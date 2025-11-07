it's the finaleeeeee! we're all up at an ungodly hour, david's bum's spasming and michael's reading old charles & camilla dirty talk. what a life.want to get involved? email us at [email protected]
Recorded and edited by Alex Preston. Produced by Impatient Productions. Artwork by Haiminh Lee, music courtesy of The Artisans Beats and David Thomas for Sonic Boom Audio Ltd. The Sticky Bun Boys are not endorsed by or affiliated with Love Productions, The Great British Bake Off or any of its subsidiaries. All views and opinions are our own.