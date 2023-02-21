Do you want to advocate for a happier, healthier life for your pet? Then you're in the right place! Join host Judy Morgan DVM, CVA, CVCP, CVFT, world renowned... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
EP 06: Treating Cancer Holistically with Dr. Judy Jasek
In this informative episode, Dr. Judy chats with Dr. Judy Jasek about safer treatment options for a devastating disease. Learn what causes cancer in our pets, the difference between a holistic approach vs conventional options and three simples things you can do at home to prevent cancer or support a cancer patient. Listen and learn!
FEATURED PRODUCTS: While we're on the subject of holistic cancer treatment, here's a quick word about our featured product Turkey Tail Mushrooms Liquid Triple Extract from Adored Beast Apothecary. Turkey Tail is well researched for its cancer fighting properties. Other benefits include slowing the aging process, supporting the immune system and gut health, fighting oxidative stress and managing inflammation. Compared to other powders, this liquid triple extract ensures your pet gets all the beneficial properties mushrooms have to offer. We're also big fans of CocoTherapy, organic virgin coconut oil. An all natural USDA organic oil that can be given orally or topically to support skin and coat and overall health in cats, dogs and birds. Get both today at DrJudyMorgan.com. Use the code PODCAST03 for 10% off. Now, let's get back to Dr. Judy and our guest.
4/18/2023
31:19
EP 05: Product Development the CocoTherapy Way with Charisa Antigua & Carmina O'Connor
Dr. Judy is a HUGE fan of CocoTherapy and in today's episode she interviews Co-Founders Charisa Antigua and Carmina O'Connor and they take us behind the scenes of why and how they create their products. Does your pet get coconut oil? If not, listen in to learn of the many benefits and why Dr. Judy considers this a superfood and carries CocoTherapy products in her online store. Listen and Learn!
SPONSOR AD
Dr. Judy here. I want to thank our sponsor DOG-EARED with Lisa Davis. Do you love to read books about dogs? On all subjects? I was recently a guest on the podcast “DOG-EARED with Lisa Davis” where she interviews authors who write books about dogs and I highly recommend you check it out.
Lisa reads every book cover to cover and her warm and engaging personality draws out her guests and the resulting conversation illuminates the book, but without giving away the whole story.
Also, I will be on monthly to answer her listeners questions about natural pet health.
So, whether you want the latest advice on how to keep your furry friend happy and healthy, training tips, inspirational memoirs, or anything else dog, DOG-EARED is right for you!
Go to where you get your podcasts and type in DOG dash EARED with Lisa Davis.
4/4/2023
28:29
EP 04: Why Gut Health May Be the Missing Link To Achieving Optimal Pet Health with Dr. Katie Woodley
You've probably heard about the importance of a healthy microbiome and that goes for us, as well as our pets. But how about we take a deeper dive? Listen in as Dr. Judy and Dr. Katie Woodley chat about not only why gut health is so important to our pet's overall health, but how to judge our pet's current gut health, common conditions related to gut health, how we can use food and supplements to support optimal gut health and more. Be in the know and help your pet to thrive!
Dr. Katie Woodley Social Media:
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/thenaturalpetdoctor/
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/thenaturalpetdoctor/
LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/thenaturalpetdoctor/
FEATURED PRODUCTS
Here's a quick word about our featured monthly products. Dr. Judy Morgan's Wellness Formula for dogs and cats provides multiple health benefits all in one. It's made with all natural ingredients sourced from New Zealand and can be used routinely to maintain overall physical and mental well being.
Have you read Dr. Judy's book, Yin & Yang Nutrition for Dogs: Maximizing Health With Whole Foods, Not Drugs? This has been a number one Amazon bestseller in three categories. And in this book, Dr. Judy explains how to simply utilize food therapy to keep your dog naturally healthy.
When you purchase these items at DrJudyMorgan.com Use code PODCAST02 for 10% off as our thanks for listening. Your support helps us educate and empower pet owners worldwide. So thank you for partnering with us and sharing this knowledge.
3/21/2023
29:44
EP 03: Building the Right Nutritional Framework For Sick Pets with Dr. Chris Bessent
Does this sound familiar? You are all on board with feeding a fresh whole food diet, but when your pet gets sick, you find yourself walking out of the veterinary clinic with a big bag of heavily processed therapeutic kibble or cans of "prescription food". Listen in as Dr. Chris Bessent (of The Simple Food Project, Herbsmith, and Medicus Veterinary Diets) and Dr. Judy discuss what to feed your pet when they are sick...a time when they need nutrition the most.
SPONSOR AD
Dr. Judy here. I want to thank our sponsor DOG-EARED with Lisa Davis. Do you love to read books about dogs? On all subjects? I was recently a guest on the podcast “DOG-EARED with Lisa Davis” where she interviews authors who write books about dogs and I highly recommend you check it out.
Lisa reads every book cover to cover and her warm and engaging personality draws out her guests and the resulting conversation illuminates the book, but without giving away the whole story.
Also, I will be on monthly to answer her listeners questions about natural pet health.
So, whether you want the latest advice on how to keep your furry friend happy and healthy, training tips, inspirational memoirs, or anything else dog, DOG-EARED is right for you!
Go to where you get your podcasts and type in DOG dash EARED with Lisa Davis.
3/7/2023
29:56
EP 02: ONE HEALTH – Comparative Medicine: Humans & Dogs with Dr. Jean Dodds
We share much of the same DNA with our dogs and therefore research in veterinary medicine is helping advance human medicine and vice versa. Listen in as Dr. Judy and W. Jean Dodds, DVM (Hemopet.org) chat about how research using animal models has saved human and animal lives and have now lead to genomics, gene editing and cures. Fascinating stuff!
Featured ProductsIn honor of February being National Pet Dental Health Month, here's a quick word about one of our Featured Products Dr. Judy Morgan's Dental Health Formula. Available in a spray or dropper bottle, this is one of Dr. Judy's signature products that makes caring for your pet's dental health easier than ever. No brushing required and it's made with natural ingredients. Another one of our favorite trusted brands 1-TDC, is effective for both oral and joint health. These soft gels are so tasty, pets think they're getting a treat. Do your dog or cat a favor by focusing on their dental health today. When you purchase these items at DrJudyMorgan.com use code PODCAST01 for 10% off as our thanks for listening. Your support helps us educate and empower pet owners worldwide. So thank you for partnering with us and sharing this knowledge.
Do you want to advocate for a happier, healthier life for your pet? Then you're in the right place! Join host Judy Morgan DVM, CVA, CVCP, CVFT, world renowned author, speaker, and holistic veterinarian for an exciting show where you will discover healthy options for raising your pets in a more holistic manner. Find out the answers to all of your questions as Dr. Judy interviews other top experts and showcases the latest products that will help your pets stay naturally healthy.