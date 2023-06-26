Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Morning Footy: A daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports Golazo Network

Morning Footy: A daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports Golazo Network

Podcast Morning Footy: A daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports Golazo Network
Podcast Morning Footy: A daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports Golazo Network

Morning Footy: A daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network’s flagship morning show, Morning Footy, is also available in podcast form! Hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis...
SportsSoccer
CBS Sports Golazo Network’s flagship morning show, Morning Footy, is also available in podcast form! Hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis...
  • Thursday Pt2: The Matildas’ ‘group of death’, Inter Miami’s rebuild, NWSL Challenge Cup reaction (Soccer 6/29/2023)
    Part two of the Morning Footy podcast kicks off with Jenny Chiu providing the latest transfer headlines as Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy become the latest pair to leave Chelsea (02:05) then hosts Susannah Collins, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and Michael Lahoud discuss the four Cuban players who seemingly defected while on CONCACAF Gold Cup duty (03:53). And ahead of the Women's World Cup the crew analyze Group B teams Australia, Canada, Ireland and Nigeria (10:34) before Felipe Cárdenas dials to discuss Inter Miami's next steps following the arrival of Tata Martino (19:05). And to round things off, a recap of Wednesday's NWSL Challenge Cup action (27:23).
    6/29/2023
    43:30
  • Thursday Pt1: Gold Cup goal fest, Tata’s Miami mission, U21 Euro drama, don’t sleep on the Reggae Boyz (Soccer 6/29/2023)
    Part one of the Morning Footy podcast begins with hosts Susannah Collins, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and Michael Lahoud recapping the USMNT's 6-0 thumping of Saint Kitts and Nevis (00:27). Then Jenny Chiu discusses Inter Miami's appointment of Tata Martino and what the Argentine coach needs to do to spark the MLS strugglers back to life (11:43). Later, the crew sets the scene for the U21 Euro quarterfinals following a nail-biting end to the group stage (16:30) before taking a closer look at Jamaica and Mexico's chances of lifting the Gold Cup (26:20).
    6/29/2023
    39:51
  • Wednesday Pt2: Brandon Vazquez returns, Arsenal nearing Rice deal, Americans on the move, NWSL Challenge Cup preview (Soccer 6/28/2023)
    Part two of the Morning Footy podcast begins with Brandon Vazquez making his return to the show to talk about Saturday's off-the-bench heroics against Jamaica in the Gold Cup and the competition for places in the USMNT's frontline (00:18). Then, hosts Susannah Collins, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and Jenny Chiu discuss the million-dollar windfall that awaits the champions of the NWSL Challenge Cup (11:09). And Fabrizio Romano joins with the latest from the transfer market as rumors swirl about Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Christian Pulisic's club futures (20:40).
    6/28/2023
    33:31
  • Wednesday Pt1: O (no) Canada, USMNT difference makers, Tata and Messi set to reunite, meet your MLS All-Stars (Soccer 6/28/2023)
    Part one of the Morning Footy podcast begins with hosts Susannah Collins, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and Michael Lahoud examining Canada's Gold Cup hiccup against Guadeloupe (2:10). Then Jenny Chiu joins to discuss the latest transfer news including Tata Martino and Lionel Messi rejoining forces at Inter Miami (12:31). Later, the crew delve into the USMNT's options against Group A minnows Saint Kitts and Nevis (18:34) before turning their attention to the inclusions and omissions in the MLS All-Star roster (28:12).
    6/28/2023
    39:59
  • Introducing 'Morning Footy: A Daily Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports Golazo Network'
    CBS Sports Golazo Network’s flagship morning show, Morning Footy, is also available in podcast form! Hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and reporter Jenny Chiu help fans get their day started with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Listen daily on all podcast platforms. And find the Golazo network for FREE on the CBS Sports App.  Morning Footy is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the Moring Footy podcast on Twitter: @CBSSportsGolazo, @susannahcollins, @nicocantor1, @NotAlexis, @CharlieDavies9, @jennychiu For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ Watch UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, Coppa Italia, CONCACAF, NWSL, Scottish Premiership, the Brasileiro, Argentine Primera División by subscribing Paramount Plus: https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/26/2023
    1:49

About Morning Footy: A daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network’s flagship morning show, Morning Footy, is also available in podcast form! Hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and reporter Jenny Chiu help fans get their day started with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Listen daily on all podcast platforms. And find the Golazo network for FREE on the CBS Sports App.
