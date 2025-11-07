Powered by RND
PodcastsComedysticky bun boys
sticky bun boys
sticky bun boys

sticky bun boys
ComedySociety & Culture
sticky bun boys
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 168
  • bake off s16 finale (cream cheese wadge)
    it's the finaleeeeee! we're all up at an ungodly hour, david's bum's spasming and michael's reading old charles & camilla dirty talk. what a life.want to get involved? email us at [email protected] with any dating disaster stories, baking questions, taste tests, icks, entrants into room 101 and drag names!we are on instagram @stickybunboys, check out extra content on our onlyflans over at patreon.com/stickybunboys.recorded and edited by alex preston. produced by impatient productions. artwork by haiminh lee, music courtesy of the artisans beats and david thomas for sonic boom audio ltd.the sticky bun boys are not endorsed by or affiliated with love productions, the great british bake off or any of its subsidiaries. all views and opinions are our own. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    39:29
  • bake off s16 e9 (12kg and ridiculously thick)
    michael's back in the uk and feeling spicyyy, david puts his foot in it and a listener talks to alex (gross)want to get involved? email us at [email protected] with any dating disaster stories, baking questions, taste tests, icks, entrants into room 101 and drag names!we are on instagram @stickybunboys, check out extra content on our onlyflans over at patreon.com/stickybunboys.recorded and edited by alex preston. produced by impatient productions. artwork by haiminh lee, music courtesy of the artisans beats and david thomas for sonic boom audio ltd.the sticky bun boys are not endorsed by or affiliated with love productions, the great british bake off or any of its subsidiaries. all views and opinions are our own. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    40:52
  • bake off s16 e8 (fan blather)
    michael slips into a distant memory (gone for two whole weeks) as s15's mike joins us for dessert week!want to get involved? email us at [email protected] with any dating disaster stories, baking questions, taste tests, icks, entrants into room 101 and drag names!we are on instagram @stickybunboys, check out extra content on our onlyflans over at patreon.com/stickybunboys.recorded and edited by alex preston. produced by impatient productions. artwork by haiminh lee, music courtesy of the artisans beats and david thomas for sonic boom audio ltd.the sticky bun boys are not endorsed by or affiliated with love productions, the great british bake off or any of its subsidiaries. all views and opinions are our own. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    48:36
  • bake off s16 e7 (notoriously vascular)
    in a double first for the podcast (i said first get your mind out the gutter), we're joined by s15's mike for the inaugural meringue week! want to get involved? email us at [email protected] with any dating disaster stories, baking questions, taste tests, icks, entrants into room 101 and drag names!we are on instagram @stickybunboys, check out extra content on our onlyflans over at patreon.com/stickybunboys.recorded and edited by alex preston. produced by impatient productions. artwork by haiminh lee, music courtesy of the artisans beats and david thomas for sonic boom audio ltd.the sticky bun boys are not endorsed by or affiliated with love productions, the great british bake off or any of its subsidiaries. all views and opinions are our own. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    47:47
  • bake off s16 e6 (oozing sausage)
    we're all full puff for pastry week, and a listener has a st-tit-cky cubicle situation.want to get involved? email us at [email protected] with any dating disaster stories, baking questions, taste tests, icks, entrants into room 101 and drag names!we are on instagram @stickybunboys, check out extra content on our onlyflans over at patreon.com/stickybunboys.recorded and edited by alex preston. produced by impatient productions. artwork by haiminh lee, music courtesy of the artisans beats and david thomas for sonic boom audio ltd.the sticky bun boys are not endorsed by or affiliated with love productions, the great british bake off or any of its subsidiaries. all views and opinions are our own. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    41:02

About sticky bun boys

join david atherton and michael chakraverty as they dive into all things bake off with a healthy dollop of shade, bickering and over-sharing on the side. each week, they also open up their inbox to see what's been sent in by the soggy bottoms of the world - whether they're solving baking disasters, saving relationships or sharing dating horror stories, david and michael always have plenty to say. fill your ears - go on, you know you want to x Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
ComedySociety & CultureTV & FilmRelationshipsTV Reviews

