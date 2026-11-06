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Ministry of Madness

Barstool Sports
TV & Film
Ministry of Madness
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Ministry of Madness

    The Sorcerer's Stone Analysis Ch. 1-3, Are The Dursley's Actually Evil?

    11/04/2026 | 1h 55 mins.
    On today's episode - we begin our chapter-by-chapter re-read with Chapters 1-3 of Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone, the first installment in the Harry Potter book series. We go in depth breaking down each chapter - sharing our opinions on the character development, scene-setting, suspense, and so much more! We close out the episode with all the latest Potter news, and a few of your listener questions. Next week we will be reading Chapters 4 & 5. Stay tuned!!!

    Send in your listener emails to ministryofmadnesslisteners@gmail.com
  • Ministry of Madness

    Sorting Our Barstool Co-Workers Into Their Hogwart's Houses!

    11/03/2026 | 32 mins.
    Happy Halloween!!! To celebrate, we are releasing our TEST EPISODE of the show - where we sorted our Barstool Sports co-workers into their respective Hogwart's houses. We recorded this last week, before we recorded the official first episode of our show. Please make sure to go check out that episode if you haven't yet! And let the madness begin!!!
  • Ministry of Madness

    Welcome BACK To Hogwarts, Let The Ministry Of Madness Begin!

    10/30/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    On today’s episode - we introduce our hosts, take you through our history as Harry Potter fans, and discuss what we are most excited to see in the HBO Max series. Also we cover the latest news & answer YOUR listener questions. Let the magic begin!!!
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About Ministry of Madness
Join longtime Harry Potter fans Kelly, Jack and Jeff as they analyze the book series before launching into a recap and analysis of the new HBO series this upcoming Christmas, and much more!
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TV & Film

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