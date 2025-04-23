My Favorite Lyrics with Devon Walker

Each week on My Favorite Lyrics, comedian and SNL cast member Devon Walker invites people he thinks are cool to talk about the music that shaped them and the lyrics they can't get out of their heads. Iconic, idiotic, or accidentally profound, no bar is safe. The first episode drops Tuesday, April 29th.
My Favorite Lyrics is hosted by Devon Walker and produced by Disco Nap. We're on Instagram and TikTok @myfavoritelyricspod, and you can subscribe to our YouTube to watch full video episodes and exclusive content.
Have a favorite lyric you want to share? Email us at [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices