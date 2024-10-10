U40: Signing day, coaching search, transfer portal all colliding

It's the Schwab's Meat Unofficial 40! It's a crazy time of the year as the Sooners are trying to finish off a 7-5 season as they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at Death Valley. The offensive line is showing promise and Xavier Robinson is becoming a force out of the backfield. But with all of that going on, the Sooners still have to make an offensive coordinator hire. We talk about the latest in the search for the new offensive coordinator and how that will affect everything in the OU football program. Jackson Arnold's future, Bill Bedenbaugh's recruiting class, including Michael Fasusi. And how will that affect other players that may be needed to be replaced in the portal? So many moving parts depending on this one hire. And what staff members will be retained? We keep going and going and going on how things could shake out in the next 7 days. We also talk recruiting with Josh and Bob Przybylo makes a return to the U40 to talk about hoops. As the Battle 4 Atlantis gets started, we preview the matchups. And the OU women keep winning and climbing the rankings. Happy Thanksgiving everybody! And welcome back to the Unofficial 40! THE FULL RUNDOWN FOLLOWS BELOW: 0:00 - Welcome back to the Unofficial40! Oklahoma is the hottest team in college football (over the last week) 10:33 - Latest on OC search 34:05 - Positive news on the 5-star OT commit Michael Fasusi front 46:23 - Who & what position should/would Oklahoma target in the portal? 51:30 - What's the latest on QB in 2025? 1:00:11 - Can OU flip 2025 LB Kaleb Burns? 1:04:00 - Mens & Womens Hoops 1:25:00 - Bob P gives his thought on the status of OU football