Why Do I Get Panic Attacks?! | Conversation with Steve Hayes

In this latest episode, I'm joined once again by the incredible Dr. Steve Hayes to talk all about panic disorder. If you aren't familiar with Dr. Hayes, he is the co-founder of the ACT Therapy model, also known as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. In this conversation we talk about: His personal experience with panic, how it started, and what it's like nowCommon sources of panic disorder and patterns of avoidanceHow to approach panic attacks and what to consider if you are experiencing panic disorderMake sure to check out Dr. Hayes's book called A Liberated Mind. About my guest:Steven C. Hayes is a Nevada Foundation Professor of Psychology in the Behavior Analysis Program at the University of Nevada. An author of 47 books and over 675 scientific articles, he is especially known for his work on "Acceptance and Commitment Therapy" or "ACT" which is one of the most widely used and researched new methods of psychological intervention over the last 20 years. Dr. Hayes has received several national awards, such as the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapy. His popular book Get Out of Your Mind and Into Your Life for a time was the best-selling self-help book in the United States, and his new book A Liberated Mind has been recently released to wide acclaim. His TEDx talks and blogs have been viewed or read by over three million people, and he is ranked among the most cited psychologists in the world.