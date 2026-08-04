Dr. PJ Broadfoot shares her fascinating journey in veterinary medicine. She recounts using innovative treatments like fecal transplants and choline for seizures. Dr. PJ also discusses her practice's evolution, emphasizing integrative approaches with supplements like green-lipped mussel, deer antler, and thymus extract. She highlights the benefits of ozone therapy and hyperthermia, sharing success stories of treating conditions like osteosarcoma and chronic vomiting. A wealth of information and Dr. Judy says this is one of the most entertaining interviews she's ever done!



URL drpjb.com



FB https://www.facebook.com/BroadfootVeterinaryClinic/



PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #1

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PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #2

True pet wellness starts from within, where digestion, immunity, and overall vitality are deeply connected. At Ayush Pet, the focus goes back to the roots of healing, drawing from Ayurveda, a system trusted for over 5000 years. For more than 30 years, the Sodhi family has helped people live healthier lives naturally. Now that same level of care is extended to pets. The herbs are sustainably grown in the Himalayan region of India, where pure air, water, and soil support their strength and quality. Each plant is carefully cultivated, harvested at peak potency, and tested for purity, so pet parents know exactly what their pets are getting. Because real wellness isn't about quick fixes, it's about daily support that works with the body, not against it. The mission is simple: to provide medical-grade herbal supplements and share the healing power of Ayurveda with pet parents everywhere. Podcast listeners can get 10% off any Ayush products with code THEJUDYSHOW, found on ayush.com/collections Healthier digestion, stronger immunity, a better life together. Ayush Pet, natural Care backed by tradition.



PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #3

Thank you to Tickless for sponsoring this podcast episode. Tickless is a global leader in chemical-free products designed to help prevent tick bites. In addition to their gentle ultrasonic technology devices, trusted in more than 50 countries, Tickless also offers non-toxic collars, spot-ons, and wet wipes in Europe. Their mission is to provide smart, family-friendly solutions for pets and people who love the outdoors. Tickless Pet is their best known device, a simple, durable option for all sizes of pets, from tiny breeds to large adventure dogs. It's safe to use daily when attached to a collar or harness, Tickless Mini is the compact, rechargeable version created for pet parents who want long-lasting convenience in a modern, lightweight design. And for your indoor environment, there's Tickless Home, developed to support pets dealing with dust mites, while also helping to prevent tick and flea bites. It may ease issues related to dust mites, offering an additional layer of comfort at home. All Tickless devices operate without chemicals, and they're designed to avoid allergic reactions, giving your family and pets more peace of mind, while also being cost-effective. To learn more, visit www.ticklisusa.com and as a listener of this podcast, you can enjoy 15% off your order with code DRJUDY at checkout.



PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT #4

We know turmeric and its main active compound, curcumin, is a potent antioxidant that supports a healthy inflammatory response, joints, immunity, and longevity. But did you know your pet's body struggles to absorb turmeric, meaning most of its powerful properties are lost. Renowned holistic veterinarian Dr. Doug English spent years researching a solution, eventually trialing his breakthrough, now famous, Golden Paste recipe on his animal patients, where the placebo effect is absent. This was the inspiration behind the family-owned ready-made turmeric golden paste for pets, endorsed by Dr. Doug. However, it's not just a premium bioavailable formulation for maximum absorption and health benefits. It's created using Dr. Doug's golden paste recipe, but also includes organic turmeric with higher than regular curcumin content and additional quality health ingredients, delivering a proven natural health supplement without the mess and staining. GT Turmeric Golden Paste for Pets supports your pet's total body health and wellness naturally. Order now at GoldenTurmeric.us and save a further 15% with the code GTDRJUDY.