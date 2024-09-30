Checks and Balance from The Economist

Election results: a brief message from John Prideaux
John Prideaux, Charlotte Howard and Idrees Kahloon are on today's edition of The Intelligence with their take on the election results so far. To listen, head to The Intelligence feed. Checks and Balance will be back on Friday with a full episode.
A key Keystone: the race for Pennsylvania
Whoever wins Pennsylvania will probably win the presidency: according to The Economist's forecast model it's the most likely tipping point state. We've travelled to three different areas to assess how the campaign is going, and try to read the electoral tea leaves. Who's winning in Pennsylvania?John Prideaux hosts with Charlotte Howard and Idrees Kahloon.
Woke croaks: “peak woke” has passed
Over the past decade a form of wokeness arose on the illiberal left, characterised by extreme pessimism about America and its capacity to make progress. Analysis by The Economist of how influential these ideas are today finds that wokeness peaked in 2021-22 and has since receded. Why is America becoming less "woke"? John Prideaux hosts with Charlotte Howard and Idrees Kahloon. They're joined by The Economist's Ainslie Johnstone and Sacha Nauta, and Professor Musa al-Gharbi of Stony Brook University.
Election rejection: fears of a contested result
Republicans are already preparing to contest the result if Kamala Harris wins the presidency. American elections demand patience and trust, but with Donald Trump on the ballot those are in short supply. How ugly could this election get? And what will happen if the result is contested?John Prideaux hosts with Charlotte Howard and Idrees Kahloon. They're joined by former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan and Congressman Jamie Raskin. This episode uses audio from The Laska Archive titled "Kentucky representative Thurston Ballard Morton on investigation election fraud 08 0011".Runtime: 48 min
Open to debate: Harris and Trump clash
On Tuesday night in Philadelphia Donald Trump and Kamala Harris took part in what might be the only debate between them in this campaign. The race is extremely close: will the debate make any difference? John Prideaux hosts with Charlotte Howard and Adam O'Neal. They're joined by The Economist's James Bennet, Lane Greene and Owen Winter. This episode draws on audio from CBS and C-Span.
Checks and Balance unlocks American politics by taking a big theme each week and digging into the data, the ideas, and the history shaping the country.Join John Prideaux, Charlotte Howard, Idrees Kahloon and Jon Fasman as they talk to politicians, pollsters, academics and people across the country about the great experiment of American democracy. Published every Friday.