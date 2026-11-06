On today's episode - we begin our chapter-by-chapter re-read with Chapters 1-3 of Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone, the first installment in the Harry Potter book series. We go in depth breaking down each chapter - sharing our opinions on the character development, scene-setting, suspense, and so much more! We close out the episode with all the latest Potter news, and a few of your listener questions. Next week we will be reading Chapters 4 & 5. Stay tuned!!!



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