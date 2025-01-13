Made for Health | CIRS | Mold | Chronic Disease | Root Cause Medicine | Functional Medicine

09: Unlocking the Mysteries of CIRS – A Deep Dive into Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome with Dr. Jenski
In this podcast episode, Dr. Aaron Hartman, MD, and Dr. Jenski, MD, explore Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), a condition often associated with mold exposure and biotoxins. They delve into the complexities of diagnosing CIRS, highlighting the significance of patient history, environmental assessments, and diagnostic tools such as the Visual Contrast Sensitivity (VCS) test. The discussion emphasizes the role of mitochondrial dysfunction and examines the connections between CIRS, long COVID, and mast cell activation syndrome. The doctors underscore the necessity for comprehensive patient evaluations and long-term management strategies. They also invite audience questions for a future Q&A session to further enhance understanding and support.Links and Resources:LinkedIn: Aaron Hartman, MDWebsite: Aaron Hartman, MD - Richmond Functional MedicineRichmond Functional Medicine: https://richmondfunctionalmedicine.com/Mentioned in this episode:Do you struggle with digestive issues, bloating, or fatigue that just won’t go away? If you’re dealing with chronic digestive discomfort, it’s not just annoying—it can take a real toll on your quality of life. Maybe you’ve tried countless diets, supplements, or medications, only to see little or no improvement. The truth is, your gut health may need more targeted support, and that’s where the Connected Cleanse comes in. It's a 3 part protocol designed to support your gut microbiome, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthier digestive system. Imagine feeling lighter, more energized, and free from bloating. Don’t let digestive issues control your life any longer.Connected Cleanse
--------
28:27
08: Unmasking CIRS – The Hidden Dangers of Mold and Environmental Toxins with Dr. Jenski
In this podcast episode, Dr. Aaron Hartman, MD, and Dr. Jenski, MD, explore the topic of Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS) and its connection to mold exposure and water damage in buildings. They describe CIRS as a complex, multi-system illness that arises due to environmental toxins, particularly affecting individuals with a genetic predisposition. The symptoms of CIRS often resemble those of other medical conditions, which can lead to frequent misdiagnoses. The discussion highlights the widespread occurrence of water-damaged buildings and the significant impact of environmental toxins on health. The speakers also discuss the historical discovery of CIRS by Dr. Shoemaker and stress the necessity of thorough diagnostic and treatment approaches to effectively manage this intricate condition.Links and Resources:LinkedIn: Aaron Hartman, MDWebsite: Aaron Hartman, MD - Richmond Functional MedicineRichmond Functional Medicine: https://richmondfunctionalmedicine.com/Mentioned in this episode:Do you struggle with digestive issues, bloating, or fatigue that just won’t go away? If you’re dealing with chronic digestive discomfort, it’s not just annoying—it can take a real toll on your quality of life. Maybe you’ve tried countless diets, supplements, or medications, only to see little or no improvement. The truth is, your gut health may need more targeted support, and that’s where the Connected Cleanse comes in. It's a 3 part protocol designed to support your gut microbiome, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthier digestive system. Imagine feeling lighter, more energized, and free from bloating. Don’t let digestive issues control your life any longer.Connected Cleanse
--------
29:12
07: The Hidden Culprits of Poor Health – Gut Issues, Anxiety, and Mold with Jodi Caddell
In this podcast episode, the host and Jodi Caddell, a practitioner at Richmond Array of Functional Medicine, continue discussing Jodi's personal health journey. Jodi shares her struggles with anxiety, gut issues, and mold exposure, and how functional medicine helped her. They delve into the comprehensive tests she underwent, such as the GI Effects test, and the challenges of mold remediation. The episode underscores the significance of lifestyle factors, the patient-provider relationship, and offers insights for skeptics of functional medicine. Jodi emphasizes the importance of addressing foundational health aspects for overall well-being.Links and Resources:LinkedIn: Aaron Hartman, MDWebsite: Aaron Hartman, MD - Richmond Functional MedicineRichmond Functional Medicine: https://richmondfunctionalmedicine.com/Mentioned in this episode:Do you struggle with digestive issues, bloating, or fatigue that just won’t go away? If you’re dealing with chronic digestive discomfort, it’s not just annoying—it can take a real toll on your quality of life. Maybe you’ve tried countless diets, supplements, or medications, only to see little or no improvement. The truth is, your gut health may need more targeted support, and that’s where the Connected Cleanse comes in. It's a 3 part protocol designed to support your gut microbiome, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthier digestive system. Imagine feeling lighter, more energized, and free from bloating. Don’t let digestive issues control your life any longer.Connected Cleanse
