Locked On Heat - Daily Podcast On The Miami Heat

Playoff Jimmy Returns as Miami Heat Beat Celtics and Steal Game 1 of ECF
Jimmy Butler scored 34 points and the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics, 123-116, to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals and steal home-court advantage. The Heat came back from 14 points down, outscoring the Celtics 46-25 in the third quarter to take the lead.
Wes Goldberg and David Ramil break down the game, the key adjustments made in the second half and why Jimmy Butler is clearly the better playoff performer than Jayson Tatum.
