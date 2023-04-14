Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Moving Past Trauma with Collier Landry

Collier Landry
  Lori Vallow-Daybell, Collier's Story and Surviving the Survivor
    Joel and Karm, hosts of Surviving the Survivor podcast, join us for an interesting live interview. Karm, a Holocaust survivor and retired psychotherapist, and her son Joel, an Emmy-winning journalist, turn the tables on host Collier Landry, making him the subject of his own interview and sharing his experience of visiting his psychopathic father in prison. They also discuss the latest in the Lori Vallow-Daybell trial currently underway in Rexford, ID. A report reveals that Lori Vallow, a woman whose children were found dead on her husband's property in 2020, had searched for information about children's life insurance policies before they disappeared. Court documents indicate that Vallow's search history on Google suggests she had financial motives for their deaths. Currently, Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell are facing charges related to the children's deaths. The report emphasizes the significance of digital evidence in criminal investigations #lorivallow #chaddaybell #jjvallow #flds #doomsday #cultmom #trauma #truecrime Viewers might be interested in: True Crime, FLDS cults, LDS Faith. Messiatic Syndrome, Lori Vallow, children's life insurance, Google search history, criminal investigation, Chad Daybell, financial motives. About Surviving the Survivor: Every day the best guests in true crime come together to cover the most talked about cases in America. Hosted by Emmy award-winning former network news correspondent Joel Waldman and his Holocaust survivor mother, Karmela, the two get the lowdown from the most influential names in the true crime genre. #BestGuests include FBI profilers, legendary detectives, famed criminal defense attorneys, notable prosecutors, tough Navy SEALs, seasoned U.S. Marshals, and you - the smartest audience in true crime - #STSNation Links to their show: https://linktr.ee/stspodcast Collier's Links: ➡️ Wanna say thanks for a great episode? https://www.buymeacoffee.com/collierlandry ➡️ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/collierlandry ➡️ Check out my Merch Store: https://www.collierlandry.com/store ➡️ Amazon Affiliate Link: https://www.collierlandry.com/amazon ➡️ YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/collierlandry Collier's Live Schedule, updated on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: Instagram: Tuesday 2 pm ET / 11 am PT YouTube: Wednesdays 7pm ET / 4pm PT ▶ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/collierlandry/ ▶ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@collierlandry ▶ Twitter: https://twitter.com/collierlandry ▶ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/collierlandry ▶ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/collierlandry/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/6/2023
    1:03:47
  The Cult of MLM's Part. 1 - Multi Level Marketing Exposed w/ Roberta Blevins,
    Pyramid Schemes?! Ponzi Schemes?! CULTS?! Roberta Blevins, LuLa Roe MLM Cult survivor, joins host Collier Landry to discuss her escape from MLM Insanity and how she's turned that into advocacy for helping others! In this two-part episode, Roberta Blevins discusses the dangers and manipulation tactics used by Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) companies. Blevins is a former MLM participant who has since become an advocate against the industry. She shares her own story of how she became involved with MLMs and how they ultimately caused her significant financial and emotional harm.The discussion covers Blevins' escape from the MLM and her advocacy work for helping others. Additionally, the conversation covers Trail Angel, a program where hikers come through a camp and stay while Blevins and others provide them with food, camping spots, and more. Blevins also shares her camping experiences and mentions how popular the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is. Blevins explains how MLMs operate by recruiting individuals to sell products and recruit others to do the same, creating a hierarchical structure. Participants often invest large amounts of money upfront to buy products and gain access to the MLM's network. However, the vast majority of participants do not earn a significant income and often end up in debt. Blevins also discusses the psychological manipulation tactics used by MLMs to keep participants engaged and invested, including emphasizing personal responsibility and using social pressure to maintain participation. She describes how these tactics can lead to feelings of guilt and shame among participants who are unable to succeed in the industry. Blevins emphasizes the importance of educating oneself and others about the dangers of MLMs, as well as providing support and resources for those who have been affected by them. MLMs operate by recruiting individuals to sell products and recruit others to do the same, creating a hierarchical structure. Participants often invest large amounts of money upfront to buy products and gain access to the MLM's network. The vast majority of participants do not earn a significant income and often end up in debt. MLMs use psychological manipulation tactics, including emphasizing personal responsibility and using social pressure to maintain participation. These tactics can lead to feelings of guilt and shame among participants who are unable to succeed in the industry. It is important to educate oneself and others about the dangers of MLMs and provide support and resources for those who have been affected by them. Listeners may be interested in: MLMs, Multi-Level Marketing, the dangers of MLMs, psychological manipulation tactics, hierarchical structure, personal responsibility, social pressure, financial harm, emotional harm, debt, support, and resources. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.betterhelp.com/MPM and get on your way to being your best self. About Roberta: • You can find more about Roberta on her website: https://www.robertablevins.com • Check out Roberta's podcast "Life After MLM": https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-after-mlm/id1553784236 Roberta's Twitter: @mommylikewhoa Roberta's IG: @therealrobertablevins Wanna say thanks for a great episode? Buy me a coffee! Get your official Moving Past Trauma Podcast gear here: https://www.collierlandry.com/store Join our Patreon: for exclusive content, member-only meet n' greets, support this podcast & more: https://www.collierlandry.com/support Shop & Support: You can support this program by using our Amazon Affiliate link: https://www.collierlandry.com/amazon Subscribe to my YouTube Channel http://www.youtube.com/collierlandry I go live on Instagram TUESDAY'S 11 am PT/2 pm ET on @collierlandry -Official Socials- TikTok: @collierlandry Instagram: @collierlandry Twitter: @collierlandry Facebook: /collierlandry Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    1:07:05
