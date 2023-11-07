This is a snippet from my Q&A with Dr. Frank Anderson for our workshop Healing Trauma. For more information, visit my website.This interview is brought to you by my friends over at Drink LMNT! I love this product as it’s a sugar-FREE electrolyte drink mix that tastes great and has clean ingredients. LMNT has been gracious enough to offer all of you a free sample pack with any purchase! I hope you all enjoy the interview and take advantage of this offer from Drink LMNT. Get your free sample pack here! Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
11:58
Why Do I Get Panic Attacks?! | Conversation with Steve Hayes
In this latest episode, I'm joined once again by the incredible Dr. Steve Hayes to talk all about panic disorder. If you aren't familiar with Dr. Hayes, he is the co-founder of the ACT Therapy model, also known as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. In this conversation we talk about: His personal experience with panic, how it started, and what it's like nowCommon sources of panic disorder and patterns of avoidanceHow to approach panic attacks and what to consider if you are experiencing panic disorderMake sure to check out Dr. Hayes's book called A Liberated Mind. About my guest:Steven C. Hayes is a Nevada Foundation Professor of Psychology in the Behavior Analysis Program at the University of Nevada. An author of 47 books and over 675 scientific articles, he is especially known for his work on "Acceptance and Commitment Therapy" or “ACT” which is one of the most widely used and researched new methods of psychological intervention over the last 20 years. Dr. Hayes has received several national awards, such as the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapy. His popular book Get Out of Your Mind and Into Your Life for a time was the best-selling self-help book in the United States, and his new book A Liberated Mind has been recently released to wide acclaim. His TEDx talks and blogs have been viewed or read by over three million people, and he is ranked among the most cited psychologists in the world. This interview is brought to you by my friends over at Drink LMNT! I love this product as it’s a sugar-FREE electrolyte drink mix that tastes great and has clean ingredients. LMNT has been gracious enough to offer all of you a free sample pack with any purchase! I hope you all enjoy the interview and take advantage of this offer from Drink LMNT. Get your free sample pack here! Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
52:44
the healing power of literature and poetry
This week I'm joined by my co-author of On Grief. The poet William Bortz and I talk about:The difficulty of putting difficult life experiences into words and the healing power of poetry to help us reflect on what's most important to us.William shares his story of becoming a poet, sharing how he conceptualizes putting complex emotion into wordsHow poetry and writing allows us to have more empathy and how both reading and creating poetry expands our understandingTouching on substance abuse, trauma, grief, and loss, this conversation is all about grounding in love, art, and vulnerability. I hope you enjoy our conversation!About my guest:William Bortz (he/him) is an author and a poet from the Midwest. He volunteers for the curation team for Button Poetry and is a poetry reader for Longleaf Review. Bortz is the author of The Grief We’re Given (Central Avenue, 2021). You can find his poems online at Brave Voices, Okay Donkey, Turnpike Magazine, and others. William lives with his wife and their two cats.>> William's website>> Book - The Grief We're Given >> Find our free e-book On Grief hereGet an ad-free podcast feed hereAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
1:10:27
inner conflict and taking sides
In this episode, I am joined by one of my mentors, Jim McNeish. This is a much more personal conversation, as it much more closely resembles one of our mentorship sessions. We talk about my experience with quickly gaining a large platform and navigating the complexities that come with that, my thoughts on taking political positions as a therapist on public platforms, inner conflict, and what to do with parts of your personality that you don't like.I am very grateful to have Jim as a mentor of mine, I hope you enjoy our conversation!Learn more about Jim at neish.co, you can also find him on Instagram @nei5h. This is the video Jim suggests starting with! Get an ad-free podcast feed here: https://www.patreon.com/matthiasjbarkerAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
1:13:41
inner-child work
This week I'm joined by the incredible Dr. Leah Katz! We unpacked a lot in this episode: the concept of connecting with your "inner child", what it means to "re-parent yourself", Trauma healing from the perspective of Carl Jung, IFS, and more...I hope you enjoy our conversation!Leah Katz, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist practicing in Portland, Oregon. Originally from New York, she completed her doctorate training at Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology. While living in New York, Dr. Katz worked at a community clinic where she led several groups, treated individuals and couples in therapy, and taught at Stern College for Women. She currently works in a group practice where she specializes in working with teenagers and women, with a focus on treating anxiety and depression, amongst other things. She utilizes a hybrid of cognitive behavioral, ACT, and mindfulness techniques in her therapy work.Dr. Katz is passionate about girls’ and women’s mental health, and helping women navigate challenges to live deeply connected and fulfilled lives. She writes for Psychology Today and recently published her first book, Gutsy: Mindfulness Practices for Everyday Bravery. You can find her on Instagram @dr.leahkatz, Twitter @drleahkatz, and her website, drleahkatz.com where she shares mental health related tips and insights.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands