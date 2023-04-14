Moving Past Trauma with Collier Landry

Forensic Expert Dr. Kinsey Reveals Insights on Stephen Smith Case & Importance of Forensic Science in Law Enforcement Investigations

Dr. Kenny Kinsey, PhD is a well-known law enforcement professional with extensive experience in criminal investigations and forensic analysis. Dr. Kinsey has recently been involved in high-profile cases, including the murder trial of Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, where he played a crucial role in debunking the "two-shooter theory." Dr. Kinsey also discusses his current work with Bland Richter LLP and the family of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old who was murdered in 2015. He has been retained by the family to help investigate the case and find answers about their loved one's death. Dr. Kinsey's expertise in forensic analysis and crime scene investigation has been instrumental in uncovering evidence and providing testimony in state and federal courts. During the conversation, Dr. Kinsey emphasizes the importance of integrity and doing the right thing, no matter the consequences. He also touches on the intergenerational trauma that can come with being in a powerful family, as seen in the Murdoch case. Dr. Kinsey's passion for helping families of victims find closure is evident throughout the episode, as he discusses his investigation into Steven Smith's death and his hopes of providing answers to the family. The conversation covers various topics, including the reputation of a law firm in the town of Hampton, South Carolina, that has represented a majority of cases in the area. Dr. Kinsey speaks about his experiences investigating death scenes, including those involving children, and explains how SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) differs from other police agencies in the state. He also touches on his plans for retirement and upcoming speaking engagements. Dr. Kinsey also shares his thoughts on the recent revelations surrounding the addiction and crimes committed by Alex Murdaugh. He expresses disbelief in the idea that a lawyer could have consumed 340,000 oxy pills over a 12 to 14-year period without it affecting their work, and believes that the lawyer's addiction may have been under control at times or that he was straight during some periods. Dr. Kinsey believes that the lawyer's actions may have been a result of losing the family legacy and becoming embarrassed. Throughout the episode, Dr. Kinsey emphasizes the importance of forensic science and the role it plays in solving crimes. He talks about the advancements in technology that have allowed investigators to gather more evidence and the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and forensic experts. Dr. Kinsey also shares some of the common misconceptions about forensics that he has encountered during his career. The episode aims to provide listeners with a deeper understanding of the work that goes into solving complex criminal cases and the impact it has on the investigators involved. Dr. Kinsey's vast experience and expertise in forensic analysis make him a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning more about the field. The episode also serves as an opportunity to shed light on the importance of finding justice for victims and their families and the role forensic science plays in achieving that goal.