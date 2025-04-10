The Ant-Man and Randle Show, Our Luka Demands, and Where the Bucks and Giannis Go From Here
Austin and Pausha recap more Round 1 plays, starting with the Timberwolves closing out the Lakers (3:35). They recap the groove that the Timberwolves are settling into and highlight the Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle duo. Then, they address the Lakers side of things and state a few demands they have from Luka Doncic heading into the offseason (17:53). Later, they debate whether or not the Warriors can win it all, and what it would mean if Steph got his fifth ring (30:18). Then, they address the Pacers-Bucks series—starting with the altercation between Giannis and Tyrese Haliburton’s dad—and have a discussion about where Giannis and the Bucks go from here (45:30).
1:09:17
KAT’s Absurd Shot-Making, Ant Man’s Playoff Performance, and Flowers for Aaron Gordon
Austin and Pausha recap this weekend’s slate of Round 1 playoff games and discuss the Knicks-Pistons series, with an emphasis on KAT’s shot-making (7:17). Then, they talk through the Rockets’ potential in the series after losing Game 3 with Jimmy Butler out for the Warriors (9:52), before discussing which pieces the Suns and Bucks might need to pick up in the offseason (16:00). Lastly, they hit on the Timberwolves-Lakers series with a breakdown of Ant’s impressive playoff performance (38:36), and of course, give Aaron Gordon his flowers after his absurd game-winner (44:24).
56:36
Can the Warriors Survive Without Jimmy? Plus, Breaking Down the Other Game 2s.
Austin and Pausha are back to recap Game 2, Round 1 of the playoffs! They kick things off by reacting to the Warriors-Rockets series, discussing how an injured Jimmy could affect Golden State’s playoff chances moving forward, and sharing how Jonathan Kuminga could adjust his game to make an impact on the series (1:52). Then, they hit on the Pistons-Knicks matchup and review both Kawhi and Cade Cunningham’s playoff performances (28:17). Later, they discuss Cleveland-Miami (40:06), Bucks-Pacers (44:49), and Timberwolves-Lakers (47:31).
1:00:20
The Playoff Learning Curve, the Russell Westbrook Experience, and Our Biggest Takeaways from Game 1
Austin and Pausha recap Game 1, Round 1 of the playoffs starting with the blowout that was Memphis-OKC (1:42). Then, they jump to the Celtics-Magic series and Austin makes his case not to overreact (10:55), before hitting on the Miami-Cavs (18:27) and the competitive Knicks-Pistons series (24:04).
Later, they discuss the learning curve the young Rockets team is experiencing against the veteran Warriors (30:58). They then break down the Timberwolves-Lakers series (36:42) and Pacers-Bucks series (44:22), wrapping up with the Clippers-Nuggets series in which Russell Westbrook took us on a ride (51:25).
1:09:01
Round 1 Playoff Predictions: ANT-Luka Rematch, “Playoff Jimmy,” and the Greatest Showman—Steph Curry
Austin and Pausha are back to discuss their playoff predictions, starting with the Rockets-Warriors (4:32). They break down Houston’s deep bench vs. Golden State’s postseason experience with Steph and “Playoff Jimmy.” Then, they jump to the rematch between Luka and Anthony Edwards in Timberwolves-Lakers (27:37).
Finally, they share who they think should be COTY and which players they’re most looking forward to watching in the playoffs (43:35).
NBA veteran, Austin Rivers, is joined by one of his oldest friends, Pausha Haghighi, to give you that true insider’s perspective from someone who’s actively playing in the league on anything and everything happening in the National Basketball Association. They hit on the biggest headlines and stories going on in the Association and of course, sprinkle in some of the best stories and memories from Austin’s extensive career.