--------
15:39
06: Breaking the Mold of Traditional Care – Jodi Caddell on Finding Purpose in Functional Medicine
In this episode, nurse practitioner Jodi Caddell shares her transformative journey from traditional nursing to functional medicine. Initially working in music and arts management, Jodi transitioned to nursing in her mid-30s, eventually becoming a nurse practitioner in family practice. Her husband's celiac disease diagnosis and a friend's recovery from Crohn's disease through dietary changes sparked her interest in functional medicine. Jodi discusses the challenges of shifting from symptom treatment to a holistic approach, emphasizing the importance of addressing root causes and the rewarding nature of patient-centered care.Links and Resources:LinkedIn: Aaron Hartman, MDWebsite: Aaron Hartman, MD - Richmond Functional MedicineRichmond Functional Medicine: https://richmondfunctionalmedicine.com/Mentioned in this episode:Do you struggle with digestive issues, bloating, or fatigue that just won’t go away? If you’re dealing with chronic digestive discomfort, it’s not just annoying—it can take a real toll on your quality of life. Maybe you’ve tried countless diets, supplements, or medications, only to see little or no improvement. The truth is, your gut health may need more targeted support, and that’s where the Connected Cleanse comes in. It's a 3 part protocol designed to support your gut microbiome, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthier digestive system. Imagine feeling lighter, more energized, and free from bloating. Don’t let digestive issues control your life any longer.Connected Cleanse
--------
22:02
05: The Secret to Personalized Wellness – Inside the Patient Journey with Becky Hartman
In this episode, Becky Hartman, co-CEO of Richmond Integrative Functional Medicine, and another co-founder discuss the clinic's patient experience. They emphasize creating a peaceful, healing environment to counteract trauma from past medical experiences. The episode covers the detailed application and health intake process, highlighting the importance of individualized care and the physician-patient partnership. Health coaching is a key component, offering personalized support to help patients navigate their health plans. The speakers also touch on the clinic's operations, challenges in managing patient inquiries, and new initiatives like the "Connected Health" program to further support patient wellness.Links and Resources:LinkedIn: Aaron Hartman, MDWebsite: Aaron Hartman, MD - Richmond Functional MedicineRichmond Functional Medicine: https://richmondfunctionalmedicine.com/Mentioned in this episode:Do you struggle with digestive issues, bloating, or fatigue that just won’t go away? If you’re dealing with chronic digestive discomfort, it’s not just annoying—it can take a real toll on your quality of life. Maybe you’ve tried countless diets, supplements, or medications, only to see little or no improvement. The truth is, your gut health may need more targeted support, and that’s where the Connected Cleanse comes in. It's a 3 part protocol designed to support your gut microbiome, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthier digestive system. Imagine feeling lighter, more energized, and free from bloating. Don’t let digestive issues control your life any longer.Connected Cleanse
About Made for Health | CIRS | Mold | Chronic Disease | Root Cause Medicine | Functional Medicine
You were made for health—vibrant, thriving, and full of possibility. But navigating today’s broken healthcare system, endless misinformation, and confusion can feel overwhelming. On Made for Health, Dr. Aaron Hartman cuts through the noise to deliver science-backed solutions that restore your health and reignite your hope.
Join us each week for expert insights, practical tips, and inspiring conversations that empower you to harness your body’s incredible power to heal. Whether you're seeking clarity, direction, or just a trusted voice, this podcast is your roadmap to the vibrant life you were made for.
Listen to Made for Health | CIRS | Mold | Chronic Disease | Root Cause Medicine | Functional Medicine, Passion Struck with John R. Miles and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app