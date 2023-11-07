The Michael Scott Podcast Company - An Office Podcast

277: The Office (UK) - Ep. 1 & 2

"David Brent. I've been in the business for twelve years, been at Wernham Hogg as General Manager for eight of those, so putting together my team." After many years of anticipation we finally go across the pond and dive into the BBC version of The Office! We finally are rewatching and discussing the episodes and seasons that started it all, 2 episodes at a time. We start with the first 2 episodes of series 1 (Downsize & Work Experience), profiling the different characters and how they establish iconic profiles in the show. Then in the Conference Room we make a deeper comparison between the US and UK versions of The Office, with a special focus on the two pilot episodes and how they match up with one another, all the way down to the staplers in jello. So grab your portable phone holster and get some batteries for Big Mouth Billy, as the 'MSPC INVESTIGATES'!