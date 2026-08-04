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86 episodes
EP 85: Why “All Life Stages" Pet food and Feeding Trials are NOT ideal for any life stage with Dr. Karen Becker08/04/2026 | 56 mins.What happens when two of the top holistic veterinarians in the country get together for a chat??? Pure magic! Listen in as Dr. Judy Morgan and Dr. Karen Becker discuss the challenges of pet food regulation, particularly the high costs and limited consumer representation at AAFCO meetings. They highlight the difficulties small manufacturers face, including the need for individual recipe registration in each state. They advocate for homemade pet food as a cost-effective and high-quality alternative. They also discuss the importance of proper nutrition, including the need for DHA and EPA, and the issues with all-life-stages feeding. Additionally, they share their experiences with homesteading and raising their own food, emphasizing the benefits of fresh, chemical-free ingredients for both pets and humans.
www.drkarenbecker.com
https://www.facebook.com/doctor.karen.becker
https://www.instagram.com/drkarenbecker/
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #1
Another day. You've got your routine, and they do too. At first, it's endless energy and curiosity. Every moment brings something new. Hey are you hungry? Then, before you know it, they become part of your rhythm. They know when to follow and when to just sit beside you. Even when things start to get a little slower, a little quieter, they're still there, same place every morning. Different days, different speeds, same place in your life. AllProvide Holistic Pet Food ensures that your pet's life is filled with many tomorrows by providing them with a nutritious and proactive diet that puts their happiness and wellness first. Because for them, it's never just another day; it's another chance to be part of their best friend's life. AllProvide. This is food therapy. Use code DRJUDY20 for 20% off your next order at AllProvide.com. This code is good for one time per customer.
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #2
I hear from many pet parents that there's an immediate stress reaction when they notice a problem with their pet. Is it a symptom of a health problem, will it disappear on its own? Do they need to call their veterinarian? Panic sets in because you want to do everything to protect the health of your pet. Now there's a way to advocate for your pet's health that can eliminate the stressful guesswork. Dr. Ruth Roberts offers a holistic pet health coach program where you take control of your pet's health. This is not your typical quickie course to get limited bits of information. This comprehensive program teaches the scientific foundation of your pet's system to understand health issues and how nutrition, natural supplements, and therapies can support intermediate care. This is truly a complete pet healthcare program, so avoid the stress. You can go to the Holistic Pet Health Coach website for more information, and you can get a special one-time discount of $250 if you use the code DRJUDY when you apply. To learn more, visit druthroberts.com/pages/coach or scan the QR code shown here. This discount is valid until December 31 2026. This episode is sponsored by Dr. Ruth Roberts Holistic Pet Health Coach Program, where you learn to take control of your pet's healthcare.
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #3
Here's something most dog owners don't know: dogs cannot produce EPA and DHA on their own. These essential omega-3 fatty acids must come from their diet, and without enough of them, the effects show up in ways we often mistake for just getting older: a dull coat, stiff joints, brain fog, low energy. These are not inevitable. They're often signs of a nutritional gap that can be filled. Feel Good Omega was created by Dr. Peter Dobias to do exactly that. Made from pure wild squid oil, sustainably harvested, made in Norway, and Friend of the Sea certified, it delivers the highest quality EPA and DHA in their most bioavailable form, microfiltered, lab tested, protected against rancidity by nitrogen, and bottled in glass. It also comes with a lifetime money back guarantee. Head to peterdabias.com and use code DRJUDY10 for 10% off. Your dog deserves to feel good.
EP 84: Muscles Matter: The Hidden Power of Trigger Point Therapy for Pets with Dr. Lisa McFaddin07/21/2026 | 57 mins.Dr. Lisa McFaddin, an integrative and rehabilitation veterinarian, discusses her journey from general practice to specializing in musculoskeletal and neurologic conditions. She emphasizes the importance of technicians in veterinary practice and shares her innovative use of miso soup spoons for manual therapy, which she calls "spooning." Dr. Lisa also highlights the benefits of fascial scrapers and the practical application of integrative modalities like acupuncture and chiropractic. She discusses her book, "Integrative Medicine in Veterinary Practice," which provides a comprehensive guide for veterinary teams on various integrative therapies, including their practical applications and cost-effectiveness. So much to learn!
