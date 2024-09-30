Checks and Balance from The Economist

Election rejection: fears of a contested result

Republicans are already preparing to contest the result if Kamala Harris wins the presidency. American elections demand patience and trust, but with Donald Trump on the ballot those are in short supply. How ugly could this election get? And what will happen if the result is contested?John Prideaux hosts with Charlotte Howard and Idrees Kahloon. They're joined by former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan and Congressman Jamie Raskin. This episode uses audio from The Laska Archive titled "Kentucky representative Thurston Ballard Morton on investigation election fraud 08 0011".Runtime: 48 min