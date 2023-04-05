Take a seat at the table and learn about the biggest stories in financial markets, the economy and business. Each week our editors and correspondents explore ho... More
Money Talks: A business podcast on the business of podcasts
Around a third of Americans now listen to at least one podcast a week. That fact has not escaped the attention of advertisers, who spent nearly $2bn on podcast ads last year. But with more than 4m podcasts for listeners to choose from, the industry is facing a reckoning. On this week's podcast, hosts Tom Lee-Devlin and Mike Bird ask what the future holds for the business of podcasts. Michael Mignano, who used to manage Spotify's podcasting arm, tells them that companies have realised they can be much leaner. And Nick Hilton, a podcast production company founder, explains why he thinks 2022 is the year when podcasting died.
5/4/2023
Money Talks: Last dance for TikTok?
Time may be running short for TikTok. In the US, both Democrats and Republicans view the Chinese-owned app as a national security threat and would like to ban it. It's practically the only policy issue that the two parties agree on. And yet the politicians in Washington DC have left it very late to act. TikTok has already reached 150 million users in the US, half the country's population, and every day it adds more. On this week's podcast, hosts Alice Fulwood, Tom Lee-Devlin and Mike Bird look at whether the fears about TikTok are well grounded, and what the options are for addressing them. The Economist's Alexandra Suich Bass explains why alternatives short of an outright ban have gone nowhere. China security analyst Matthew Johnson says his biggest concern is that Beijing could use the app to spread pro-Chinese propaganda. Meanwhile, Nazak Nikakhtar, a former staffer of the US Commerce Department, suggests a way of neutralising the app without upsetting users.
4/27/2023
Money Talks: Why oh why EY?
The professional services firm EY reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars preparing to split itself into separate audit and advisory companies. Then earlier this month it abruptly called the divorce off. EY is not unique. All of the "big four" accounting firms - including PwC, KPMG and Deloitte - combine the stodgy traditional business of audit with a fast-growing free-wheeling consultancy wing. On this week's podcast, hosts Tom Lee-Devlin, Alice Fulwood and Mike Bird ask whether all four firms find themselves stuck in unhappy marriages. Professor Laura Empson of Bayes Business School retells how these one-time frumpy low-margin audit firms were beguiled by the glamour and big fees of corporate advisory work. Meanwhile Tom Rodenhauser, managing partner at Kennedy Research Reports, explains why the consulting units have now outgrown their auditing counterparts, and would do well to ditch them and go it alone.
4/20/2023
Money Talks: Succession Asia
Fans of the popular television show "Succession" have been gripped by the family battle to take control of the fictional patriarch Logan Roy's sprawling media empire. But across Asia family businesses are worried about their own, very real, succession battles as a new generation of plutocrats look to take over from their fathers.On this week's podcast, hosts Mike Bird, Alice Fulwood and Tom Lee-Devlin delve into the challenges facing some of Asia's wealthiest families. Author, Joe Studwell, talks about some of the characters worrying about their legacy and Kevin Au from the Chinese University of Hong Kong explains how succession challenges can be overcome.
4/13/2023
Money Talks: Will video games eat Hollywood?
Video game makers used to look to Hollywood for their inspiration. But in recent years, the market for games has grown to nearly $200bn, five times more than people spend at the box office and more, even, than they spend on streaming services like Netflix or Disney+. And that has caught the attention of the movie industry, which is now looking to game makers for its ideas.On this week's podcast, hosts Tom Lee-Devlin, Alice Fulwood and Mike Bird examine how gaming took over media. Bad Robot is one of the film and television production companies that has expanded into gaming. Tanya Watson, president of Bad Robot Games, explains what game makers can learn from cinematographers but also what she has to teach them. And former Spotify executive Nick Lightle discusses why it could take some time before the streamers take over gaming.
Take a seat at the table and learn about the biggest stories in financial markets, the economy and business. Each week our editors and correspondents explore how economics influences the world we live in and share their insights across a range of topics. From inflation and recession risk to all things crypto and even the commercial success of K-pop, we have you covered. Published every Thursday.