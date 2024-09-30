Powered by RND
Minnesota Vikings

Podcast Minnesota Vikings
KFAN (KFXN)
Minnesota Vikings news, interviews, and discussion from the Vikings Entertainment Network and KFAN Sports Radio 100.3 FM.
  • Vikings Country: Brian Asamoah 12-10-24
    Muss is joined by Brian Asamoah for Vikings Country!
    23:12
  • Vikings Fanline: Vikings vs Falcons 12-8-24
    Eric Nordquist and Ron Johnson take your calls following the Vikings 42-21 win over the Falcons.
    1:07:21
  • Vikings Overtime: Vikings vs Falcons 12-8-24
    Meatsauce & Maxx Fuller react to the Vikings 42-21 win over the Falcons.
    34:25
  • POSTGAME: Sam Darnold w/ Ben Leber 12-8-24
    Vikings QB Sam Darnold speaks to KFAN following the Vikings 42-21 win over the Falcons.
    2:32
  • POSTGAME: Justin Jefferson w/ Ben Leber 12-8-24
    Vikings WR Justin Jefferson speaks to KFAN following the Vikings 42-21 win over the Falcons.
