EP 04: Why Gut Health May Be the Missing Link To Achieving Optimal Pet Health with Dr. Katie Woodley

You've probably heard about the importance of a healthy microbiome and that goes for us, as well as our pets. But how about we take a deeper dive? Listen in as Dr. Judy and Dr. Katie Woodley chat about not only why gut health is so important to our pet's overall health, but how to judge our pet's current gut health, common conditions related to gut health, how we can use food and supplements to support optimal gut health and more. Be in the know and help your pet to thrive!