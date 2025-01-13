Made for Health | CIRS | Mold | Chronic Disease | Root Cause Medicine | Functional Medicine

08: Unmasking CIRS – The Hidden Dangers of Mold and Environmental Toxins with Dr. Jenski

In this podcast episode, Dr. Aaron Hartman, MD, and Dr. Jenski, MD, explore the topic of Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS) and its connection to mold exposure and water damage in buildings. They describe CIRS as a complex, multi-system illness that arises due to environmental toxins, particularly affecting individuals with a genetic predisposition. The symptoms of CIRS often resemble those of other medical conditions, which can lead to frequent misdiagnoses. The discussion highlights the widespread occurrence of water-damaged buildings and the significant impact of environmental toxins on health. The speakers also discuss the historical discovery of CIRS by Dr. Shoemaker and stress the necessity of thorough diagnostic and treatment approaches to effectively manage this intricate condition.