Moving Past Trauma with Collier Landry

JonBenét Ramsey, Trauma & The Anatomy of a Cold Case w/ P.I. Jason Jensen
Jason K. Jensen, Private Investigator, shares his unique insight on the many cold cases he has worked on over the years, including the cases of JonBenét Ramsey, Rosia Tapia, and Rachael Runyan.
Jason is a well-known figure in the media, frequently appearing on national television shows and podcasts. He's a regular contributor to shows like Court TV's Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan, News Nation Prime, and Banfield. Jason has offered his expert analysis on several high-profile cases, such as the Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie case, fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong, the Delphi Murders, and cold cases like JonBenet Ramsey.
But Jason's work doesn't just stop at commentary. He's also a co-founder of the Cold Case Coalition and a member of several professional organizations, including the American Investigative Society of Cold Cases (AISOCC), the International Association for Identification (IAI), the International Association for Bloodstain Pattern Analysts (IABPA), and the Association for Crime Scene Reconstruction (ACSR). Additionally, he's an associate member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). He holds two Utah BCI licenses and was a member of the International Homicide Investigators Association from 2018 to 2021.
The murder case of JonBenét Ramsey, a six-year-old beauty pageant contestant who was found dead in her family's home in 1996. The case remains unsolved, and the article examines several theories surrounding the murder.
The first theory suggests that JonBenét's parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, were involved in the murder, possibly in an attempt to cover up an accident or to protect one of their other children. However, DNA evidence found at the scene did not match any family members.
Another theory suggests that an intruder was responsible for JonBenét's murder. Evidence at the scene suggested that someone had entered the home, and a broken window in the basement appeared to be an entry point. However, there were no signs of forced entry elsewhere in the home, and the police were unable to identify any suspects.
A third theory suggests that a sex offender or a pedophile committed JonBenét's murder. This theory is supported by evidence that JonBenét had been sexually assaulted prior to her death. However, no suspects matching this description have been identified.
The murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved, and the truth may never be known.