https://caringhandsvet.com/
Instagram: @CHIRP_2024
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CHAHvet
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisa-pinn-mcfaddin-dvm-gdcvhm-cvsmt-cvmrt-cva-
07048237/
Exclusive Offer for Dr. Judy’s Audience
I’d like to mention my textbook: Integrative Medicine in Veterinary Practice Use IVM24 for 20% off HERE
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #1
I've been upset for some time about the growing corporate consolidation of independent veterinary practices. Are you experiencing longer wait times? Are your visits cut shorter? Do you find it to be more expensive? The future is clear. Quality of healthcare is no longer guaranteed for your pet. But there's a new gateway to avoid this difficult path. Dr. Ruth Roberts offers a holistic pet health coach program where you take control of your pet's health. This is not your typical quickie course to get limited bits of information. This comprehensive program teaches the scientific foundation of your pet's system to understand health issues and how nutrition, natural supplements, and therapies can support intermediate care. This is truly a complete pet healthcare program. So take charge now. You can go to the Holistic Pet Health Coach website for more information, and you can get a special one-time discount of $250 if you use the code DRJUDY when you apply. To learn more, visit druthroberts.com/pages/coach or scan the QR code shown here. This discount is valid until December 31 2026. This episode is sponsored by Dr. Ruth Roberts Holistic Pet Health Coach Program, where you learn to take control of your pet's health care.
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #2
If your dog is slowing down, struggling with stairs, or hesitating to jump in the car, you know something isn't right. Joint and mobility issues are a leading cause of shortened lifespan, and finding a supplement that truly helps can be frustrating. That's why my colleague, integrative veterinarian Dr. Peter Dobias, with more than 35 years of experience, created Joint Powder, the world's first fermented joint supplement for dogs, thanks to a proprietary dual-stage fermentation process, it is seven to 10 times more bioavailable than conventional supplements, delivering more effective support where your dog needs it most. Made with 13 human-grade natural and organic ingredients, joint powder supports joint comfort, flexibility, cartilage repair, bone health, and tendon function. So a single formula can replace three to five separate products and lower your costs. It's designed for every life stage, helping puppies and young dogs develop strong ligaments and joints, and supporting a healthy inflammatory response in adult and senior dogs, it comes in recyclable glass and is never sourced from China. Give your dog the chance to move with joy again. Try joint powder risk-free with a lifetime money-back guarantee at jointpowder.com, and use promo code DRJUDY for 20% off your first order.
EP 83: The Truth About Vaccines - what your vet won’t tell you with Dr. Barbara Fox07/07/2026 | 57 mins.Dr. Judy Morgan and Dr. Barb Fox discuss the risks and benefits of pet vaccinations and highlight concerns about over-vaccination, the potential for adverse reactions, and the importance of informed consent. Dr. Barb emphasizes the need for customized vaccine protocols based on the pet's exposure and health status. Both advocate for the use of titers to assess immunity and detoxification methods to mitigate vaccine side effects. Dr. Barb also stresses the importance of questioning veterinary practices, splitting vaccinations, giving to healthy animals only and using high-quality detoxification products. So much important info for you and your pet!
https://drbarbfox.com/
YouTube: youtube.com/@naturalanimalhealthmovemen6335
FB: Natural Animal Health Movement
Prepared and Empowered Pet Parents (private group)
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #1
Do you know about the benefits of elk antler? Traditional Chinese medicine has used antler velvet for 1000s of years for its restorative, tonifying, and supportive properties. This velvet has unique properties to support peak wellness for our pets and ourselves. I and my team have been using velvet antler products for years with great success, and now we are proud to carry our own line of elk products to include elk velvet antler capsules for pets, elk velvet liquid extract for pets, elk organ capsules for pets and elk velvet liquid extract for humans. Learn about all of the benefits of our elk products and use code PODCAST83 for 15% off only at Naturally Healthy pets.com
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #2
Don't you agree that our dogs should be living longer? I share the top six ways to help your dog live longer in my informative mini course, Dog Longevity Made Easy. This one and a half hour course covers nutrition, vaccinations, veterinary exams, internal parasites, external parasites, and exercise. Podcast listeners can get 15% off using the code PODCAST83 when ordering on DrJUDYU.com This easy to understand education can translate into years of vibrant living for your dog.
