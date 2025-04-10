The Ant-Man and Randle Show, Our Luka Demands, and Where the Bucks and Giannis Go From Here

Austin and Pausha recap more Round 1 plays, starting with the Timberwolves closing out the Lakers (3:35). They recap the groove that the Timberwolves are settling into and highlight the Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle duo. Then, they address the Lakers side of things and state a few demands they have from Luka Doncic heading into the offseason (17:53). Later, they debate whether or not the Warriors can win it all, and what it would mean if Steph got his fifth ring (30:18). Then, they address the Pacers-Bucks series—starting with the altercation between Giannis and Tyrese Haliburton’s dad—and have a discussion about where Giannis and the Bucks go from here (45:30). Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi Producer: Erika Cervantes Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz Social: Keith Fujimoto Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices