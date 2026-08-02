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109 episodes
- Is the ability to fire food out of your hands a good superpower? You're right, it's too powerful. Okay then how about if creating the food makes you physically exhausted. And if you tell anyone you can do it, the food tastes bad. And you always smell terrible, and sometimes you'll still randomly spurt various liquids all over the place? Now you're talking!
Ezra (High School Musical's Lucas Grabeel) is an industrious student with one eye on an Ivy League future, but there's one thing missing from his academic career - class presidency! But how will the sudden onset of supernatural food-generation powers affect his leadership bid? Listen and find out!
Vote for Mom Can't Cook! in the British Podcast Awards!
If you crave bonus episodes of Mom Can't Cook!, monthly livestream watchalongs, or a shoutout at the end of the show, remember to check out our Patreon at Patreon.com/extrahelpings.
If you've watched The Adventures of Food Boy and have your own thoughts, please email us at momcantcookpod@gmail.com for a chance to have your comments read out on the show. Next time on Mom Can't Cook! we'll be watching 2000's Geppetto. See you then!
This episode is sponsored by NordVPN! Upgrade your online protection with an all-in-one security app! Get an exclusive NordVPN deal + 4 months extra here ➼ https://nordvpn.com/momcantcook. Itʼs risk free with NordVPNʼs 30-day money-back guarantee!
This episode is also sponsored by Saily. Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code momcantcook at checkout. Download Saily app or go to saily.com/momcantcook
This episode is also sponsored by Insert Coin Clothing! Visit insertcoinclothing.com and use code ACTORTEENHUNGERFARCE for 10% off online orders. Codes are not applicable on charity items, bundles, gift cards, postage and some products at launch. Codes cannot be combined with other deals or promotions and are valid until the end of 2026.
Contact Multitude for Advertising Inquiries: multitude.productions/ads
Check out the official Mom Can't Cook! store for sweet merch and check out Mom Can't Cook! Extra Helpings for bonus episodes, ad free episodes, monthly watchalongs and more!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Mitchie Torres is heading back to Camp Rock for another summer of fun, music and romance with chemsex bad boy rock star Shane Grey. But oh no! It turns out that the improbably named owner of Camp Rock, Brown Cesario, has a rival in the form of his former bandmate Axel Turner, who has set up a rival camp across the lake named Camp Star.
Obviously unable to compete with Camp Star on any level, things at Camp Rock look bleak. That is until Mitchie challenges Camp Star to a final jam to determine once and for all who is the best rock and roll fantasy camp owned by a 70s rockstar on this particular lake. Can the plucky underdogs of the prohibitively expensive and elitist Camp Rock win the day against the snobs of Camp Star? Did Brown Cesario's old band really used to be called "The Wet Crows"? And isn't it kind of cheating to have the Jonas Brothers on your team? Listen and find out!
If you crave bonus episodes of Mom Can't Cook!, monthly livestream watchalongs, or a shoutout at the end of the show, remember to check out our Patreon at Patreon.com/extrahelpings.
If you've watched Camp Rock 2 and have your own thoughts, or had a terrible time at Disneyland Paris, please email us at momcantcookpod@gmail.com for a chance to have your comments read out on the show. Next time on Mom Can't Cook! we'll be watching 2008's The Adventures of Food Boy. See you then!
This episode is sponsored by NordVPN! Upgrade your online protection with an all-in-one security app! Get an exclusive NordVPN deal + 4 months extra here ➼ https://nordvpn.com/momcantcook. Itʼs risk free with NordVPNʼs 30-day money-back guarantee!
This episode is also sponsored by Saily. Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code momcantcook at checkout. Download Saily app or go to saily.com/momcantcook
Thanks to sponsor Green Chef! Head to greenchef.com/50momcantcook and use code 50momcantcook to get fifty percent off your first month, then twenty percent off for two months.
Contact Multitude for Advertising Inquiries: multitude.productions/ads
Check out the official Mom Can't Cook! store for sweet merch and check out Mom Can't Cook! Extra Helpings for bonus episodes, ad free episodes, monthly watchalongs and more!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Cleo has a problem. She often feels invisible because she has an awful personality and no one wants to be around her, unlike her sporty and popular sister Molly. But when, for reasons too complicated to go into here, Molly drinks a predator camouflage moth that makes her turn literally invisible, Cleo spends some time in her sister's shoes and realises that maybe being nice to other people isn't the unendurable nightmare it seems to be.
Can Cleo pass herself off as Molly long enough to win the big lacrosse game? Will they figure out how to make Molly visible again? And is there a worse name for a party than "Romp in the Swamp"? Listen and find out!
If you crave bonus episodes of Mom Can't Cook!, monthly livestream watchalongs, or a shoutout at the end of the show, remember to check out our Patreon at Patreon.com/extrahelpings.
If you've watched Invisible Sister and have your own thoughts, or had a terrible time at Disneyland Paris, please email us at momcantcookpod@gmail.com for a chance to have your comments read out on the show. Next time on Mom Can't Cook! we'll be watching 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. See you then!