- Dr. Laurie McCauley, a pioneer in pet rehab therapy, discusses her journey from general practice to developing the first underwater treadmill for dogs. She emphasizes the importance of holistic care, including acupuncture, laser therapy, red light therapy and tuning forks. Dr. Laurie highlights the role of fascia in pet health, explaining its impact on blood flow and nerve function. She also introduces resources for pet owners, such as the "Core and More" exercise program and her "At Home Laser Therapy" course. These tools aim to empower pet parents to improve their pets' health through non-invasive methods, enhancing their quality of life and longevity. Listen in!
FB: https://www.facebook.com/OptimumPetVitality
IG: https://www.instagram.com/optimum.pet.vitality/
Website: www.optimumpetvitality.com
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OFFER:
For the pdf The Top 5 Canine Trigger Points – great for all dogs
– text “fascia” to 866-949-0068
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #1
True pet wellness starts from within, where digestion, immunity, and overall vitality are deeply connected. At Ayush Pet, the focus goes back to the roots of healing, drawing from Ayurveda, a system trusted for over 5000 years. For more than 30 years, the Sodhi family has helped people live healthier lives naturally. Now that same level of care is extended to pets. The herbs are sustainably grown in the Himalayan region of India, where pure air, water, and soil support their strength and quality. Each plant is carefully cultivated, harvested at peak potency, and tested for purity, so pet parents know exactly what their pets are getting. Because real wellness isn't about quick fixes, it's about daily support that works with the body, not against it. The mission is simple: to provide medical-grade herbal supplements and share the healing power of Ayurveda with pet parents everywhere. Podcast listeners can get 10% off any Ayush products with code THEJUDYSHOW, found on ayush.com/collections. Healthier digestion, stronger immunity, a better life together, Ayush Pet, natural care backed by tradition.
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #2
If your dog is slowing down, struggling with stairs, or hesitating to jump in the car, you know something isn't right. Joint and mobility issues are a leading cause of shortened lifespan, and finding a supplement that truly helps can be frustrating. That's why my colleague, Integrated Veterinarian Dr. Peter Dobias, with more than 35 years of experience, created Joint Powder, the world's first fermented joint supplement for dogs. Thanks to a proprietary dual-stage fermentation process, it is seven to 10 times more bioavailable than conventional supplements, delivering more effective support where your dog needs it most. Made with 13 human-grade natural and organic ingredients, joint powder supports joint comfort, flexibility, cartilage repair, bone health, and tendon function. So, a single formula can replace three to five separate products and lower your costs. It's designed for every life stage, helping puppies and young dogs develop strong ligaments and joints, and supporting a healthy inflammatory response in adult and senior dogs. It comes in recyclable glass and is never sourced from china. Give your dog the chance to move with joy again. Try joint powder risk-free with a lifetime money back guarantee at jointpowder.com and use promo code DRJUDY for 20% off your first order.
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #3
You've heard us say it many times. Fresh, real food is the foundation of health. The team here at Naturally Healthy Pets has been feeding raw for years, and we love how My Pet Carnivore can build a personalized raw meal plan that fits your dog's needs perfectly. In just a few minutes, raw feeding should never be overwhelming. Since 2010 they've provided the highest quality nutritious raw food from trusted local sources, and now they even offer the convenience of customized kits for your needs. The My Pet Carnivore raw feeding bundles make starting easy with variety and balanced rotation, or they also carry the same organs that Dr. Judy uses in her pup loaf recipes: heart, liver, and gizzards, so you can confidently build homemade meals yourself. Not ready to fully go raw yet, that's okay. They also have boneless lines that are safe to cook. It's a great first step into fresher feeding. Use code TRUST for 15% off your first order at mypetcarnivore.com and be sure to check out their educational blog and join their email list for ongoing deals.
- Dr. PJ Broadfoot shares her fascinating journey in veterinary medicine. She recounts using innovative treatments like fecal transplants and choline for seizures. Dr. PJ also discusses her practice's evolution, emphasizing integrative approaches with supplements like green-lipped mussel, deer antler, and thymus extract. She highlights the benefits of ozone therapy and hyperthermia, sharing success stories of treating conditions like osteosarcoma and chronic vomiting. A wealth of information and Dr. Judy says this is one of the most entertaining interviews she's ever done!
