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The Reality Is

The Reality Is
TV & Film
The Reality Is
Latest episode

693 episodes

  • The Reality Is

    Episode 666: Tea Time w/ Kendrick Tucker (Big Brother 28)

    08/01/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Kendrick Tucker, host of “I Ken Not…” is back to talk BB 28 - and BOY OH BOY is there some LOSER BEHAVIOR happening in the house!
  • The Reality Is

    Episode 665: Lebronjamin Franklin w/ Raheel

    07/29/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    King James to Philly!
    Sophie Cunningham is transphobic!
    WNBA is amazing! 
    Pete Hegseth wants Gender Affirming Care!
    Olive Garden!
    Benjamin Netanyahu is a War Criminal!
    Progressive Democrats for the Win!
  • The Reality Is

    Episode 664: Horsing around w/ Amanda Hunt (RHOA)

    07/28/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Amanda Hunt @amandahuntnkiss is back on the mic to talk about the goofy ass episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta which is somehow not a finale!?!?
  • The Reality Is

    Episode 663: Egg Suit w/ Tom Hamlett (Big Brother 28)

    07/25/2026 | 1h
    Tom Hamlett is back to discuss week 2 in the Big Brother 28 house!
  • The Reality Is

    Episode 662 (Part 2): As Real As Dragons w/ Ben Mandelker & Ronnie Karam (Watch What Crappens)

    07/23/2026 | 42 mins.
    Pod-Daddies, Ben & Ronnie, are back to talk about IT ALL from Bravo to Housewives to Breakups to Dragons to Love Island to even Capital Punishment! 
    Patreon $10/m For Ad-free and Video Episodes: Patreon.com/TheRealityIsPod
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About The Reality Is
A podcast about our problematic love for reality TV
Podcast website
TV & Film

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