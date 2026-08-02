Mitchie Torres is heading back to Camp Rock for another summer of fun, music and romance with chemsex bad boy rock star Shane Grey. But oh no! It turns out that the improbably named owner of Camp Rock, Brown Cesario, has a rival in the form of his former bandmate Axel Turner, who has set up a rival camp across the lake named Camp Star.

Obviously unable to compete with Camp Star on any level, things at Camp Rock look bleak. That is until Mitchie challenges Camp Star to a final jam to determine once and for all who is the best rock and roll fantasy camp owned by a 70s rockstar on this particular lake. Can the plucky underdogs of the prohibitively expensive and elitist Camp Rock win the day against the snobs of Camp Star? Did Brown Cesario's old band really used to be called "The Wet Crows"? And isn't it kind of cheating to have the Jonas Brothers on your team? Listen and find out!

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