About sticky bun boys

join david atherton and michael chakraverty as they dive into all things bake off with a healthy dollop of shade, bickering and over-sharing on the side. each week, they also open up their inbox to see what's been sent in by the soggy bottoms of the world - whether they're solving baking disasters, saving relationships or sharing dating horror stories, david and michael always have plenty to say. fill your ears - go on, you know you want to x Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.