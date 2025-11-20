Not So Little with Kendall Vertes

The One Where My Parents Are My Roommates

Kendall is back home with her roommates…aka her parents. She invites us into her real post-grad reality: doing laundry in her childhood home, walking her dogs, getting yelled at about dishes in the sink, and hiding out at her makeup vanity when the racing thoughts hit. Between flipping through old dance photos and sharing stories from high school and college, she talks honestly about what it's like to be still figuring it all out.Kendall talks through the emotional whiplash of loving the comfort of home but craving independence, the weirdness of dating while your parents are down the hall, and why today's version of love and "ghosting culture" makes zero sense to them. Then her mom and dad join her on the couch to air their top roommate complaints, share what it's like being under the same roof, and offer the advice they wish they could give their 22-year-old selves.