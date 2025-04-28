In episode 268, Prep Dish founder Allison Schaaf gives an update on 5 beverages she is loving right now, including- Hop WTR (blood orange flavor)- https://hopwtr.com/products/blood-orange-non-alcoholic-sparkling-hop-water-12-pack Holidaily (stout)- https://holidailybrewing.com/beers/riva-stout/ Siply tea (Scottish caramel)- https://sipsiply.com/scottish-caramel-organic-puer/#description Iced tea (red raspberry leaf) Saku latte blends (ruby ginger- beetroot) - https://www.amazon.com/SAKU-Beetroot-Antioxidant-Superfood-Non-Dairy/dp/B07P1JNLXJ?th=1 Bonus- go-to wine is Dry Farm Wines, get first bottle for a penny at http://dryfarmwines.com/prepdish (affiliate link) Want 2 weeks of FREE Prep Dish meal plans, including our Super Fast meal plans? Go to → PrepDish.com/MPM Join us on social media- Prep Dish Meal Planning (Gluten Free, Paleo & Keto) | Facebook Instagram (@prepdish) Get 14 days of FREE Prep Dish meal plans → PrepDish.com/MPM

In episode 269, Prep Dish founder Allison Schaaf walks you through her 12 go-to veggies sides that her whole family enjoys! No recipe and no prep required. Want 2 weeks of FREE Prep Dish meal plans, including our Super Fast meal plans? Go to → PrepDish.com/MPM Join us on social media- Prep Dish Meal Planning (Gluten Free, Paleo & Keto) | Facebook Instagram (@prepdish) Get 14 days of FREE Prep Dish meal plans → PrepDish.com/MPM

In episode 270, Prep Dish founder Allison Schaaf talks through the newest feature for Prep Dish meal plans- pre-filled Instacart shopping carts! Want 2 weeks of FREE Prep Dish meal plans, including our Super Fast meal plans? Go to → PrepDish.com/MPM Join us on social media- Prep Dish Meal Planning (Gluten Free, Paleo & Keto) | Facebook Instagram (@prepdish) Get 14 days of FREE Prep Dish meal plans → PrepDish.com/MPM

In episode 271, Prep Dish founder Allison Schaaf talks about the newest feature for Prep Dish meal plans- pre-filled Instacart shopping carts and answers your most frequently asked questions. Want 2 weeks of FREE Prep Dish meal plans, including our Super Fast meal plans? Go to → PrepDish.com/MPM Join us on social media- Prep Dish Meal Planning (Gluten Free, Paleo & Keto) | Facebook Instagram (@prepdish) Get 14 days of FREE Prep Dish meal plans → PrepDish.com/MPM

In episode 272, Prep Dish founder Allison Schaaf walks through a mealtime reflection exercise to figure out what is working for you (or not) when it comes to meal planning, meal prep and meal time. Want 2 weeks of FREE Prep Dish meal plans, including our Super Fast meal plans? Go to → PrepDish.com/MPM Join us on social media- Prep Dish Meal Planning (Gluten Free, Paleo & Keto) | Facebook Instagram (@prepdish) Get 14 days of FREE Prep Dish meal plans → PrepDish.com/MPM

About Meal Prep Monday Podcast™

Meal Prep Monday Podcast™ brings you 10 minutes of actionable meal prep advice, helping you answer the dreaded "What's for Dinner?" question with ease. Host Allison Schaaf is a personal chef, dietitian, mom and founder of meal planning website PrepDish.com. Listen along as she teaches you how to save time, money & energy through meal prep. Her healthy gluten free, paleo & keto meal plans have helped thousands! And in this podcast, she's sharing all of her time saving tips and tricks with you! Tune in every Monday to up your mealplan and mealprep game!