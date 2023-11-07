The Michael Scott Podcast Company - An Office Podcast

Malcolm: Are you saying that you cheated science and faked high blood pressure so that you could remain in the job?
David: You know, you got to ask yourself that.
Malcolm: Did you?
David: What's worse, cheating medical science or cheating friends?
This week we continue our deep dive into the original UK Office series with episodes 5 & 6: "New Girl" and "Judgement".
Support our show and become a member of Scott's Tots on Patreon! For only $5/month, Tots get ad-free episodes plus exclusive access to our monthly Mailbag episodes where we casually pick through every single message/question/comment we receive. We also have Season 2 of our Ted Lasso podcast Biscuits with the Boss available to our Patrons, as well as our White Lotus Christmas Special, Party Down, and unreleased episodes of this show. Oh, and Tots get access to exclusive channels on our Discord.
278: The Office (UK) - Ep. 3 & 4
"Yeah, so you choose anything. If he can throw it over, we've won the champagne. And that's it. And that's the real quiz. Choose one thing."
This week we continue our deep dive into the original UK Office series with episodes 3 & 4: "The Quiz" and "Training". Whether you have something to prove in a pub quiz or need to break out the ol' axe for some singalongs, join us on our journey exploring the roots of the show we love.
277: The Office (UK) - Ep. 1 & 2
"David Brent. I've been in the business for twelve years, been at Wernham Hogg as General Manager for eight of those, so putting together my team."
After many years of anticipation we finally go across the pond and dive into the BBC version of The Office! We finally are rewatching and discussing the episodes and seasons that started it all, 2 episodes at a time. We start with the first 2 episodes of series 1 (Downsize & Work Experience), profiling the different characters and how they establish iconic profiles in the show. Then in the Conference Room we make a deeper comparison between the US and UK versions of The Office, with a special focus on the two pilot episodes and how they match up with one another, all the way down to the staplers in jello.
So grab your portable phone holster and get some batteries for Big Mouth Billy, as the ‘MSPC INVESTIGATES’!
276: Val + Ordinary Things
Darryl: Help me!
Dwight: What do you want!?!
Darryl: To look good for Val!
Dwight: Val Kilmer? I don’t buy it. That doesn’t make any sense. Wow… I figured out your goal. I am going to make you the buffest dude Val Kilmer has ever seen.
Grab your clipboard and put on your evening gown—this week we’re talking about Val! We dedicate this episode to the warehouse foreman who joins the staff in season 8, going through her storylines, best moments, arc with Darryl, and more. And naturally we cover all of the love beanies, damning texts, and gloves for Nate that go into her time on the show. Then we head to the Conference Room for some quick Ordinary Things questions before wrapping up with another round of trivia!
275: Here Comes Treble
"At first I drove myself crazy thinking about the things I should have done differently. I never should have played that joke on Erin. I never should have hollowed out this damn pumpkin in the first place. Then I realized that I was being silly. I mean the pumpkin should rot off of my head in a month or two. Right?"
Put on your costume and prep your signature song—this Halloween we’re taking about Here Comes Treble! In honor of spooky season Alex and Edwin dive pig-nose first to all the storylines, costumes, and acapella covers that make up this episode from season 9. And of course we highlight all of the apprehension kits, pumpkin head pranks, and Sexy Tobys along the way. Then in the Conference Room we try our a new trivia format before closing the show announcing the winners of our annual costume contest!
About The Michael Scott Podcast Company - An Office Podcast
A podcast about The Office. The Michael Scott Podcast Company takes a deep dive into NBC’s ‘The Office’. Hosts Sean Roney, Edwin Janes, and Alex Ward look at the moments, arcs, and characters that make up the show’s 9-season run, and why it remains so popular after all these years. For new and old fans alike, the show punches back in to the world of Dunder Mifflin Scranton for another conference room meeting.