A podcast about our problematic love for reality TV
Available Episodes
Episode 324: K-mart Christmas Trees w/ Aarti (RHONY)
The Real Housewives of New York are coming into their own this week from Jessel turning into Ramona and Brynn turning into every sex kitten trope on bravo.
8/2/2023
1:10:09
Episode 323: Under the influenza (RHOA / RHOC)
This episode is brought to you from our partners at tylenol, tamiflu, urgent care, and bed. The Real Housewives of Atlanta did almost close to nothing but still managed to make me rant and the Real Housewives of Orange County can't keep track of who they're most mad at.
7/29/2023
51:10
Episode 322: It's Ubah o'clock w/ Aarti (RHONY)
We're breaking down the Real Housewives of New York first official girls' trip to the legendary Sag Harbor where there isn't enough food and size Large lingerie and unfortunately Provisions is closed.
7/28/2023
56:53
Episode 321: Love my popcorn, movies, popcorn w/ Raheel
The Barbie movie is out! Ariana Grande is possibly wrecking SpongeBob's home! Joe Jonas should've taken some things to the grave! Biden is a foul mouthed sailor! and unfortunately, Tom Cruise is Raheel's number one boy again!
7/22/2023
45:17
Episode 320: It's not about the cheese w/ Aarti (RHONY)
We're diving deep into the premier of Real Housewives of New York season 14! From taglines to page 6 - we're discussing what they're actually fighting about and explaining why Jessel is already making us upset.
