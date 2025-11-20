Kendall is back home with her roommates…aka her parents. She invites us into her real post-grad reality: doing laundry in her childhood home, walking her dogs, getting yelled at about dishes in the sink, and hiding out at her makeup vanity when the racing thoughts hit. Between flipping through old dance photos and sharing stories from high school and college, she talks honestly about what it’s like to be still figuring it all out.Kendall talks through the emotional whiplash of loving the comfort of home but craving independence, the weirdness of dating while your parents are down the hall, and why today’s version of love and “ghosting culture” makes zero sense to them. Then her mom and dad join her on the couch to air their top roommate complaints, share what it’s like being under the same roof, and offer the advice they wish they could give their 22-year-old selves. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
36:32
--------
36:32
The One with Kalani’s Wedding
Kendall Vertes is officially stepping into her next chapter. In the first episode of Not So Little, she reintroduces herself to the world: fresh out of college, back home in Pittsburgh with her parents, and figuring out what it really means to be an adult. She reflects on growing up in the spotlight, post-grad uncertainty, dating, and dog mom life. Then, Kendall takes us along to Lake Como, Italy, for her best friend Kalani Hilliker’s wedding, where old Dance Moms friends reunite, stories are shared, and emotions run high. It’s a full-circle moment and the perfect way to kick off this new era of Not So Little. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
--------
37:13
--------
37:13
Not So Little with Kendall Vertes
You might know Kendall Vertes from Dance Moms, but now she’s all grown up! Fresh out of college and back home in Pittsburgh, Kendall is figuring out post-grad life in real time while taking you along for the ride. She’s traveling all over for special occasions, work trips, catching up with old friends, meeting new ones, and sharing all the funny, honest, and sometimes chaotic moments in between. This is growing up, Kendall-style. New episodes of Not So Little drop every Thursday. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
A weekly vlog-style talk show where Kendall Vertes navigates post-grad life in real time. She’s juggling parents as roommates, adjusting to life after college, and figuring out what it really means to be an adult. A lifelong dancer and sports lover, Kendall is channeling that same drive and discipline into this next chapter. She’s traveling, reconnecting with old friends, meeting new ones, and sharing the highs, lows, and hilarious in-betweens along the way. Not So Little is Kendall growing up on-camera and inviting her audience to grow right alongside her.