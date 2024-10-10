U40: Signing day, coaching search, transfer portal all colliding
It's the Schwab's Meat Unofficial 40! It's a crazy time of the year as the Sooners are trying to finish off a 7-5 season as they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at Death Valley. The offensive line is showing promise and Xavier Robinson is becoming a force out of the backfield. But with all of that going on, the Sooners still have to make an offensive coordinator hire. We talk about the latest in the search for the new offensive coordinator and how that will affect everything in the OU football program. Jackson Arnold's future, Bill Bedenbaugh's recruiting class, including Michael Fasusi. And how will that affect other players that may be needed to be replaced in the portal? So many moving parts depending on this one hire. And what staff members will be retained? We keep going and going and going on how things could shake out in the next 7 days. We also talk recruiting with Josh and Bob Przybylo makes a return to the U40 to talk about hoops. As the Battle 4 Atlantis gets started, we preview the matchups. And the OU women keep winning and climbing the rankings. Happy Thanksgiving everybody! And welcome back to the Unofficial 40!
THE FULL RUNDOWN FOLLOWS BELOW:
0:00 - Welcome back to the Unofficial40! Oklahoma is the hottest team in college football (over the last week)
10:33 - Latest on OC search
34:05 - Positive news on the 5-star OT commit Michael Fasusi front
46:23 - Who & what position should/would Oklahoma target in the portal?
51:30 - What’s the latest on QB in 2025?
1:00:11 - Can OU flip 2025 LB Kaleb Burns?
1:04:00 - Mens & Womens Hoops
1:25:00 - Bob P gives his thought on the status of OU football
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:39:47
U40: Narrowing down OU's offensive coordinator search
The gang is back to talk about the biggest issues surrounding OU football. Where is Brent Venables on his offensive coordinator hire? What are the names to still keep on the board and who can we take off? We breakdown why it was or wasn't the right fit for some candidates while others are coming more into focus as being potential hires. What is the latest with 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi? Has Josh been ghosted? Have the coaches been ghosted? Is there still a good chance Fasusi ends up signing with the Sooners? We breakdown that situation as well. Oh yeah, the Sooners are playing Alabama. George doesn't care. We also have an injury report coming out tonight. Is OU getting back some offensive linemen? And we talk about Brent Venables visit policy as it concerns Fasusi. What does the policy mean and how are people overreacting to what it really means. Welcome. Come take a load off and listen to everything you want to know about what's happening with the OU football program.
THE FULL RUNDOWN FOLLOWS BELOW:
0:00 - Welcome back to the Unofficial40! Hello, Alabama. Latest on the OC happenings
19:40 - What’s the latest on 5-star OT commit Michael Fasusi
27:00 - Dan Mullen discussion; Eddie won’t have to delete tweets
42:00 - Brent’s visit policy
60:00 - Predicting OU-Alabama injury report
1:00:00 - Miscellaneous CFB talk
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:26:57
U40: Examining the vote of confidence for Brent Venables
It's the middle of the week on a bye week. But yesterday's Board of Regents meeting gave us some answers as to where Brent Venables sits and his future. President Joe Harroz and AD Joe Castiglione both went on record lending support to Venables. We talk about the road forward. What happens to the quarterback room? Where we see Oklahoma looking for an offensive coordinator. What would it mean to buy out Venables now? Both financially and program stability. There are a lot of numbers thrown around. But the true cost is much, much higher. We still haven't seen in cracks in the recruiting front and signing day is just a few weeks away. And what does signing day even look like now? Lots to go over in this week's edition of the Unofficial 40.
THE FULL RUNDOWN FOLLOWS BELOW:
0:00 - Welcome back to the Unofficial40! Do not. And I mean DO NOT let this team get hot.
11:00 - Okay, but was Saturday night in Columbia ROCK BOTTOM?
14:00 - The Joe’s give a vote of confidence to Brent Venables
35:00 - Concern at Quarterback not just this year but the future
52:00 - Can’t blame the defense (again)
56:00 - RECRUITING; surprised it hasn’t fallen apart?
1:10:00 - CFB Roundtable
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:34:09
U40: Missouri is biggest game of Brent Venables era
The gang is back and we're all pretty jacked for Oklahoma versus Missouri this weekend in Columbia. The Sooners have become the betting favorite. They have more momentum than they've had all season on offense. The defense is still playing well in a lot of areas and Brent Venables is poised to become bowl eligible. That's not something a lot of people had hope in after South Carolina. Has Jackson Arnold become a new quarterback and come out of his benching with a renewed sense of confidence? Is the OU run game getting to a point where it can help the offense produce explosive plays in the passing game? Is the offensive line any better? Or will we quickly find out not much has changed? And is there help on the way at receiver with Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks? What would a win at Missouri do for recruiting momentum with Alabama coming to town for the final home game of the 2024 season. It's a lot to get through as this roller coaster of a season reaches the top of its biggest peak.
THE FULL RUNDOWN FOLLOWS BELOW:
0:00 - Welcome back to the Unofficial40! Can Oklahoma get bowl eligible? Help on the way at WR?
15:00 - Biggest game of Brent Venables career?
27:00 - OL injury updates;
47:00 - Jackson Arnold reborn?
55:00 - Recruiting
1:06:00 - 2025 Jenks DL Cash Jacobsen offered
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:24:01
U40: Fixing the offense is still the gravest of concerns
The entire crew has plenty to break down from the hour long Brent Venables press conference on Tuesday. And with Maine coming to town, it's a perfect week to work on this offense. What have we liked from Joe Jon Finley and Kevin Johns after the Ole Miss game? And how does OU hold things together on the roster and the recruiting trail while Brent Venables makes the OC hire that will determine if he survives as OU's head coach. Have we been surprised or did the move to the SEC just confirm what we thought? Injuries are still ravaging the OU roster but the goal ahead has to be building even more depth. Plenty of people have had their say in Bill Bedenbaugh's future, but Venables defended him quite staunchly yesterday. How do we see his future in Norman? And how much are the Sooners willing to spend on a new OC? Josh gives us an update on the recruiting trail and we also talk a lot about the tight end position and the clamoring to see Davon Mitchell out on the field.
THE FULL RUNDOWN FOLLOWS BELOW:
0:00 - Welcome back to the Unofficial40! It’s Maine Week and the excitement is through the roof for Oklahoma football
19:20 - Brent Venables Maine Week Press Conference was a marathon
29:00 - Bill Bedenbaugh’s future in question?
38:00 - Everything is tied to who they hire at OC … they’re ready to spend $$$
53:00 - Expectations offensively/defensively vs. Maine
1:08:00 - Recruiting
1:13:00 - Circling back to Jackson Arnold and Oklahoma/Brent Venables Tuesday comments
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices