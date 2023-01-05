Join Luke Westaway and Andy Farrant as they talk about cinema's greatest achievement: Disney Channel Original Movies. From X-TREME rollerblading, to Mermen, to ... More
Stepsister From Planet Weird
It can be challenging when parents decide to remarry, and if your Dad is a sentient bubble of pink gas in political exile (?!) from the planet Zircalon, well it probably doesn't help matters. Welcome to Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000), in which Andy and Luke find themselves at the base of podcasting Everest -- tasked with recapping what is, beyond a shadow of a doubt, the most bizarre DCOM they've faced to date. Expect unhinged aliens, extreme sports and a narrative structure that would make Kurosawa's head spin.
6/12/2023
1:57:27
First Kid
Guarding the life of the US President's son might not sound like a premise rife with comic potential, but the makers of First Kid (1996) didn't let that hold them back. In this Walt Disney Pictures movie that is DCOM-adjacent, Agent Sam Simms (played by comedian Sinbad) is tasked with protecting rebellious teen and heir to the Presidential throne Luke Davenport (Brock Pierce). If Simms can keep him off the Snake Internet, that is. Listen now for Andy and Luke's recap of First Kid, plus 90s VR, clip art and much more.
5/28/2023
1:48:16
Cow Belles
Did you ever watch the Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reality show The Simple Life? The makers of this week's DCOM Cow Belles certainly did! The movie tells the story of Taylor and Courtney Callum, two spoiled, rich sisters whose thoughtless attitudes and profligate spending earn them a punishment shift working in their father's inexplicably lucrative dairy. But when embezzlement leaves the business in dire financial straits, and with their father in Ecuador for some reason, can the Callum girls step up, take responsibility and get the audience to care about the financial aspects of yoghurt production?
5/15/2023
1:53:15
Hounded
What a treat we have in store this week, DCOM fans, because we're talking about Hounded, the Disney Channel Original Movie with the most violent dog attacks per minute of screen time. It's not even close. The movie tells the story of Jay Martin, a bright student who is trying to win a scholarship to a prestigious school. However, through a series of wacky mishaps, Jay accidentally ends up kidnapping his principal's tiny, violent, bloodthirsty dog instead, and now you can forget about all that prestigious school plot because the rest of the film is just him being repeatedly owned by this horrible hound in a series of scenes that are as inventive in their action cinematography as they are genuinely harrowing to watch.
5/1/2023
1:50:07
You Wish!
A magic coin that grants one wish passes into your possession. Would you wish for world peace? Life-changing wealth? How about deleting your annoying kid brother from existence? That's the questionable wish made by big bro Alex (A.J. Trauth) in this episode's DCOM, You Wish! (2003) But don't worry, his wish doesn't erase kid brother Stevie (Spencer Breslin) entirely, it just turns Stevie into a TV megastar, for some reason. Listen to Luke and Andy try and grapple with this most bizarre of DCOMs, that also features an establishment called Larry's Rockin' Coin World, a huge amount of downtown Auckland and a surprising amount of Vanessa Carlton.
