Next Year in Moscow 8: Arrivals
Next Year in Moscow 8: Arrivals

Sooner or later, Vladimir Putin's most formidable opponents end up in jail. Oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky's wealth and power made him a target. He was arrested in 2003 after making a risky return to Russia. When opposition leader Alexei Navalny flew back to Moscow in 2021 he never made it through passport control. But for him, prison is not the story's end, it's where a new Russia begins.
4/22/2023
44:58
Next Year in Moscow 7: The runway
Next Year in Moscow 7: The runway

Maria Eismont, a defence lawyer, has remained in Russia. Her clients include high-profile opposition figures who have received long sentences for spreading "fake news" about the war in Ukraine. Facing long odds and great personal risk, she guides the Kremlin's enemies through their day in court. Why has she chosen to stay and do this work?
4/15/2023
39:04
Next Year in Moscow 6: Remote work
Next Year in Moscow 6: Remote work

Soon after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin imposed strict media laws that criminalised any reporting of the truth. Independent journalists working abroad are providing an alternative to the powerful narrative that is broadcast 24/7 on state television. Can emigrés still have an impact on the silent majority inside Russia?
4/8/2023
42:51
Next Year in Moscow 5: Through the forest
Next Year in Moscow 5: Through the forest

When the full scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, anti-war Russians began quoting the work of the great novelist Leo Tolstoy. Grigory Sverdlin has been fighting back, as Tolstoy prescribed, with acts of empathy and kindness—from helping homeless people to aiding Russians dodge the draft.
4/1/2023
40:27
Next Year in Moscow 4: Hostages
Next Year in Moscow 4: Hostages

Chulpan Khamatova is one of Russia's best-loved actors. Once courted by Vladimir Putin, she now lives in exile in Latvia. Her work and fame brought access to the key protagonists in Russia's recent past. It's a unique vantage point to contemplate the nature of evil—and its antidote.
Arkady Ostrovsky travels across Europe and the Middle East speaking to free-thinking Russians who left when the shelling of Ukraine began in 2022 in this eight-part series. For them the war meant the future of Russia itself was now in doubt. Now they have to rebuild their lives and their hopes for Russia from exile. Can they get their country back?
Their stories help solve the mystery of why this senseless war began – and how it might end.
For full access to print, digital and audio editions, as well as exclusive live events, subscribe to The Economist at economist.com/moscowoffer