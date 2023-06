Hounded

What a treat we have in store this week, DCOM fans, because we're talking about Hounded, the Disney Channel Original Movie with the most violent dog attacks per minute of screen time. It's not even close. The movie tells the story of Jay Martin, a bright student who is trying to win a scholarship to a prestigious school. However, through a series of wacky mishaps, Jay accidentally ends up kidnapping his principal's tiny, violent, bloodthirsty dog instead, and now you can forget about all that prestigious school plot because the rest of the film is just him being repeatedly owned by this horrible hound in a series of scenes that are as inventive in their action cinematography as they are genuinely harrowing to watch. If you've watched Hounded and have your own thoughts, email them to us at [email protected] for a chance to have them read out on the show.