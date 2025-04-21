Locked On Wolves - Daily Podcast On The Minnesota Timberwolves

Powered by RND
  • Timberwolves CRUSH the Lakers in Game 1 with energy, athleticism as Jaden McDaniels stars
    The Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the playoffs behind superior athleticism and energy and a strong game plan. The Wolves' depth showed up as Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid both had fantastic performances. Ben Beecken (@bbeecken) breaks down what was most impressive for the Timberwolves on both ends of the floor, including how the Wolves' game plan was superior to the Lakers. Also, how much of this performance is sustainable heading into Game 2 and beyond?
    --------  
    32:06
  • WOLVES POSTCAST: T-Wolves STIFLE & STUN Luka Doncic and Los Angeles Lakers To Take Game One, 117-95
    The Minnesota Timberwolves stunned Lebron James and Luka Doncic in Los Angeles tonight to take the series lead in game one. Jaden McDaniels takes home the MVP after tying his career playoff high with 25 points. Join Luke Inman and Jack Borman for the instant reaction and recap after the game.
    --------  
    43:32
  • Minnesota Timberwolves' depth, size can propel SERIES WIN over Lakers | Preview with Jack Borman
    The Los Angeles Lakers may have more star power than the Minnesota Timberwolves in their playoff series, but the Wolves have more depth and size. Can they wear the Lakers down and pull out a series win? Ben Beecken (@bbeecken) is joined by Jack Borman (@jrborman13) to break down the matchup from every angle, including who guards Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards, and how much the Lakers playing small may dictate what Chris Finch does with his rotation, especially in crunchtime.
    --------  
    45:29
  • Timberwolves' Size vs Lakers' Small-Ball & Who Will PREVAIL | Crossover with LO Lakers
    It's a crossover episode with Locked On Lakers! How will the Los Angeles Lakers slow down Anthony Edwards? How will the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Luka Doncic? Who are the X-factors in the series, and what needs to happen for the Wolves to pull off the upset? Ben Beecken (@bbeecken) and Brian and Andy Kamenetzky (@KamBros) break down the matchup and make predictions for the first-round playoff series.
    --------  
    39:47
  • STRENGTHS vs. WEAKNESSES: What to Watch When the Timberwolves and Lakers Each Have the Ball
    The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for what should be an incredible playoff series. Each team has some clear strengths and weaknesses that will shine through in this matchup. From 3-point shooting to transition scoring, what should be watching out for? Ben Beecken (@bbeecken) breaks down the Wolves' struggles to slow down the mid-range and the fear of the Lakers drawing an obscene amount of fouls. On the flip side, can the Wolves take advantage of the Lakers in transition, at the 3-point line, and on the offensive glass?
    --------  
    34:54

About Locked On Wolves - Daily Podcast On The Minnesota Timberwolves

Locked On Wolves podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA. Host Ben Beecken provides your daily Wolves fix with quick-hitting, accurate and expert opinions, local analysis, game recaps, opponent check-ins, and coverage of all aspects of the Wolves franchise. Locked On Wolves takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Wolves’ locker room and all over the NBA. The Locked On Wolves podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