  You Might Go to Prison, Even Though You're Innocent w/ Justin Brooks
    Today's guest is Professor Justin Brooks, Criminal Justice Champion & California Innocence Project Co-Founder Prof. Justin Brooks, is a leading criminal defense attorney and co-founder of the California Innocence Project. Recognized as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in California and twice awarded "Lawyer of the Year" by California Lawyer Magazine, Brooks has dedicated his career to fighting for justice and exonerating the wrongfully convicted. Beginning his teaching journey at Georgetown Law Center, Brooks later taught criminal law, criminal procedure, and death penalty law at Western Michigan University. In 1999, he moved to California and established the California Innocence Project at California Western School of Law. Under his leadership, the project has freed dozens of innocent people, trained hundreds of law students, and sparked significant legal reform in California. Brooks' dedication to justice extends to Latin America, where he founded the Latin American Institute for Law and Justice and Red Inocente. These organizations focus on training law students and lawyers and supporting innocence projects across the region. A prolific writer, Brooks has published extensively on criminal justice issues and authored the only legal casebook on wrongful convictions. His impact is so profound that actor Greg Kinnear portrayed him in the movie Brian Banks. Justin Brooks, criminal defense attorney, California Innocence Project, Top 100 Lawyers, Lawyer of the Year, Georgetown Law Center, Western Michigan University, California Western School of Law, Latin American Institute for Law and Justice, Red Inocente, wrongful convictions, Greg Kinnear, Brian Banks. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.betterhelp.com/MPM and get on your way to being your best self. YouTube link to this episode: Wanna say thanks for a great episode? Buy me a coffee! Get your official Moving Past Trauma Podcast gear here: https://www.collierlandry.com/store Join our Patreon: for exclusive content, member-only meet n' greets, support this podcast & more: https://www.collierlandry.com/support Shop & Support: You can support this program by using our Amazon Affiliate link: https://www.collierlandry.com/amazon Subscribe to my YouTube Channel http://www.youtube.com/collierlandry I go live on Instagram TUESDAY'S 11 am PT/2 pm ET on @collierlandry -Official Socials- TikTok: @collierlandry Instagram: @collierlandry Twitter: @collierlandry Facebook: /collierlandry Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    1:20:55
  JonBenét Ramsey, Trauma & The Anatomy of a Cold Case w/ P.I. Jason Jensen
    Jason K. Jensen, Private Investigator, shares his unique insight on the many cold cases he has worked on over the years, including the cases of JonBenét Ramsey, Rosia Tapia, and Rachael Runyan. Jason is a well-known figure in the media, frequently appearing on national television shows and podcasts. He's a regular contributor to shows like Court TV's Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan, News Nation Prime, and Banfield. Jason has offered his expert analysis on several high-profile cases, such as the Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie case, fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong, the Delphi Murders, and cold cases like JonBenet Ramsey. But Jason's work doesn't just stop at commentary. He's also a co-founder of the Cold Case Coalition and a member of several professional organizations, including the American Investigative Society of Cold Cases (AISOCC), the International Association for Identification (IAI), the International Association for Bloodstain Pattern Analysts (IABPA), and the Association for Crime Scene Reconstruction (ACSR). Additionally, he's an associate member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). He holds two Utah BCI licenses and was a member of the International Homicide Investigators Association from 2018 to 2021. You can find more about Jason on his website: www.jensenprivateinvestigations.com Twitter: @jasonjpi Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jason.k.jensen The murder case of JonBenét Ramsey, a six-year-old beauty pageant contestant who was found dead in her family's home in 1996. The case remains unsolved, and the article examines several theories surrounding the murder. The first theory suggests that JonBenét's parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, were involved in the murder, possibly in an attempt to cover up an accident or to protect one of their other children. However, DNA evidence found at the scene did not match any family members. Another theory suggests that an intruder was responsible for JonBenét's murder. Evidence at the scene suggested that someone had entered the home, and a broken window in the basement appeared to be an entry point. However, there were no signs of forced entry elsewhere in the home, and the police were unable to identify any suspects. A third theory suggests that a sex offender or a pedophile committed JonBenét's murder. This theory is supported by evidence that JonBenét had been sexually assaulted prior to her death. However, no suspects matching this description have been identified. The murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved, and the truth may never be known. YouTube link to this episode: https://youtu.be/IYStkZjLtIo This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.betterhelp.com/MPM and get on your way to being your best self. Wanna say thanks for a great episode? Buy me a coffee! Get your official Moving Past Trauma Podcast gear here: https://www.collierlandry.com/store Join our Patreon: for exclusive content, member-only meet n' greets, support this podcast & more: https://www.collierlandry.com/support Shop & Support: You can support this program by using our Amazon Affiliate link: https://www.collierlandry.com/amazon Subscribe to my YouTube Channel http://www.youtube.com/collierlandry I go live on Instagram TUESDAY'S 11 am PT/2 pm ET on @collierlandry -Official Socials- TikTok: @collierlandry Instagram: @collierlandry Twitter: @collierlandry Facebook: /collierlandry Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    1:27:05