This episode is sponsored by NordVPN! Upgrade your online protection with an all-in-one security app! Get an exclusive NordVPN deal + 4 months extra here ➼ https://nordvpn.com/momcantcook. Itʼs risk free with NordVPNʼs 30-day money-back guarantee!
This episode is also sponsored by Saily. Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code momcantcook at checkout. Download Saily app or go to saily.com/momcantcook
This episode is also sponsored by Insert Coin Clothing! Visit insertcoinclothing.com and use code GATHERNOMOTH for 10% off online orders. Codes are not applicable on charity items, bundles, gift cards, postage and some products at launch. Codes cannot be combined with other deals or promotions and are valid until the end of 2026.
Contact Multitude for Advertising Inquiries: multitude.productions/ads
Check out the official Mom Can't Cook! store for sweet merch and check out Mom Can't Cook! Extra Helpings for bonus episodes, ad free episodes, monthly watchalongs and more!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- It's the 100th episode of Mom Can't Cook! and what better way to celebrate than by ensuring we don't have to watch any more High School Musical films, because this is the last one!
Senior Year at East High is rapidly drawing to a close, and our Wildcats are thinking about what happens next. Will Gabriella go to Stanford three weeks early for no reason? Will Sharpay acquire an inexplicable British nemesis? Will Troy come to terms with the fact that he likes singing *and* dancing for the third movie in a row? Listen and find out!
Thanks to all you amazing listeners for joining us on this incredible journey through the weird and wonderful and good and bad world of DCOMs. Here's to the next 100 episodes!
If you crave bonus episodes of Mom Can't Cook!, monthly livestream watchalongs, or a shoutout at the end of the show, remember to check out our Patreon at Patreon.com/extrahelpings.
If you've watched High School Musical 3 and have your own thoughts, email them to us at momcantcookpod@gmail.com for a chance to have them read out on the show. Next time on Mom Can't Cook! we'll be watching 2015's Invisible Sister. See you then!
This episode is sponsored by NordVPN! Upgrade your online protection with an all-in-one security app! Get an exclusive NordVPN deal + 4 months extra here ➼ https://nordvpn.com/momcantcook. Itʼs risk free with NordVPNʼs 30-day money-back guarantee!
This episode is also sponsored by Saily. Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code momcantcook at checkout. Download Saily app or go to saily.com/momcantcook
This episode is also sponsored by Insert Coin Clothing! Visit insertcoinclothing.com and use code TASINTENPERCENTDISCOUNT for 10% off online orders. Codes are not applicable on charity items, bundles, gift cards, postage and some products at launch. Codes cannot be combined with other deals or promotions and are valid until the end of 2026.
Contact Multitude for Advertising Inquiries: multitude.productions/ads
Check out the official Mom Can't Cook! store for sweet merch and check out Mom Can't Cook! Extra Helpings for bonus episodes, ad free episodes, monthly watchalongs and more!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Radio. What is it? Is it some kind of podcast, maybe? Or possibly a Winamp skin? If you find out, let the producers of 2012 DCOM Radio Rebel know, because I think they'd really appreciate it.
Radio Rebel tells the story of Tara, a shy teen with a secret double life as Radio Rebel, an inexplicably popular Seattle-wide radio host whose entire shtick appears to be telling people to be their real selves, talking about things happening in one specific high school, and then playing Peter Gabriel records. But when her enraged principal threatens to cancel prom unless Radio Rebel's identity is revealed, Tara's house of lies threatens to come crashing down, to the presumed bemusement of everyone in Seattle who doesn't go to her school. Can Tara and Radio Rebel coexist? How do you expose Banksy? And what the hell is a morp? Listen and find out!
If you crave bonus episodes of Mom Can't Cook!, monthly livestream watchalongs, or a shoutout at the end of the show, remember to check out our Patreon at Patreon.com/extrahelpings.
If you've watched Radio Rebel and have your own thoughts, email them to us at momcantcookpod@gmail.com for a chance to have them read out on the show. Next time on Mom Can't Cook! we'll be watching 2008's High School Musical 3: Senior Year. See you then!
This episode is sponsored by NordVPN! Upgrade your online protection with an all-in-one security app! Get an exclusive NordVPN deal + 4 months extra here ➼ https://nordvpn.com/momcantcook. Itʼs risk free with NordVPNʼs 30-day money-back guarantee!
This episode is also sponsored by Saily. Get an exclusive 15% discount on Saily data plans! Use code momcantcook at checkout. Download Saily app or go to saily.com/momcantcook
Thanks to sponsor Green Chef! Head to greenchef.com/50momcantcook and use code 50momcantcook to get fifty percent off your first month, then twenty percent off for two months.
Contact Multitude for Advertising Inquiries: multitude.productions/ads
Check out the official Mom Can't Cook! store for sweet merch and check out Mom Can't Cook! Extra Helpings for bonus episodes, ad free episodes, monthly watchalongs and more!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Mom Can't Cook! A DCOM Podcast
Join Luke Westaway and Andy Farrant as they talk about cinema's greatest achievement: Disney Channel Original Movies. From X-TREME rollerblading, to Mermen, to homicidal smart homes, there's something for everyone in these brilliant, baffling films. Also, usually the mom character in the film is unable to cook, and this is considered richly comic. Hence the name.Podcast website
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