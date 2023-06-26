Morning Footy: A daily soccer podcast from CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday Pt2: Brandon Vazquez returns, Arsenal nearing Rice deal, Americans on the move, NWSL Challenge Cup preview (Soccer 6/28/2023)
Part two of the Morning Footy podcast begins with Brandon Vazquez making his return to the show to talk about Saturday’s off-the-bench heroics against Jamaica in the Gold Cup and the competition for places in the USMNT’s frontline (00:18). Then, hosts Susannah Collins, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and Jenny Chiu discuss the million-dollar windfall that awaits the champions of the NWSL Challenge Cup (11:09). And Fabrizio Romano joins with the latest from the transfer market as rumors swirl about Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Christian Pulisic's club futures (20:40).
