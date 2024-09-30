Top Stations
Minnesota Vikings
KFAN (KFXN)
add
Minnesota Vikings news, interviews, and discussion from the Vikings Entertainment Network and KFAN Sports Radio 100.3 FM.
More
Sports
Available Episodes
5 of 2411
Vikings Country: Brian Asamoah 12-10-24
Muss is joined by Brian Asamoah for Vikings Country!
--------
23:12
Vikings Fanline: Vikings vs Falcons 12-8-24
Eric Nordquist and Ron Johnson take your calls following the Vikings 42-21 win over the Falcons.
--------
1:07:21
Vikings Overtime: Vikings vs Falcons 12-8-24
Meatsauce & Maxx Fuller react to the Vikings 42-21 win over the Falcons.
--------
34:25
POSTGAME: Sam Darnold w/ Ben Leber 12-8-24
Vikings QB Sam Darnold speaks to KFAN following the Vikings 42-21 win over the Falcons.
--------
2:32
POSTGAME: Justin Jefferson w/ Ben Leber 12-8-24
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson speaks to KFAN following the Vikings 42-21 win over the Falcons.
--------
2:10
Show more
About Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings news, interviews, and discussion from the Vikings Entertainment Network and KFAN Sports Radio 100.3 FM.