URL drpjb.com
FB https://www.facebook.com/BroadfootVeterinaryClinic/
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #1
The following ad is brought to you by Raised Right. I'm excited to tell you about Raised Right. They're a family-owned, human-grade pet food company that makes gently cooked whole food recipes for dogs and cats. I feel good recommending Raised Right, because most of their recipes have less than 2% carbs, and their recipes are so simple, many have just 10 ingredients or less. They were able to formulate their adult dog recipes to be complete and balanced using only whole foods without any synthetic vitamins or minerals. Raised Right has also teamed up with both Dr. Karen Becker and Dr. Barbara Royal to create a new line of veterinary support recipes to help with specific health issues. They formulated low phosphorus recipes for kidney support and low fat recipes for pancreatic support. My own dogs and cats absolutely love Raised Right. Order yours today at RaisedRightpets.com/drJudy. Once again, that's RaisedRightpets.com/drJudy.
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #2
True pet wellness starts from within, where digestion, immunity, and overall vitality are deeply connected. At Ayush Pet, the focus goes back to the roots of healing, drawing from Ayurveda, a system trusted for over 5000 years. For more than 30 years, the Sodhi family has helped people live healthier lives naturally. Now that same level of care is extended to pets. The herbs are sustainably grown in the Himalayan region of India, where pure air, water, and soil support their strength and quality. Each plant is carefully cultivated, harvested at peak potency, and tested for purity, so pet parents know exactly what their pets are getting. Because real wellness isn't about quick fixes, it's about daily support that works with the body, not against it. The mission is simple: to provide medical-grade herbal supplements and share the healing power of Ayurveda with pet parents everywhere. Podcast listeners can get 10% off any Ayush products with code THEJUDYSHOW, found on ayush.com/collections Healthier digestion, stronger immunity, a better life together. Ayush Pet, natural Care backed by tradition.
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #3
Thank you to Tickless for sponsoring this podcast episode. Tickless is a global leader in chemical-free products designed to help prevent tick bites. In addition to their gentle ultrasonic technology devices, trusted in more than 50 countries, Tickless also offers non-toxic collars, spot-ons, and wet wipes in Europe. Their mission is to provide smart, family-friendly solutions for pets and people who love the outdoors. Tickless Pet is their best known device, a simple, durable option for all sizes of pets, from tiny breeds to large adventure dogs. It's safe to use daily when attached to a collar or harness, Tickless Mini is the compact, rechargeable version created for pet parents who want long-lasting convenience in a modern, lightweight design. And for your indoor environment, there's Tickless Home, developed to support pets dealing with dust mites, while also helping to prevent tick and flea bites. It may ease issues related to dust mites, offering an additional layer of comfort at home. All Tickless devices operate without chemicals, and they're designed to avoid allergic reactions, giving your family and pets more peace of mind, while also being cost-effective. To learn more, visit www.ticklisusa.com and as a listener of this podcast, you can enjoy 15% off your order with code DRJUDY at checkout.
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #4
We know turmeric and its main active compound, curcumin, is a potent antioxidant that supports a healthy inflammatory response, joints, immunity, and longevity. But did you know your pet's body struggles to absorb turmeric, meaning most of its powerful properties are lost. Renowned holistic veterinarian Dr. Doug English spent years researching a solution, eventually trialing his breakthrough, now famous, Golden Paste recipe on his animal patients, where the placebo effect is absent. This was the inspiration behind the family-owned ready-made turmeric golden paste for pets, endorsed by Dr. Doug. However, it's not just a premium bioavailable formulation for maximum absorption and health benefits. It's created using Dr. Doug's golden paste recipe, but also includes organic turmeric with higher than regular curcumin content and additional quality health ingredients, delivering a proven natural health supplement without the mess and staining. GT Turmeric Golden Paste for Pets supports your pet's total body health and wellness naturally. Order now at GoldenTurmeric.us and save a further 15% with the code GTDRJUDY.
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About Naturally Healthy Pets Podcast
Do you want to advocate for a happier, healthier life for your pet? Then you're in the right place! Join host Judy Morgan DVM, CVA, CVCP, CVFT, world renowned author, speaker, and holistic veterinarian for an exciting show where you will discover healthy options for raising your pets in a more holistic manner. Find out the answers to all of your questions as Dr. Judy interviews other top experts and showcases the latest products that will help your pets stay naturally healthy. Interested in sponsoring a Naturally Healthy Pets podcast episode? Email krista@drjudymorgan.comPodcast website
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