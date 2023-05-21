Devoting ourselves to the Lord daily has NEVER been more important. We have more access, more pressure and more distractions than ever before. The only way we c... More
Available Episodes
Don’t Just Know God… Experience Him.
Hi y'all! In this episode Tori and I talk about what life looks like with a deeper relationship with God! A relationship that isn't surface level. Because God wants more from you! You just have to be willing to dive deeper into what He has for you!
5/25/2023
13:03
How To Fall In Love With God & His Word
Hi y'all! In this episode Tori and I talk about dissecting His word and digging deeper into what He has for your life! While sermons and teachings are great, we often forget how much growth can come from just spending time in His word!
5/24/2023
11:36
Have You Been Avoiding This Calling On Your Life?
Hi y'all! In this episode Tori and I talk about sharing the Good News! We are called to go into all the nations to share the Good News. But "the nations" doesn't always mean another country. It can be your family, your neighbor, or a co-worker! The opportunity to share the Good News and show the love of Christ is right around the corner!
5/23/2023
11:12
Do We Have The Wrong Definition Of Love?
Hi y'all! In this episode Tori and I talk about what "God is Love" actually means. We also touch on the danger of projecting our society's definition of love on how we determine if God is loving to us…
5/22/2023
13:33
It’s Time To Let Go & Move Forward
Hi y'all! In this episode Tori and I talk about why forgiveness is the key to moving forward to what God has for you! When we hold on to unforgiveness we often forget what Jesus did for us on the cross! He died so that we could be forgiven! As believers, we are called to forgive as Christ forgives us! Spend some time in prayer this morning asking God to show you where you need to show forgiveness in your life.
Devoting ourselves to the Lord daily has NEVER been more important. We have more access, more pressure and more distractions than ever before. The only way we can cope with this fast changing world is by clinging to an unchanging God! That is why we started this daily devotional podcast and we hope it blesses you.If you want to find us on Instagram or YouTube, the links are below :) Love, Chad & Tori Masters