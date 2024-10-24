About Mishary Rashid Alafasy

Mishary Rashid Alafasy is born on September 5th, 1976, Mishary Rashid Alafasy or full for Mishary Rashid Ghareeb Mohammed Rashid Al-Afasy (also nicknamed Abu Nora ), is an eminent and prolific Imam and an excellent Qur’an reciter hailing from Kuwait. The Holy Quran was the subject of this Imam’s keen interest and learning and hence, it came as no surprise when he memorized the Book of Allah in a few years itself.Besides his melodious and emotional voice, he has managed to grab the attention of the bigwigs in the field of Islamic knowledge such as Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Shehata Al-Samanodi, the Sheikh Abdur Area Radwan, and also the great sheikh Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Zaiat.The next step was his decision to pursue his higher education at the Islamic and Quranic university of Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The two famous links of the recitation of the Quran: TV Alafasy and Alafasy Q are managed by this great Imam and rightfully so. In a similar manner, numerous TV channels and radio stations have taken pride in broadcasting all his highly commendable productions. Currently, Mishary Rashid Alafasy is leading the prayers as an Imam at Masjid Al-Kabir in Kuwait.