  Forensic Expert Dr. Kinsey Reveals Insights on Stephen Smith Case & Importance of Forensic Science in Law Enforcement Investigations
    Dr. Kenny Kinsey, PhD is a well-known law enforcement professional with extensive experience in criminal investigations and forensic analysis. Dr. Kinsey has recently been involved in high-profile cases, including the murder trial of Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, where he played a crucial role in debunking the "two-shooter theory." Dr. Kinsey also discusses his current work with Bland Richter LLP and the family of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old who was murdered in 2015. He has been retained by the family to help investigate the case and find answers about their loved one's death. Dr. Kinsey's expertise in forensic analysis and crime scene investigation has been instrumental in uncovering evidence and providing testimony in state and federal courts. During the conversation, Dr. Kinsey emphasizes the importance of integrity and doing the right thing, no matter the consequences. He also touches on the intergenerational trauma that can come with being in a powerful family, as seen in the Murdoch case. Dr. Kinsey's passion for helping families of victims find closure is evident throughout the episode, as he discusses his investigation into Steven Smith's death and his hopes of providing answers to the family. The conversation covers various topics, including the reputation of a law firm in the town of Hampton, South Carolina, that has represented a majority of cases in the area. Dr. Kinsey speaks about his experiences investigating death scenes, including those involving children, and explains how SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) differs from other police agencies in the state. He also touches on his plans for retirement and upcoming speaking engagements. Dr. Kinsey also shares his thoughts on the recent revelations surrounding the addiction and crimes committed by Alex Murdaugh. He expresses disbelief in the idea that a lawyer could have consumed 340,000 oxy pills over a 12 to 14-year period without it affecting their work, and believes that the lawyer's addiction may have been under control at times or that he was straight during some periods. Dr. Kinsey believes that the lawyer's actions may have been a result of losing the family legacy and becoming embarrassed. Throughout the episode, Dr. Kinsey emphasizes the importance of forensic science and the role it plays in solving crimes. He talks about the advancements in technology that have allowed investigators to gather more evidence and the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and forensic experts. Dr. Kinsey also shares some of the common misconceptions about forensics that he has encountered during his career. The episode aims to provide listeners with a deeper understanding of the work that goes into solving complex criminal cases and the impact it has on the investigators involved. Dr. Kinsey's vast experience and expertise in forensic analysis make him a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning more about the field. The episode also serves as an opportunity to shed light on the importance of finding justice for victims and their families and the role forensic science plays in achieving that goal. If you're interested in true crime, forensic analysis, criminal investigations, and murder trial this episode is a must-listen. YouTube link to this episode: https://youtu.be/xA-tJubPvsk Wanna say thanks for a great episode? Buy me a coffee! Get your official Moving Past Trauma Podcast gear here: https://www.collierlandry.com/store Join our Patreon: for exclusive content, member-only meet n' greets, support this podcast & more: https://www.collierlandry.com/support Shop & Support: You can support this program by using our Amazon Affiliate link: https://www.collierlandry.com/amazon Subscribe to my YouTube Channel http://www.youtube.com/collierlandry I go live on Instagram TUESDAY'S 11 am PT/2 pm ET on @collierlandry -Official Socials- TikTok: @collierlandry Instagram: @collierlandry Twitter: @collierlandry Facebook: /collierlandry Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/7/2023
    1:27:34

About Moving Past Trauma with Collier Landry

Many people have experienced some form of trauma in their life. I decided at an early age that our trauma should not be what defines us; it’s what we choose to do with it that does. I was just 11 years old when I witnessed my father murder my mother in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve. When no one believed me except one detective, I gathered evidence against my father, leading police to discover her body buried in another state.  After having my story featured on Forensic Files, I channeled my trauma into filmmaking and podcasting, gaining widespread recognition as the creator and subject of A Murder in Mansfield, a film directed by two-time Oscar winner Barbara Kopple. Every week, I share my unique perspective on surviving true crime and trauma, overcoming adversity, and moving on. Along with sharing my healing process, I speak with fellow trauma survivors, academics, advocates, and storytellers and explore what came next.  I hope this podcast serves as a kind of therapy and reconciliation for myself, and anyone who may be processing betrayal and dark trauma in their lives. You can learn more about Collier on his website: https://www.collierlandry.com
