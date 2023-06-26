Morning Footy: A daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports Golazo Network

Thursday Pt1: Gold Cup goal fest, Tata’s Miami mission, U21 Euro drama, don’t sleep on the Reggae Boyz (Soccer 6/29/2023)

Part one of the Morning Footy podcast begins with hosts Susannah Collins, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and Michael Lahoud recapping the USMNT's 6-0 thumping of Saint Kitts and Nevis (00:27). Then Jenny Chiu discusses Inter Miami's appointment of Tata Martino and what the Argentine coach needs to do to spark the MLS strugglers back to life (11:43). Later, the crew sets the scene for the U21 Euro quarterfinals following a nail-biting end to the group stage (16:30) before taking a closer look at Jamaica and Mexico's chances of lifting the Gold Cup (26:20). Stay tuned for a deep dive into the Women's World Cup's 'group of death' and more on Tata Martino's move to Inter Miami with Felipe Cárdenas in Part Two of the Morning Footy podcast.