Locked On Wolves - Daily Podcast On The Minnesota Timberwolves

STRENGTHS vs. WEAKNESSES: What to Watch When the Timberwolves and Lakers Each Have the Ball

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for what should be an incredible playoff series. Each team has some clear strengths and weaknesses that will shine through in this matchup. From 3-point shooting to transition scoring, what should be watching out for? Ben Beecken (@bbeecken) breaks down the Wolves' struggles to slow down the mid-range and the fear of the Lakers drawing an obscene amount of fouls. On the flip side, can the Wolves take advantage of the Lakers in transition, at the 3-point line, and on the offensive glass?