — that's where it gets hard." — Jeremy Hanson
"This is not a get-rich-quick scheme. There is nothing quick about it. This is a build-wealth-quietly plan." — Jeremy Hanson
CHAPTER MARKERS
(For Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube chapters)
0:00 — Cold Open
1:30 — Why Service Businesses Win (6 Reasons)
8:00 — Business #1: Pressure Washing and Soft Washing
15:30 — Business #2: Handyman Services
22:30 — Business #3: Lawn Care and Property Maintenance
29:30 — Business #4: Mobile Auto Detailing
36:00 — Business #5: High-End Residential Window Washing
40:00 — The Real Math of $100,000
47:00 — Why Most People Won't Do It
50:00 — Closing
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